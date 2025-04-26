2025 NFL Draft Live update State-by-State high school selections
It's all about bragging rights. Who plays the best — fill in the sport — in which state?
During NFL Draft weekend, it's all about football.
There's perhaps no better measuring stick of who plays the best football in high school when the best college players are selected to play in the best league in the world.
Over the last decade, according to MaxPreps, Florida has had the most players drafted with 311, followed by Texas (289), California (230), Georgia (217) and Ohio (108).
After the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Texas had the most six, followed by California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina all with three.
As we enter rounds 2-3, check out the updated state-by-state tallies of products of 2025 NFL Draft picks.
CURRENT PICK: Round 2, Pick 52: Aluwafemi Oladejo, Cosumnes Oaks (Elk Grove, Calif.)
States with most pick to date: Texas 9, Florida 5, California 5
STATE-BY-STATE NFL PRODUCERS
Alabama (1)
(Round 2) RB Quinshon Judkins, Pike Road
Arizona (1)
(2) QB Tyler Shough, Hamilton (Chandler)
California (5)
(1) DL Mason Graham, Servite (Anaheim)
(1) WR Tetairoa McMillan, Servite
(1) OT Josh Simmons, Helix (La Mesa)
(2) LB Carson Schwesinger, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)
(2) LB Eluwafemi Oladejo, Cosumnes Oaks (Elk Grove)
Colorado (1)
(2) TE Terrance Ferguson, Heritage (Littleton)
Florida (5)
(1) G Tyler Booker, IMG Academy (Bradenton)
(1) LB Jihaad Campbell, IMG Academy
(1) DL Shemar Stewart, Monsignor Pace (Miami)
(2) WR Jayden Higgins, Westminster Christian (Palmetto Bay)
(2) TE Mason Taylor, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale)
Georgia (3)
(1) WR-DB Travis Hunter, Collins Hill (Suwanee)
(1) S Malaki Starks, Jefferson
(1) DE Mykel Williams, Hardaway (Columbus)
(2) LB Demetrius Knight, Strong Rock Christian (Locust Grove)
Hawaii (1)
(2) OL Jonah Savaiinaea, St. Louis (Honolulu)
Idaho (1)
(1) TE Colston Loveland, Gooding
Indiana (1)
(1) DL Kenneth Grant, Merrillville
Louisiana (1)
(1) OT Will Campbell, Neville (Monroe)
Michigan (3)
(1) CB Maxwell Hairston, West Bloomfield
(1) DT Derrick Harmon, Loyola (Detroit)
(2) CB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe)
Missouri (3)
(1) OT Armand Membou, Lee's Summit North (Lee's Summit)
(2) WR Luther Burden III, East (St. Louis)
(2) OT Aireontae Ersery, Ruskin (Kansas City)
New Jersey (1)
(2) DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Williamstown
North Carolina (3)
(1) RB Omarion Hampton, Cleveland (Clayton)
(1) DE James Pearce Jr., Chambers (Charlotte)
(1) DE Jalon Walker, Salisbury
Pennsylvania (1)
(1) DE Abdul Carter, La Salle College (Wyndmoor)
South Carolina (2)
(2) S Nick Emmanwori, Irmo
(2) DT T.J. Sanders, Marion
South Dakota (1)
(1) G Grey Zabel, Pierre T.F. Riggs (Pierre)
Tennessee (1)
(1) DT Walter Nolen, Powell
Texas (9)
(1) OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Summer Creek (Houston)
(1) CB Jahdae Barron, Pflugerville Connally (Austin)
(1) WR Matthew Golden, Klein Cain (Houston)
(1) G Donovan Jackson, Episcopal (Bellaire)
(1) RB Ashton Jeanty, Lone Star (Frisco)
(1) QB Cam Ward, Columbia (West Columbia)
(2) DT Alfred Collins, Cedar Creek (Bastrop)
(2) TE Elijah Arroyo, Independence (Frisco)
(2) DE Nic Scourton, Bryan
Utah (1)
(1) QB Jaxson Dart, Corner Canyon (Draper)
Virginia (3)
(1) TE Tyler Warren, Atlee (Mechanicsville)
(1) DT Tyleik Williams, Unity Reed (Manassas)
(2) RB TreVeyon Henderson, Hopewell
Washington (3)
(1) OT Josh Conerly Jr., Rainier Beach (Seattle)
(1) WR Emeka Egbuka, Steilacoom
(2) DE JT Tuimoloau, Eastside Catholic (Sammamish)