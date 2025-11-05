High School

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Who's in for every 3A, 2A, 1A UIL district?

Who's in and who's on the outside looking in across UIL Class 1A through 3A entering the final week of the regular season?

The final week of the 2024 Texas high school football regular season is here and while many teams across the Lone Star State have already punched postseason tickets, many consequential Week 11 games lie ahead.

After taking a look at the three biggest UIL classifications, we're moving to the small schools.

Here's who's in and who's on the bubble in every UIL district from classes 1A through 3A entering the final week of the regular season:

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Dahlart Wolves (8-0, 2-0)

Shallowater Mustangs (6-3, 2-0)

Bushland Falcons (3-6, 0-2)

Amarillo River Road Wildcats (1-8, 0-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Lamesa Tornadoes (5-4, 2-0)

Denver City Mustangs (4-5, 2-0)

Kermit Yellow Jackets (2-7, 0-2)

Brownfield Cubs (0-9, 0-2)

On the bubble

None 

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Tuscola Jim Ned Indians (8-1, 4-0)

Clyde Bulldogs (7-2, 3-1)

Sweetwater Mustangs (4-5, 3-1)

On the bubble

Comanche Indians (4-5, 1-3)

Breckenridge Bucakroos (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Paradise Panthers (8-1, 5-0)

Peaster Greyhounds (8-2, 4-1)

Vernon Lions (7-1, 4-1)

On the bubble

Boyd Yellowjackets (5-4, 2-3)

Ponder Lions (5-5, 2-4) — Idle in Week 11

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Whitney Wildcats (7-2, 4-0)

Grandview Zebras (7-2, 3-1)

West Trojans (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Maypearl Panthers (3-6, 1-3)

Mexia Black Cats (1-8, 1-3

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Pottsboro Cardinals (8-1, 5-0)

Palmer Bulldogs (8-2, 4-2) — Idle in Week 11

Pilot Point Bearcats (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Whitesboro Bearcats (5-4, 3-2)

Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Commerce Tigers (7-1, 5-0)

Winnsboro Red Raiders (8-1, 4-1)

Malakoff Tigers (6-3, 4-1)

Mount Vernon Tigers (5-4, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Atlanta Rabbits (8-2, 5-1) — Idle in Week 11

Gladewater Bears (8-1, 5-0)

On the bubble

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau Leopards (4-5, 3-2)

Jefferson Bulldogs (5-4, 2-3)

Tatum Eagles (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Fairfield Eagles (5-4, 2-2)

On the bubble

Palestine Westwood Panthers (7-2, 2-2)

Diboll Lumberjacks (3-6, 2-2)

Teague Lions (5-4, 2-2)

Crockett Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Hardin Hornets (9-0, 5-0)

East Chambers Buccaneers (7-2, 4-2)

Orangefield Bobcats (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Anahuac Panthers (2-7, 2-3)

Kirbyville Wildcats (4-5, 2-3)

Coldspring-Oakhurst Trojans (2-7, 1-4)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Franklin Lions (6-2, 4-0)

Little River Academy Bumblebees (5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble

Troy Trojans (5-4, 2-2)

Rockdale Tigers (4-5, 1-3)

Cameron Yoe Yoemen (3-6, 1-3)

McGregor Bulldogs (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Columbus Cardinals (7-2, 3-0)

Hitchcock Bulldogs (6-4, 2-2) — Idle in Week 11

On the bubble

Yoakum Bulldogs (7-2, 2-1)

Hallettsville Brahmas (3-6, 1-2)

Hempstead Bobcats (0-8, 0-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Llano Yellowjackets (8-1, 4-0)

Ingram Moore Warriors (6-3, 4-0)

On the bubble

Marion Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2)

Universal City Randolph Ro-Hawks (3-6, 1-3)

Luling Eagles (1-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Crystal City Javelinas (8-1, 3-1)

Hondo Owls (7-2, 3-1)

Jourdanton Indians (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Lytle Pirates (4-5, 1-3)

Poteet Aggies (2-7, 1-3)

San Antonio Robert G. Cole Cougars (6-3, 3-1)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Edna Cowboys (6-3, 5-1)

Goliad Tigers (7-2, 5-1)

Orange Grove Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1)

London Pirates (5-4, 4-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Raymondville Bearkats (9-0, 6-0)

Rio Hondo Bobcats (8-1, 5-1)

Bishop Badgers (4-5, 4-2)

On the bubble

San Diego Vaqueros (3-6, 3-3)

Lyford Bulldogs (6-3, 3-3)

Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions (2-7, 2-4)

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Canadian Wildcats (8-1, 3-0)

Childress Bobcats (7-2, 3-0)

Dimmitt Bobcats (5-4, 1-2)

Friona Chieftains (2-7, 1-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Idalou Wildcats (6-3, 3-0)

Littlefield Wildcats (8-2, 2-2) — Idle in Week 11

Slaton Tigers (7-2, 2-1)

On the bubble

Muleshoe Mules (3-6, 1-2)

Lubbock Roosevelt Eagles (2-7, 0-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Odessa Compass Cougars (8-1, 5-0)

