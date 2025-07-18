Texas high school football 2025 schedules, top Week 1 matchups
See the schedules for every team in Texas high school football
The 2025 Texas high school football season is around the corner, and High School On SI has a schedule for every team.
The first full weekend of football begins on Thursday, August 28.
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Matchups To Watch in Week 1 of Texas High School Football
Games are on Friday, August 29.
Carthage vs. Kilgore
Aledo vs. Denton Guyer
South Oak Cliff vs. Galena Park North Shore
West Orange-Stark vs. Newton
Boerne vs. San Antonio Pieper
Westlake vs. Prosper
