Texas high school football program gets approved for new stadium, renovations
According to a report by Community Impact, by the 2027-2028 schools year, the Byron Nelson Bobcats will be stepping onto the gridiron in a brand new football stadium.
Per the report, the Trophy Club council back on April 28th convened and proposed an amendment, which was later approved for several building additions, which will include Byron Nelson High School's brand new 7,500-seat football stadium.
Included with the new stadium will be a weight room, concession stands, a security office, and also storage for the track and field teams, per the report. The venue will have 4,500 seats on the home side and the other 3,000 for visitors, with a parking lot that will also have 100 golf cart spaces.
If you're a student at the school, getting to the big game on a Friday night will be an easy walk. The stadium will have an entry way from the school to the facility and another is an emergency fire lane underneath the venue.
The Class 6A, Division I program went 9-2 last season, losing to eventual state champion North Crowley in the playoffs. The Bobcats only other loss of the season came against Southlake Carroll during the regular season.
