Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 3A, 2A, 1A UIL district?
The final week of the 2024 Texas high school football regular season is here and while many teams across the Lone Star State have already punched postseason tickets, many consequential Week 11 games lie ahead.
After taking a look at the three biggest UIL classifications, we're moving to the small schools.
Here's who's in and who's on the bubble in every UIL district from classes 1A through 3A entering the final week of the regular season:
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Dahlart Wolves (8-0, 2-0)
Shallowater Mustangs (6-3, 2-0)
Bushland Falcons (3-6, 0-2)
Amarillo River Road Wildcats (1-8, 0-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Lamesa Tornadoes (5-4, 2-0)
Denver City Mustangs (4-5, 2-0)
Kermit Yellow Jackets (2-7, 0-2)
Brownfield Cubs (0-9, 0-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Tuscola Jim Ned Indians (8-1, 4-0)
Clyde Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1)
Sweetwater Mustangs (4-5, 3-1)
On the bubble
Comanche Indians (4-5, 1-3)
Breckenridge Bucakroos (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Paradise Panthers (8-1, 5-0)
Peaster Greyhounds (8-2, 4-1)
Vernon Lions (7-1, 4-1)
On the bubble
Boyd Yellowjackets (5-4, 2-3)
Ponder Lions (5-5, 2-4) — Idle in Week 11
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Whitney Wildcats (7-2, 4-0)
Grandview Zebras (7-2, 3-1)
West Trojans (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Maypearl Panthers (3-6, 1-3)
Mexia Black Cats (1-8, 1-3
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Pottsboro Cardinals (8-1, 5-0)
Palmer Bulldogs (8-2, 4-2) — Idle in Week 11
Pilot Point Bearcats (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Whitesboro Bearcats (5-4, 3-2)
Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions (5-4, 2-3)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Commerce Tigers (7-1, 5-0)
Winnsboro Red Raiders (8-1, 4-1)
Malakoff Tigers (6-3, 4-1)
Mount Vernon Tigers (5-4, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Atlanta Rabbits (8-2, 5-1) — Idle in Week 11
Gladewater Bears (8-1, 5-0)
On the bubble
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau Leopards (4-5, 3-2)
Jefferson Bulldogs (5-4, 2-3)
Tatum Eagles (3-6, 2-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Fairfield Eagles (5-4, 2-2)
On the bubble
Palestine Westwood Panthers (7-2, 2-2)
Diboll Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-2)
Teague Lions (5-4, 2-2)
Crockett Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Hardin Hornets (9-0, 5-0)
East Chambers Buccaneers (7-2, 4-2)
Orangefield Bobcats (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Anahuac Panthers (2-7, 2-3)
Kirbyville Wildcats (4-5, 2-3)
Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans (2-7, 1-4)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Franklin Lions (6-2, 4-0)
Little River Academy Bumblebees (5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
Troy Trojans (5-4, 2-2)
Rockdale Tigers (4-5, 1-3)
Cameron Yoe Yoemen (3-6, 1-3)
McGregor Bulldogs (1-8, 1-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Columbus Cardinals (7-2, 3-0)
Hitchcock Bulldogs (6-4, 2-2) — Idle in Week 11
On the bubble
Yoakum Bulldogs (7-2, 2-1)
Hallettsville Brahmas (3-6, 1-2)
Hempstead Bobcats (0-8, 0-3)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Llano Yellowjackets (8-1, 4-0)
Ingram Moore Warriors (6-3, 4-0)
On the bubble
Marion Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2)
Universal City Randolph Ro-Hawks (3-6, 1-3)
Luling Eagles (1-7, 1-3)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Crystal City Javelinas (8-1, 3-1)
Hondo Owls (7-2, 3-1)
Jourdanton Indians (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Lytle Pirates (4-5, 1-3)
Poteet Aggies (2-7, 1-3)
San Antonio Robert G. Cole Cougars (6-3, 3-1)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Edna Cowboys (6-3, 5-1)
Goliad Tigers (7-2, 5-1)
