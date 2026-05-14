Second Defending Texas High School Baseball Champ Removed From Postseason

For the second time this Texas high school baseball season, a reigning and defending state champion has been forced out of the postseason due to using an ineligible player.

Late last month, Grapevine High School , who were seeking to secure a third championship in a row, were forced to forfeit out of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 5A Division II bracket. The Mustangs had won 28 of 31 games overall and were ranked among the top teams in the country at one point by High School On SI .

Now, the defending Class 2A Division I champions, Centerville High School, have been required to do the exact same.

Ineligible Player Leads To Defending Texas High School Baseball Champions Being Removed From Postseason

The Centerville Independent School District sent a letter to families of the school informing them that the UIL had brought into question issues concerning the eligibility of a baseball student-athlete.

“In response, the district immediately began a comprehensive internal review and worked closely with the UIL, the District Executive Committee and all involved parties throughout a multi-day investigative process to address questions and review all available information,” the note sent out to the families of the school read. “To ensure transparency and open communication throughout the process, Interim Superintendent Dottie Sullivan and Athletic Director Kyle Hardee met with CHS baseball players and families to provide an initial update regarding the investigation.”

Multiple meetings have been held this week, all of which have led to the dismissal of Centerville from the playoffs.

“After carefully reviewing additional information obtained during the investigation, the district determined that a violation of UIL Constitution and Contest Rules had occurred,” the school said. “In accordance with UIL requirements, Centerville ISD self-reported the matter and accepted the resulting forfeiture of all impacted contests.”

Centervile, Grapevine Both Were Looking To Defend Titles But Broke UIL Rules

The Tigers’ season comes to an end with a record of 11-5, as they were also required to forfeit the Class 2A, District 13 championship that the team had captured.

Centerville had reached the regional semifinal round and were set to square off against Harleton this week.

Shelbyville Expected To Get Second Chance At Postseason Run

Another Texas high school baseball team, Poolville High School , also announced a self-reported violation and subsequent removal from the playoffs.

Shelbyville High School, which fell to Centerville in a best-of-three series, is expected to replace them in the postseason. The Tigers won the last two games by scores of 8-6 and 9-8 after the Dragons took the opener, 7-3.