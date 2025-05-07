Texas high school football: Jersey Village releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across The Lone Star State and High School On SI Texas will share these as we see them.
Recently the Jersey Village Falcons announced the following slate of games for the 2025 season. The Falcons will play 10 games including three notable contests against Alief Hastings, Cypress Springs and Langham Creek.
Among the other teams on the Falcons' schedule are Cypress Fair, Northbrook and Stratford.
Jersey Village wraps their season with Cypress Creek, Cypress Falls, Cypress Ridge and Memorial.
Below is the Falcons' 2025 regular season schedule with official times to be announced.
2025 Jersey Village Falcons football schedule
Aug 29: at Alief Hastings
Sep 5: vs. Langham Creek
Sep 11: at Cypress Springs
Sep 25: vs. Northbrook
Oct. 3: vs. Cypress Fair
Oct 10: at Stratford
Oct 16: at Cypress Falls
Oct 25: vs. Cypress Ridge
Nov. 1: vs. Memorial
Nov 7: vs. Cypress Creek