Orange Grove Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1)
London Pirates (5-4, 4-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Raymondville Bearkats (9-0, 6-0)
Rio Hondo Bobcats (8-1, 5-1)
Bishop Badgers (4-5, 4-2)
On the bubble
San Diego Vaqueros (3-6, 3-3)
Lyford Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3)
Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions (2-7, 2-4)
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Canadian Wildcats (8-1, 3-0)
Childress Bobcats (7-2, 3-0)
Dimmitt Bobcats (5-4, 1-2)
Friona Chieftains (2-7, 1-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Idalou Wildcats (6-3, 3-0)
Littlefield Wildcats (8-2, 2-2) — Idle in Week 11
Slaton Tigers (7-2, 2-1)
On the bubble
Muleshoe Mules (3-6, 1-2)
Lubbock Roosevelt Eagles (2-7, 0-3)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Odessa Compass Cougars (8-1, 5-0)
Crane Golden Cranes (5-4, 3-2)
Alpine Bucks (2-7, 2-3)
Anthony Wildcats (2-7, 0-5)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Wall Hawks (9-0, 3-0)
Coahoma Bulldogs (7-2, 2-1)
San Angelo Grape Creek Eagles (6-4, 2-1) — Idle in Week 11
On the bubble
Merkel Badgers (6-3, 1-2)
Stanton Buffaloes (1-8, 0-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Brady Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0)
Clifton Cubs (7-2, 3-1)
Early Longhorns (4-5, 3-1)
On the bubble
Tolar Rattlers (3-6, 1-3)
Dublin Lions (1-8, 1-3)
Eastland Mavericks (0-9, 0-4)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Jacksboro Tigers (5-4, 4-0)
Wichita Falls City View Mustangs (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Henrietta Bearcats (5-4, 2-2)
Holliday Eagles (6-3, 2-2)
Millsap Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Gunter Tigers (8-1, 5-0)
Leonard Tigers (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Bells Panthers (4-6, 3-3) — Idle in Week 10
Blue Ridge Tigers (4-4, 3-2)
Callisburg Wildcats (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Cedar Hill TLC Tigers (7-2, 4-0)
Blooming Grove Lions (3-6, 3-1)
Scurry-Rosser Wildcats (3-6, 3-1)
On the bubble
Rice Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)
Dallas Inspired Vision Eagles (1-7, 1-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Edgewood Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0)
Grand Saline Indians (7-2, 4-1)
Lone Oak Buffaloes (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Harmony Eagles (3-6, 2-3)
Prairiland Patriots (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Daingerfield Tigers (6-3, 5-0)
De Kalb Bears (6-3, 4-1)
Hooks Hornets (6-3, 4-1)
New Boston Lions (6-3, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Troup Tigers (9-0, 5-0)
Arp Tigers (8-1, 4-1)
West Rusk Raiders (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
New Diana Eagles (4-5, 2-3)
Buffalo Bison (3-6, 2-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Newton Eagles (9-1, 6-0) — Idle in Wek 11
Woodville Eagles (7-2, 4-1)
Kountze Lions (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Trinity Tigers (6-3, 2-3)
Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls (3-6, 1-4)
New Waverly Bulldogs (3-6, 1-4)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Blanco Panthers (7-2, 3-0)
Lexington Eagles (7-1, 2-1)
Rogers Eagles (6-3, 2-1)
Comfort Bobcats (4-5, 1-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
El Maton Tidehaven Tigers (9-0, 5-0)
East Bernard Brahmas (6-3, 5-0)
Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras (3-6, 3-2)
Wallis Brazos Cougars (7-2, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Poth Pirates (8-1, 6-0)
Stockdale Brahmas (7-2, 5-1)
Karnes City Badgers (6-3, 4-2)
On the bubble
Cotulla Cowboys (5-4, 3-3)
Dilley Wolves (4-5, 2-4)
Natalia Mustangs (4-5, 2-4)
Nixon Smiley Mustangs (4-5, 2-4)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
George West Longhorns (9-0, 5-0)
Odem Owls (8-1, 4-1)
Santa Rosa Warriors (7-2, 3-2)
Taft Greyhounds (4-5, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Stinnett West Texas Comanches (9-0, 4-0)