Crane Golden Cranes (5-4, 3-2)

Alpine Bucks (2-7, 2-3)

Anthony Wildcats (2-7, 0-5)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Wall Hawks (9-0, 3-0)

Coahoma Bulldogs (7-2, 2-1)

San Angelo Grape Creek Eagles (6-4, 2-1) — Idle in Week 11

On the bubble

Merkel Badgers (6-3, 1-2)

Stanton Buffaloes (1-8, 0-3) 

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Brady Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0)

Clifton Cubs (7-2, 3-1)

Early Longhorns (4-5, 3-1)

On the bubble

Tolar Rattlers (3-6, 1-3)

Dublin Lions (1-8, 1-3)

Eastland Mavericks (0-9, 0-4)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Jacksboro Tigers (5-4, 4-0)

Wichita Falls City View Mustangs (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Henrietta Bearcats (5-4, 2-2)

Holliday Eagles (6-3, 2-2)

Millsap Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Gunter Tigers (8-1, 5-0)

Leonard Tigers (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Bells Panthers (4-6, 3-3) — Idle in Week 10

Blue Ridge Tigers (4-4, 3-2)

Callisburg Wildcats (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Cedar Hill TLC Tigers (7-2, 4-0)

Blooming Grove Lions (3-6, 3-1)

Scurry-Rosser Wildcats (3-6, 3-1)

On the bubble

Rice Bulldogs (3-6, 1-3)

Dallas Inspired Vision Eagles (1-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Edgewood Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0)

Grand Saline Indians (7-2, 4-1)

Lone Oak Buffaloes (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Harmony Eagles (3-6, 2-3)

Prairiland Patriots (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Daingerfield Tigers (6-3, 5-0)

De Kalb Bears (6-3, 4-1)

Hooks Hornets (6-3, 4-1)

New Boston Lions (6-3, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Troup Tigers (9-0, 5-0)

Arp Tigers (8-1, 4-1)

West Rusk Raiders (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

New Diana Eagles (4-5, 2-3)

Buffalo Bison (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Newton Eagles (9-1, 6-0) — Idle in Wek 11

Woodville Eagles (7-2, 4-1)

Kountze Lions (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Trinity Tigers (6-3, 2-3)

Anderson-Shiro Fighting Owls (3-6, 1-4)

New Waverly Bulldogs (3-6, 1-4)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Blanco Panthers (7-2, 3-0)

Lexington Eagles (7-1, 2-1)

Rogers Eagles (6-3, 2-1)

Comfort Bobcats (4-5, 1-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

El Maton Tidehaven Tigers (9-0, 5-0)

East Bernard Brahmas (6-3, 5-0)

Vanderbilt Industrial Cobras (3-6, 3-2)

Wallis Brazos Cougars (7-2, 3-2)

On the bubble

None 

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Poth Pirates (8-1, 6-0)

Stockdale Brahmas (7-2, 5-1)

Karnes City Badgers (6-3, 4-2)

On the bubble

Cotulla Cowboys (5-4, 3-3)

Dilley Wolves (4-5, 2-4)

Natalia Mustangs (4-5, 2-4)

Nixon Smiley Mustangs (4-5, 2-4)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

George West Longhorns (9-0, 5-0)

Odem Owls (8-1, 4-1)

Santa Rosa Warriors (7-2, 3-2)

Taft Greyhounds (4-5, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

Stinnett West Texas Comanches (9-0, 4-0)

Panhandle Panthers (7-2, 3-1)

Speraman Lynx (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Sunray Bobcats (1-8, 1-3)

Amarillo Highland Park Hornets (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

New Deal Lions (5-3, 3-1)

Post Antelopes (7-2, 3-1)

New Home Leopards (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Abernathy Antelopes (5-3, 2-2)

Olton Mustangs (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Ozona Lions (9-0, 4-0)

Sonora Broncos (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Christoval Cougars (4-5, 2-2)

Forsan Buffaloes (3-6, 2-2)

Reagan County Owls (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Cisco Loboes (8-1, 4-0)

Hawley Bearcats (6-3, 3-1)

Stamford Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Anson Tigers (6-3, 1-3)

Olney Cubs (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Hamilton Bulldogs (7-2, 4-0)

De Leon Bearcats (7-2, 4-0)

On the bubble

Bangs Dragons (5-4, 2-2)

Coleman Bluecats (2-7, 1-3)

Hico Tigers (5-4, 1-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Alvord Bulldogs (7-2, 5-0)

Tom Bean Tomcats (8-2, 4-2)

Wolfe City Wolves (5-4, 4-1)

Tioga Bulldogs (4-4, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Axtell Longhorns (8-1, 5-0) — Idle in Week 11

On the bubble

Bosqueville Bulldogs (7-3, 3-3) — Idle in Week 11

Dawson Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2)

Valley Mills Eagles (6-3, 3-2)

Rio Vista Eagles (6-2, 3-1)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Frankston Indians (9-0, 4-0)

Mildred Eagles (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Cayuga Wildcats (6-3, 2-2)

