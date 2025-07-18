High School

Texas high school football 2025 schedules, top Week 1 matchups

See the schedules for every team in Texas high school football

Jack Butler

Westlake receiver Jaden Greathouse sprints toward the end zone during the Chaparrals' win over Denton Guyer in the 2021 Class 6A Division II state championship game.
Westlake receiver Jaden Greathouse sprints toward the end zone during the Chaparrals' win over Denton Guyer in the 2021 Class 6A Division II state championship game. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2025 Texas high school football season is around the corner, and High School On SI has a schedule for every team.

The first full weekend of football begins on Thursday, August 28.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

Matchups To Watch in Week 1 of Texas High School Football

Games are on Friday, August 29.

Carthage vs. Kilgore

Aledo vs. Denton Guyer

South Oak Cliff vs. Galena Park North Shore

West Orange-Stark vs. Newton

Boerne vs. San Antonio Pieper

Westlake vs. Prosper