Panhandle Panthers (7-2, 3-1)
Speraman Lynx (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Sunray Bobcats (1-8, 1-3)
Amarillo Highland Park Hornets (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
New Deal Lions (5-3, 3-1)
Post Antelopes (7-2, 3-1)
New Home Leopards (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Abernathy Antelopes (5-3, 2-2)
Olton Mustangs (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Ozona Lions (9-0, 4-0)
Sonora Broncos (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Christoval Cougars (4-5, 2-2)
Forsan Buffaloes (3-6, 2-2)
Reagan County Owls (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Cisco Loboes (8-1, 4-0)
Hawley Bearcats (6-3, 3-1)
Stamford Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Anson Tigers (6-3, 1-3)
Olney Cubs (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Hamilton Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0)
De Leon Bearcats (7-2, 4-0)
On the bubble
Bangs Dragons (5-4, 2-2)
Coleman Bluecats (2-7, 1-3)
Hico Tigers (5-4, 1-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Alvord Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0)
Tom Bean Tomcats (8-2, 4-2)
Wolfe City Wolves (5-4, 4-1)
Tioga Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Axtell Longhorns (8-1, 5-0) — Idle in Week 11
On the bubble
Bosqueville Bulldogs (7-3, 3-3) — Idle in Week 11
Dawson Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2)
Valley Mills Eagles (6-3, 3-2)
Rio Vista Eagles (6-2, 3-1)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Frankston Indians (9-0, 4-0)
Mildred Eagles (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Cayuga Wildcats (6-3, 2-2)
Price Carlisle Indians (4-5, 2-2)
Kerens Bobcats (5-4, 1-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Honey Grove Warriors (8-1, 5-0)
Cooper Bulldogs (5-5, 4-2)
Omaha Pewitt Brahmas (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Bogota Rivercrest Rebels (3-6, 2-3)
Como-Pickton Eagles (5-4, 2-3)
Quinlan Boles Hornets (3-6, 1-4)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Beckville Bearcats (6-3, 5-1)
Elysian Fields Yellowjackets (8-1, 5-1)
Waskom Wildcats (7-2, 5-1)
On the bubble
Harleton Wildcats (4-5, 3-3)
Union Grove Lions (6-3, 3-3)
Hawkins Hawks (5-4, 2-4)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
San Augustine Wolves (7-2, 4-0)
Garrison Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1)
Joaquin Rams (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Shelbyville Dragons (2-7, 1-3)
Timpson Bears (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Jewett Leon Cougars (9-0, 4-0)
Centerville Tigers (4-5, 3-1)
Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (5-4, 3-1)
Groveton Indians (3-6, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Crawford Pirates (8-1, 4-0)
Rosebud-Lott Cougars (8-1, 4-0)
Marlin Bulldogs (2-7, 2-2)
Moody Bearcats (5-4, 2-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Mason Punchers (6-3, 4-0)
San Saba Armadillos (6-3, 3-1)
Thorndale Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1)
On the bubble
Harper Longhorns (4-5, 1-3)
Johnson City Eagles (4-5, 1-3)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Ganado Indians (8-1, 5-0)
Weimar Wildcats (7-2, 4-1)
On the bubble
Kenedy Lions (7-2, 3-2)
Schulenburg Shorthorns (4-5, 3-2)
Flatonia Bulldogs (5-4, 2-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Refugio Bobcats (8-0, 5-0)
Santa Maria Cougars (6-3, 4-1)
On the bubble
Freer Buckaroos (6-3, 3-2)
Three Rivers Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2)
Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats (2-7, 2-3)
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Gruver Greyhounds (8-2 3-1)
Stratford Elk (6-2, 3-0)
Farwell Steers (6-2, 2-1)
On the bubble
Bovina Mustangs (2-5, 0-3)
Vega Longhorns (3-6, 0-3)
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Hale Center Owls (8-1, 4-0)
Sudan Hornets (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Lockney Longhorns (4-5, 2-2)
