Which Texas High Schools Has Funneled the Most Talent into the NBA?

A look at the 29 high school graduates—plus 6 transfers—from Texas on 2025-26 opening night rosters

Cody Thorn

Ron Holland surveys the floor during his junior season at Duncanville High School in 2021-22. Holland helped the Panthers win three consecutive UIL state basketball championships — the last of which was stripped by the UIL. Holland plays for the Detroit Pistons now.
Ron Holland surveys the floor during his junior season at Duncanville High School in 2021-22. Holland helped the Panthers win three consecutive UIL state basketball championships — the last of which was stripped by the UIL. Holland plays for the Detroit Pistons now.

The 2025-26 NBA season is underway and like most years, Texas has some of the most players throughout the league.

Texas has 29 players who graduated from high schools on NBA rosters, while six others played at least two years in-state before transferring to other schools in Missouri or Florida.

According to numbers provided by the NBA opening night roster, Texas had 32 players last year.

Detroit leads the way with a roster with four from Texas, including former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham. 

San Antonio has three, as does defending NBA champs Oklahoma City.

There are 22 teams with at least one Texan on the roster. Richardson, San Antonio Wagner, Duncanville and John Paul II have multiple players on this list.

Here’s a look at the Texas players in the NBA and what high school(s) they attended.

Atlanta Hawks

Keaton Wallace, Richardson 

Boston Celtics

Jordan Walsh, Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family (through junior year)/Link Academy

Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Wilson, Denton John H. Guyer 

Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeely, Richardson JJ Pearce (freshman year)/Plano John Paul II (sophomore year)/Montverde Academy

Cleveland Cavaliers 

Jarrett Allen, Austin St. Stephen’s Episcopal 

Jaylon Tyson, Plano John Paul II

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) dunks against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Tyson played high school basketball at Plano John Paul II.

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham, Arlington James Bowie (freshman and sophomore years)/Montverde Academy 

Ron Holland II, Duncanville

Daniss Jenkins, Dallas Hillcrest

Marcus Sasser, Red Oak 

Golden State Warriors 

Jimmy Butler, Tomball

Houston Rockets

Isaiah Crawford, Fort Worth North Crowley

Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam, Lewisville God’s Academy

Los Angeles Lakers

Jarred Vanderbilt, Houston Victory Prep

Marcus Smart, Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus

Milwaukee Bucks

Myles Turner, Euless Trinity 

Taurean Prince, San Antonio Earl Warren

Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle, Plano Prestonwood Christian 

New York Knicks

Kevin McCullar Jr., San Antonio Wagner

Jordan Clarkson, San Antonio Wagner 

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) goes up for a basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the 1st quarter of a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso, College Station A&M Consolidated

Cason Wallace, Richardson 

Kenrich Williams, Waco University 

Orlando Magic

Anthony Black, Coppell/Duncanville

Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes, The Woodlands College Park 

Tyrese Maxey, South Garland

Phoenix Suns

Royce O’Neale, Killeen Harker Heights 

Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Stevens, Allen

San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet, Argyle Liberty Christian

Harrison Ingram, Dallas St. Mark’s

De’Aaron Fox, Katy Cypress Lakes 

Toronto Raptors

Jamal Shead, Manor 

Ja’Kobe Walter, McKinney (freshman through junior years)/Link Academy

Utah Jazz

Keyonte George, Lewisville (freshman, sophomore years), iSchool of Lewisville (junior year)/IMG Academy

Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson, Richardson Lake Highlands (freshman to junior years)/Link Academy

Tre Johnson stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the sixth pick by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
