Texas high school boys basketball team wins game 153-14
Brookeland has been one of the top Class 1A teams in Texas this year — evidenced by being ranked No. 4 in the TABC poll.
The Wildcats reached a new height on Tuesday, posting a 153-14 win over Goodrich on the road.
The east Texas school was up 44-6 after the first quarter and then posted a 45-0 advantage of the winless Hornets in the second quarter.
Brookeland had 43 steals in the game, led by nine each from Cade Morgan and Braden McCugh. Landon Smith added eight steals.
Four players outscored Goodrich — with Smith leading the way with 46. Morgan had 24, while Sammy Lundquist and Dequintan Richards had 16 each.
This was the third 100-point or more game this year for Brookeland — and the Wildcats just missed in a 99-41 win against Spurger in their most previous game.
Brookeland beat Hull-Diasetta 117-26 and High Island 113-9 earlier this year. There have been five other games the Wildcats had between 90 and 99 points.