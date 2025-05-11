Texas high school football: Bellville announces 2025 schedule
The Bellville Brahmas won another District 11-4A Division II title last fall.
However, the postseason venture ended a little bit earlier than normal with a second-round loss to Silsbee.
The Brahmas went 8-4 last year, a year after making the state finals and going 15-1.
Bellville had won double-digit wins in 2023 (15), 2022 (11) and 2011 (12) and nine wins in both 2020 and 2019.
The season starts with a matchup against state champion Celina at Midway. The non-district schedule also features a game against state champion Columbus and a Hitchcock team that won 10 games.
The Brahmas — who play in a stadium dubbed the Pasture of Pain — have some big pieces to replace in 2025.
Running back DD Murray, the district MVP, defensive lineman DJ Sanders, the district defensive MVP, and edge rusher D’Ante Keys.
Sanders is now at Texas A&M, Murray at Arkansas State and Keys went to Texas State.
The Brahmas return several all-district players who were underclassmen in 2024. That group includes 1st-team all-district picks in junior running back Kendrick Turner, junior guard JaKorey Lewis, sophomore tight end Layne Grawunder, junior defensive tackle Brogan Stoner, junior defensive back Will Grebe, sophomore defensive back Don Gillum and junior linebacker Adarius Hutchinson.
2025 Schedule
8/29 vs. Celina at Midway
9/5 at Stafford
9/12 vs. Fort Bend Crawford
9/19 vs. Columbus
9/26 vs. Hitchcock
10/3 BYE
10/10 at Sealy
10/17 at La Grange
10/24 vs. Giddings
10/31 at Madisonville
11/7 vs. Caldwell
