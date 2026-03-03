Texas High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 3, 2026
The 2026 Texas high school boys basketball playoffs continue on Tuesday, March 3rd with regional semifinal games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school boys basketball playoffs. The state semifinals begin March 9th.
Texas High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 3-4, 2026
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Boys Ranch vs. Crosbyton - 03/03
Happy vs. Valley - 03/03
Water Valley vs. Hamlin - 03/03
Buena Vista vs. Munday - 03/03
Perrin-Whitt vs. May - 03/03
Avery vs. Huckabay - 03/03
Wells vs. Fayetteville - 03/03
Brookeland vs. Moulton - 03/03
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Texline vs. Whitharral - 03/03
Nazareth vs. Ackerly Sands - 03/03
Veribest vs. Jayton - 03/03
Robert Lee vs. Ira - 03/03
Bellevue vs. Milford - 03/03
Midway vs. Coolidge - 03/03
Kennard vs. Richards - 03/03
Centerville vs. Utopia - 03/03
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Wellington vs. Ropes - 03/03
Panhandle vs. Seagraves - 03/03
Bosqueville vs. Muenster - 03/03
Meyer vs. Collinsville - 03/03
Cayuga vs. Hawkins - 03/03
Lovelady vs. San Augustine - 03/03
Thorndale vs. Port Aransas - 03/03
Hearne vs. Harper - 03/03
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Gruver vs. Plains - 03/03
New Home vs. Roscoe - 03/03
Lipan vs. Slidell - 03/03
Graford vs. Chico - 03/03
Martin's Mill vs. Beckville - 03/03
LaPoynor vs. Chireno - 03/03
Big Sandy vs. Goldthwaite - 03/03
Mumford vs. Junction - 03/03
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Brownfield vs. Holliday - 03/03
Shallowater vs. Jim Ned - 03/03
Madison vs. Jefferson - 03/03
Lone Oak vs. Liberty-Eylau - 03/03
Fairfield vs. Huntington - 03/03
Mexia vs. Orangefield - 03/03
Marion vs. London - 03/03
Goliad vs. West Oso - 03/03
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Lamesa vs. Blanco - 03/03
Slaton vs. Henrietta - 03/03
Leonard vs. Edgewood - 03/03
Paradise vs. Hooks - 03/03
Buffalo vs. Onalaska - 03/03
Westwood vs. New Waverly - 03/03
Industrial vs. Aransas Pass - 03/03
Poth vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy - 03/03
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Seminole vs. Burkburnett - 03/03
West Plains vs. Southwest - 03/03
Kimball vs. Ford - 03/03
Pinkston vs. Paris - 03/03
Livingston vs. Almeta Crawford - 03/03
Bridge City vs. Navasota - 03/03
LBJ Austin vs. Brazosport - 03/03
Davenport vs. Jones - 03/03
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Pampa vs. Liberty - 03/03
Randall vs. Brock - 03/03
Carter vs. Athens - 03/03
Kennedale vs. Chapel Hill - 03/03
Wheatley vs. Stafford - 03/03
Yates vs. Freeman - 03/03
Manor New Tech vs. La Marque - 03/04
Wimberley vs. Jubilee Brownsville - 03/04
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Tascosa vs. Birdville - 03/03
Amarillo vs. Denton - 03/03
Heritage vs. Red Oak - 03/03
Reedy vs. West Mesquite - 03/03
West Brook vs. Hendrickson - 03/03
Crosby vs. Randle - 03/03
Glenn vs. Flour Bluff - 03/03
Southwest Legacy vs. Veterans Memorial - 03/04
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Burges vs. Brewer - 03/03
Andress vs. Mansfield Summit - 03/03
Memorial vs. University - 03/03
Lovejoy vs. Ellison - 03/03
Beaumont United vs. Weiss - 03/03
Iowa Colony vs. Fort Bend Marshall - 03/03
Alamo Heights vs. McAllen - 03/03
Veterans Memorial vs. Harlingen South - 03/03
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
North Crowley vs. Coppell - 03/03
VR Eaton vs. Allen - 03/03
Duncanville vs. Klein Oak - 03/03
Sachse vs. Cypress Ranch - 03/03
Seven Lakes vs. Atascocita - 03/03
Strake Jesuit vs. North Shore - 03/03
Round Rock Westwood vs. Steele - 03/03
Brennan vs. United South - 03/03
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Regional Semifinals
Mansfield vs. Little Elm - 03/03
Crowley vs. Grand Prairie - 03/03
Lancaster vs. Grand Oaks - 03/03
Horn vs. Cypress Springs - 03/03
Cypress Falls vs. Dawson - 03/03
Jordan vs. Shadow Creek - 03/03
Vandegrift vs. Judson - 03/03
Westlake vs. Clemens - 03/03
