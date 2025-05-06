High School

Texas high school football program gets approved for new stadium, renovations

According to a report, the Bryon Nelson Bobcats will have new a football stadium by the 2027-28 school year

Andy Villamarzo

Byron Nelson Bobcats have been approved by the Trophy Club council for a new football stadium
Byron Nelson Bobcats have been approved by the Trophy Club council for a new football stadium / Courtesy of Trophy Club

According to a report by Community Impact, by the 2027-2028 schools year, the Byron Nelson Bobcats will be stepping onto the gridiron in a brand new football stadium.

Per the report, the Trophy Club council back on April 28th convened and proposed an amendment, which was later approved for several building additions, which will include Byron Nelson High School's brand new 7,500-seat football stadium.

Included with the new stadium will be a weight room, concession stands, a security office, and also storage for the track and field teams, per the report. The venue will have 4,500 seats on the home side and the other 3,000 for visitors, with a parking lot that will also have 100 golf cart spaces.

If you're a student at the school, getting to the big game on a Friday night will be an easy walk. The stadium will have an entry way from the school to the facility and another is an emergency fire lane underneath the venue.

The Class 6A, Division I program went 9-2 last season, losing to eventual state champion North Crowley in the playoffs. The Bobcats only other loss of the season came against Southlake Carroll during the regular season.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Texas