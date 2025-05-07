High School

Texas high school football: Jersey Village releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Falcons schedule are Alief Hastings, Cypress Springs and Langham Creek

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.

Recently the Jersey Village Falcons announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Falcons will play 10 games including three notable contests against Alief Hastings, Cypress Springs and Langham Creek.

Among the other teams on the Falcons' schedule are Cypress Fair, Northbrook and Stratford.

Jersey Village wraps their season with Cypress Creek, Cypress Falls, Cypress Ridge and Memorial.

Below is the Falcons' 2025 regular season schedule with official times to be announced.

2025 Jersey Village Falcons football schedule

Aug 29: at Alief Hastings

Sep 5: vs. Langham Creek

Sep 11: at Cypress Springs

Sep 25: vs. Northbrook

Oct. 3: vs. Cypress Fair

Oct 10: at Stratford

Oct 16: at Cypress Falls

Oct 25: vs. Cypress Ridge

Nov. 1: vs. Memorial

Nov 7: vs. Cypress Creek

