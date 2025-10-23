Which Texas High Schools Has Funneled the Most Talent into the NBA?
The 2025-26 NBA season is underway and like most years, Texas has some of the most players throughout the league.
Texas has 29 players who graduated from high schools on NBA rosters, while six others played at least two years in-state before transferring to other schools in Missouri or Florida.
According to numbers provided by the NBA opening night roster, Texas had 32 players last year.
Detroit leads the way with a roster with four from Texas, including former No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.
San Antonio has three, as does defending NBA champs Oklahoma City.
There are 22 teams with at least one Texan on the roster. Richardson, San Antonio Wagner, Duncanville and John Paul II have multiple players on this list.
Here’s a look at the Texas players in the NBA and what high school(s) they attended.
Atlanta Hawks
Keaton Wallace, Richardson
Boston Celtics
Jordan Walsh, Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family (through junior year)/Link Academy
Brooklyn Nets
Jalen Wilson, Denton John H. Guyer
Charlotte Hornets
Liam McNeely, Richardson JJ Pearce (freshman year)/Plano John Paul II (sophomore year)/Montverde Academy
Cleveland Cavaliers
Jarrett Allen, Austin St. Stephen’s Episcopal
Jaylon Tyson, Plano John Paul II
Detroit Pistons
Cade Cunningham, Arlington James Bowie (freshman and sophomore years)/Montverde Academy
Ron Holland II, Duncanville
Daniss Jenkins, Dallas Hillcrest
Marcus Sasser, Red Oak
Golden State Warriors
Jimmy Butler, Tomball
Houston Rockets
Isaiah Crawford, Fort Worth North Crowley
Indiana Pacers
Pascal Siakam, Lewisville God’s Academy
Los Angeles Lakers
Jarred Vanderbilt, Houston Victory Prep
Marcus Smart, Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus
Milwaukee Bucks
Myles Turner, Euless Trinity
Taurean Prince, San Antonio Earl Warren
Minnesota Timberwolves
Julius Randle, Plano Prestonwood Christian
New York Knicks
Kevin McCullar Jr., San Antonio Wagner
Jordan Clarkson, San Antonio Wagner
Oklahoma City Thunder
Alex Caruso, College Station A&M Consolidated
Cason Wallace, Richardson
Kenrich Williams, Waco University
Orlando Magic
Anthony Black, Coppell/Duncanville
Philadelphia 76ers
Quentin Grimes, The Woodlands College Park
Tyrese Maxey, South Garland
Phoenix Suns
Royce O’Neale, Killeen Harker Heights
Sacramento Kings
Isaiah Stevens, Allen
San Antonio Spurs
Luke Kornet, Argyle Liberty Christian
Harrison Ingram, Dallas St. Mark’s
De’Aaron Fox, Katy Cypress Lakes
Toronto Raptors
Jamal Shead, Manor
Ja’Kobe Walter, McKinney (freshman through junior years)/Link Academy
Utah Jazz
Keyonte George, Lewisville (freshman, sophomore years), iSchool of Lewisville (junior year)/IMG Academy
Washington Wizards
Tre Johnson, Richardson Lake Highlands (freshman to junior years)/Link Academy