Morton Indians (2-6-1, 2-2)
Crosbyton Chiefs (2-7, 1-3)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Ropesville Ropes Eagles (8-1, 4-0)
Sundown Roughnecks (4-5, 3-1)
On the bubble
Seagraves Eagles (5-3-1, 2-2)
Tahoka Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2)
Plains Cowboys (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Wink Wildcats (7-2, 4-0)
Eldorado Eagles (5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
Iraan Braves (6-3, 2-2)
McCamey Badgers(3-6, 2-2)
Sterling City Eagles (1-8, 1-3)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Wheeler Mustangs (8-1, 4-0)
Wellington Skyrockets (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Quanah Indians (5-4, 2-2)
Shamrock Irish (2-7, 2-2)
Clarendon Broncos (1-8, 1-3)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Petrolia Pirates (8-1, 5-0)
Windthorst Trojans (7-2, 5-0)
Electra Tigers (5-4, 3-2)
Haskell Indians (5-4, 3-2)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Albany Lions (7-2, 4-0)
Hamlin Pied Pipers (8-1, 4-0)
On the bubble
Roscoe Plowboys (2-7, 2-2)
Miles Bulldogs (2-7, 1-3)
Cross Plains Buffaloes (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Muenster Hornets (7-2, 4-0)
Collinsville Pirates (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Lindsay Knights (7-2, 2-2)
Santo Wildcats (6-3, 2-2)
Era Hornets (6-3, 1-3)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Clarksville Tigers (7-3, 4-2) — Idle in Week 1
Cumby Trojans (5-4, 4-1)
Maud Cardinals (4-5, 4-1)
On the bubble
Detroit Eagles (4-4, 3-2)
Simms Bowie Pirates (2-7, 2-3)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Bremond Tigers (9-0, 6-0)
Chilton Pirates (8-1, 5-1)
On the bubble
Goldthwaite Eagles (6-3, 4-2)
Mart Panthers (5-4, 4-2)
Frost Polar Bears (6-3, 3-3)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Mount Enterprise Wildcats (9-0, 5-0)
Grapeland Sandies (6-3, 4-1)
Lovelady Lions (8-1, 4-1)
On the bubble
Overton Mustangs (5-4, 2-3)
Alto Yellowjackets (4-5, 2-3)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
West Sabine Tigers (8-2, 6-0)
Deweyville Pirates (6-4, 4-2)
On the bubble
Colmesneil Bulldogs (4-4,3-2)
Evadale Rebels (5-4, 3-2)
West Hardin Oilers (3-6, 2-3)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Granger Lions (10-0, 7-0)
Iola Bulldogs (7-3, 6-1)
Burton Panthers (8-2 5-2)
On the bubble
Bartlett Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4)
Milano Eagles (3-7, 3-4)
Somerville Yegaus (4-5, 2-4)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Junction Eagles (9-0 4-0)
Brackettville Tigers (5-4, 4-1) — Idle in Week 11
Sabinal Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-1)
On the bubble
La Pryor Bulldogs (3-6, 1-4)
D’Hanis Cowboys (3-6, 1-3)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Shiner Comanches (9-0, 4-0)
Falls City Beavers (5-4, 3-1)
Yorktown Wildcats (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
Louise Hornets (2-7, 1-3)
Pettus War Eagles (1-8, 1-3)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
La Villa Cardinals (8-1, 3-0)
Agua Dulce Longhorns (7-2, 2-0)
Ben Bolt Badgers (4-5 1-2)
Woodsboro Eagles (3-6, 1-2)
On the bubble
None
CLASS 1A DIVISION
*. Class 1 schools only have 2 teams per district make the playoffs
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Booker Kiowas (7-1, 3-1)
Claude Mustangs (7-2, 3-1)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Springlake-Earth Wolverines (4-1, 4-0)
Nazareth Swifts (4-3, 2-0)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Gail Borden County Coyotes (7-0, 3-0)
Whiteface Antelopes (7-2, 3-0)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Rankin Red Devils (8-2, 4-0)
On the bubble
Garden City Bearkats (5-3, 2-1)
Imperial Buena Vista Longhorns (2-6, 1-2)
Grady Wildcats (7-2, 1-2)
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Petersburg Buffaloes (4-5, 3-0)
Turkey Valley Patriots (2-6 2-0)
On the bubble
Silverton Owls (2-7, 1-2) — Idle in Week 11
