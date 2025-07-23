High School

2026 Four-Star Small Forward Billy White III Reveals Top 10 schools

The 6-foot-8 small forward out of Veterans Memorial High School in Corpus Christi, Texas narrowed his top schools list down to 10

Ross Van De Griek

Veterans Memorial's Billy White III dunks a basket during a game against Gregory-Portland on Dec. 10, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Veterans Memorial's Billy White III dunks a basket during a game against Gregory-Portland on Dec. 10, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Veterans Memorial (Corpus Christi, Texas) four-star senior small forward Billy White III has narrowed his top schools list down to ten on Tuesday evening. White will be focusing on the following schools: Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Texas A&M, and Virginia.

White is rated as the No. 53 overall player in the nation, the No. 22 small forward, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports.

In 39 games played as a junior, White averaged 18.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game for the Eagles where they finished with a 39-1 record and reached the UIL Class 5A Division 1 semifinals before sustaining their lone loss of the season to West Brook.

During his sophomore season, White averaged 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, where the Eagles finished with a 27-9 record and reached the UIL Texas Class 5A Regional Semifinals.

White currently has six upcoming official visits scheduled this fall, where he will visit Virginia (Aug. 28), SMU (Sept. 6), Oklahoma State (Sept. 28), TCU (Oct. 4), LSU (Oct. 11), and Maryland (Oct. 18).

Earlier this summer, White attended the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando, Florida, where he averaged 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game shooting at a 51.2% clip.

During the Grassroots season, White was a key piece for ASAK Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this summer, averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Billy's dad (Billy White Jr.) helped lead the Veterans Memorial program to its best season after winning 39 consecutive games and advancing to the state semifinals. White Jr. has led the Eagles to the playoffs every season during his two stints with the program. Under White this season, Veterans Memorial's offense averaged 86 points per game.

