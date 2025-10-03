Lucas Lovejoy vs. Melissa meet in Texas high school football action: Live score updates, 10-3-2025
After three district games, Melissa is sitting in first place after three weeks in 4-5A Division II action.
The Cardinals will face a good test this week when Lucas Lovejoy comes to Coach Kenny Deel Stadium.
Dating back to 2006, there aren’t many teams that which the Cardinals do not have a winning record against, but Lovejoy is one of them. The Leopards have won the past two meetings, 28-7 in 2023 and 41-38 in 2024.
Lovejoy holds a slim 3-2 record in the series.
In other series — of more than two games — Argyle (6-2), Paris (5-4) and Celina (6-5) are the other teams with winning records vs. Melissa.
The details
The win last year was a big one in terms of districts for Lovejoy.
The top four to qualify for the playoffs were Lovejoy, Frisco Emerson, Prosper Walnut Grove and Anna made the playoffs.
That was only the fourth time since 2004 that the Cardinals did not make the playoffs.
The first two were in 2004 and 2004, when the program came back after being discontinued following the 1924 season.
Lovejoy has had a lot of success.
Since opening the school in 2008, the Leopard have made the playoffs every year but 2016. Since 2020, they have won 13, 12, 8, 12 and 10 games.
In the debut of legendary coach Todd Dodge at the school year, the Leopards went 6-1 to win the district title. Lovejoy reached the fourth round of the playoffs last year before falling to Argyle.
This year
Melissa is 3-1 and has won three in a row since losing to Don Bosco Prep from New Jersey in Week 1.
Lovejoy enters with a 2-2 mark with a district loss to Anna in the last game it played on Sept. 19. The Leopards also lost 21-0 to Dallas Highland Park — a state runner-up last year — in Week 2 in non-district action.
On defense, the Leopards have only 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery this year.
Who to Watch For
Melissa
QB Brett Holloway, sr. — The Allen transfer has run for 314 yards and a team-high 6 TDs. He’s thrown for 737 and 11 TDs, compared to only 2 INTs.
OT Max Wright, sr. — Texas pledge and the No. 5-ranked tackle in the state and No. 48 in the country. Had more than 20 offers when he committed in February.
LB Max Corbin, sr. — Holds offers from Texas State, Sam Houston State, Army and Navy. He was the district Defensive Newcomer of the Year last fall.
LB — Landen Jones, sr. — He was a Class 5A All-state pick last year at Marshall with 142 tackles and 12 sacks.
LB— Payhton Porter, sr. — The 3-star recruit holds 11 offers. The most recent 4: Utah, San Diego State, Purdue and Texas.
WR — Jacob Swain, sr. — He’s been the top receiving target this year with a line of 14/388/6. He was formerly a Rice pledge and recently got an offer from Virginia Tech.
RB — Jeremiah “Bear” Tabor, so. — He’s got a team-high 394 yards and has 5 TDs, one behind Holloway. Had 7 TDs as a freshman. Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Purdue and UTSA have already offered him.
Lovejoy
QB — Jacob Janeck, sr. — Stephen F. Austin pledge; he’s thrown for 467 yards and 7 TDs and run for 320 yards and 2 TDs.
RB Zach Jones, sr. — He’s leading the Leopards in rushing yards with 244 yards on 32 carries and a team-high 5 TDs.
WR Coleman Reaugh, so. — He had a solid 2024 with a line of 27/451/8. This year, he’s leading the team in all three categories at 9/192/2.
DB Braydon Gillis, jr. — He has 35 tackles through 4 games, leading the team.
LB Aston Whiteside, jr. — He has played in only two games but had 105 tackles last year and was the district newcomer of the year.
How to watch
Melissa Cardinal Radio Network/Melissa High School AV students
