Texas high school football: Melissa announces 2025 schedule
The Melissa Cardinals football schedule in the fall of 2025 will look very similar to last year's slate.
The difference will be in Week 1, when the Cardinals play Don Bosco Prep from Ramsey, New Jersey on Aug. 29. The Ironmen were state runners-up last year.
In 2024, Melissa opened against Parkview from Little Rock, Arkansas.
A non-district game against Frisco is next before the Cardinals move into District 4-5A Division II play.
That has been referred to as the District of Doom with schools such as Lucas Lovejoy, Prosper Walnut Grove, Anna, Frisco Emerson and Melissa battling for the four playoff spots.
Last year, Melissa was the team looking on the outside of the playoff photo despite a 6-4 mark.
Melissa and Emerson were both 5-3 in district play. The Cardinals lost by three to Emerson, by three to Lovejoy and by 9 to Walnut Grove.
It was the first time since 2015 that Melissa missed the playoffs.
The Cardinals were in the quarterfinals two of the three previous years.
Melissa lost a lot of all-district performers to graduation, but will have some key pieces back as well.
Last year, junior linebacker Max Corbin was the co-defensive newcomer of the year.
He had 40 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 PBU and 2 interceptions, both returned for touchdowns.
Running back Jeremiah ‘Bear’ Tabor is also back. The freshman ran for a team-high 785 yards and his 6 TDs were second on the team.
Tabor was the district offensive newcomer of the year and holds offers from Baylor, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech and UTSA.
All-district picks Zayd Shaheed, Max Wright, Uche Dimpka, Dalton Dababneh and Xavier Ramirez were all underclassmen in 2024. Junior wide receiver Jacob Swain is also generating a lot of Division I interest.
2025 Schedule
Aug. 29 vs. Don Bosco (NJ) Prep
Sept. 5 vs. Frisco
Sept. 12 at Frisco Memorial
Sept. 19 vs. Frisco Liberty
Sept. 26 at Anna
Oct. 3 vs. Lucas Lovejoy
Oct. 10 BYE
Oct. 17 at Frisco Independence
Oct. 24. vs. Frisco Emerson
Oct. 31 at Prosper Walnut Grove
Nov. 7 vs. Denison