Lorenzo Hornets (3-5, 1-0)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Newcastle Bobcats (7-2, 3-0)
On the bubble
Northside Indians (7-1-1, 2-1)
Bryson Cowboys (5-4, 1-2)
Perrin-Whitt Pirates (6-3, 1-2)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Ira Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0)
On the bubble
Hermleigh Cardinals (6-3, 3-1)
Westbrook Wildcats (7-2, 3-1)
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Water Valley Wildcats (9-0, 3-0)
Robert Lee Steers (9-1, 3-1) — Idle in Week 11
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Milford Bulldogs(6-2, 2-0)
On the bubble
Avalon Eagles (7-2, 1-1)
Blum Bobcats (3-6, 1-2)
Covington Owls (1-7, 0-2)
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Saint Jo Panthers (6-1, 2-0)
Gilmer Union Hill Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0)
On the bubble
Campbell Indians (6-3, 1-2)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Aquilla Cougars (9-0, 3-0)
On the bubble
Coolidge (7-2, 2-1)
Abbott Panthers (4-4, 2-1)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Chester Yellowjackets (6-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
Apple Springs Eagles (3-4, 1-1)
Burkeville Mustangs (1-2, 0-1)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Gordon Longhorns (6-0, 3-0)
Gorman Panthers (3-4, 2-0)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
May Tigers (7-1, 2-0)
On the bubble
Jonesboro Eagles (3-3, 1-0)
Lometa Hornets (3-4, 0-1)
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Menard Yellowjackets (9-0, 3-0)
Medina Bobcats (7-2, 2-1)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Runge Yellowjackets (7-2, 2-0)
On the bubble
Benavides Eagles (1-4, 1-1)
Knippa Rockcrushers (2-1, 1-1)
Prairie Lea Indians (2-5, 0-2)
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
DISTRICT 1
Who’s in
Miami Warriors (9-0, 2-0)
Follett Panthers (4-6, 2-1)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 2
Who’s in
Motley County Matadors (8-1, 2-0)
On the bubble
Paducah Dragons (7-1, 1-1)
McLean Tigers (3-6, 1-1)
DISTRICT 3
Who’s in
Whitharral Panthers (7-0, 3-0)
On the bubble
Anton Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1)
Amherst Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1)
DISTRICT 4
Who’s in
Lamesa Klondike (10-0, 3-0)
Ackerly Sands Mustangs (7-3, 3-0)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 5
Who’s in
Balmorhea Bears (8-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
Grand Falls-Royalty Cowboys (7-2, 2-2)
Fort Davis Indians (3-5, 2-2)
Sierra Blanca Vaqueros (1-7, 1-2)
DISTRICT 6
Who’s in
Bronte Longhorns (6-3, 3-0)
On the bubble
Blackwell Hornets (3-6, 2-1)
Loraine Bulldogs (2-8, 2-2)
Trent Gorillas (6-3, 1-2)
DISTRICT 7
Who’s in
Benjamin Mustangs (6-0, 3-0)
Guthrie Jaguars (6-1, 3-1)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 8
Who’s in
Jayton Jaybirds (10-0, 4-0)
On the bubble
Aspermont Hornets (8-1, 2-1)
Paint Creek Pirates (6-2, 1-1)
DISTRICT 9
Who’s in
Strawn Greyhounds (8-0, 2-0)
Woodson Cowboys (2-6, 2-0)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 10
Who’s in
Ladonia Fannindel Falcons (9-0, 1-0)
On the bubble
Bowie Gold-burg Bears (2-7, 1-1)
Forestburg Longhorns (1-8, 0-1)
DISTRICT 11
Who’s in
Bluff Dale Bobcats (8-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
Three Way School Braves (8-1, 2-1)
Iredell Dragons (5-5, 2-2)
Kopperl Eagles (6-3, 1-2)
DISTRICT 12
Who’s in
Oakwood Panthers (5-4, 2-0)
On the bubble
Bynum Bulldogs (2-7, 1-1)
Mount Calm Panthers (6-2, 1-1)
Trinidad Trojans (2-7, 0-2)
DISTRICT 13
Who’s in
Zephyr Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
Blanket Tigers (7-2, 2-1)
Gustine Tigers (6-2, 2-1)
DISTRICT 14
Who’s in
Evant Elks (5-4, 3-0)
Oglesby Tigers (8-1, 3-0)
On the bubble
None
DISTRICT 15
Who’s in
Richland Springs Coyotes (8-0, 3-0)
On the bubble
Rochelle Hornets (3-6, 2-1)
Panther Creek Panthers (5-4, 2-1)
DISTRICT 16
Who’s in
Cherokee Indians (8-1, 2-0)
Calvert Trojans (4-4, 2-0)
On the bubble
None