Price Carlisle Indians (4-5, 2-2)

Kerens Bobcats (5-4, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Honey Grove Warriors (8-1, 5-0)

Cooper Bulldogs (5-5, 4-2)

Omaha Pewitt Brahmas (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Bogota Rivercrest Rebels (3-6, 2-3)

Como-Pickton Eagles (5-4, 2-3)

Quinlan Boles Hornets (3-6, 1-4)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Beckville Bearcats (6-3, 5-1)

Elysian Fields Yellowjackets (8-1, 5-1)

Waskom Wildcats (7-2, 5-1)

On the bubble

Harleton Wildcats (4-5, 3-3)

Union Grove Lions (6-3, 3-3)

Hawkins Hawks (5-4, 2-4)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

San Augustine Wolves (7-2, 4-0)

Garrison Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1)

Joaquin Rams (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Shelbyville Dragons (2-7, 1-3)

Timpson Bears (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

Jewett Leon Cougars (9-0, 4-0)

Centerville Tigers (4-5, 3-1)

Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (5-4, 3-1)

Groveton Indians (3-6, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Crawford Pirates (8-1, 4-0)

Rosebud-Lott Cougars (8-1, 4-0)

Marlin Bulldogs (2-7, 2-2)

Moody Bearcats (5-4, 2-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Mason Punchers (6-3, 4-0)

San Saba Armadillos (6-3, 3-1)

Thorndale Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1)

On the bubble

Harper Longhorns (4-5, 1-3)

Johnson City Eagles (4-5, 1-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Ganado Indians (8-1, 5-0)

Weimar Wildcats (7-2, 4-1)

On the bubble

Kenedy Lions (7-2, 3-2)

Schulenburg Shorthorns (4-5, 3-2)

Flatonia Bulldogs (5-4, 2-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

Refugio Bobcats (8-0, 5-0)

Santa Maria Cougars (6-3, 4-1)

On the bubble

Freer Buckaroos (6-3, 3-2)

Three Rivers Bulldogs (4-5, 3-2)

Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats (2-7, 2-3)

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in 

Gruver Greyhounds (8-2 3-1)

Stratford Elk (6-2, 3-0)

Farwell Steers (6-2, 2-1)

On the bubble

Bovina Mustangs (2-5, 0-3)

Vega Longhorns (3-6, 0-3)

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in 

Hale Center Owls (8-1, 4-0)

Sudan Hornets (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Lockney Longhorns (4-5, 2-2)

Morton Indians (2-6-1, 2-2)

Crosbyton Chiefs (2-7, 1-3)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in 

Ropesville Ropes Eagles (8-1, 4-0)

Sundown Roughnecks (4-5, 3-1)

On the bubble

Seagraves Eagles (5-3-1, 2-2)

Tahoka Bulldogs (5-4, 2-2)

Plains Cowboys (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in 

Wink Wildcats (7-2, 4-0)

Eldorado Eagles (5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble

Iraan Braves (6-3, 2-2)

McCamey Badgers(3-6, 2-2)

Sterling City Eagles (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in 

Wheeler Mustangs (8-1, 4-0)

Wellington Skyrockets (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Quanah Indians (5-4, 2-2)

Shamrock Irish (2-7, 2-2)

Clarendon Broncos (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in 

Petrolia Pirates (8-1, 5-0)

Windthorst Trojans (7-2, 5-0)

Electra Tigers (5-4, 3-2)

Haskell Indians (5-4, 3-2)

On the bubble

None

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in 

Albany Lions (7-2, 4-0)

Hamlin Pied Pipers (8-1, 4-0)

On the bubble

Roscoe Plowboys (2-7, 2-2)

Miles Bulldogs (2-7, 1-3)

Cross Plains Buffaloes (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in 

Muenster Hornets (7-2, 4-0)

Collinsville Pirates (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Lindsay Knights (7-2, 2-2)

Santo Wildcats (6-3, 2-2)

Era Hornets (6-3, 1-3)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in 

Clarksville Tigers (7-3, 4-2) — Idle in Week 1

Cumby Trojans (5-4, 4-1)

Maud Cardinals (4-5, 4-1)

On the bubble

Detroit Eagles (4-4, 3-2)

Simms Bowie Pirates (2-7, 2-3)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in 

Bremond Tigers (9-0, 6-0)

Chilton Pirates (8-1, 5-1)

On the bubble

Goldthwaite Eagles (6-3, 4-2)

Mart Panthers (5-4, 4-2)

Frost Polar Bears (6-3, 3-3)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in 

Mount Enterprise Wildcats (9-0, 5-0)

Grapeland Sandies (6-3, 4-1)

Lovelady Lions (8-1, 4-1)

On the bubble

Overton Mustangs (5-4, 2-3)

Alto Yellowjackets (4-5, 2-3)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in 

West Sabine Tigers (8-2, 6-0)

Deweyville Pirates (6-4, 4-2)

On the bubble

Colmesneil Bulldogs (4-4,3-2)

Evadale Rebels (5-4, 3-2)

West Hardin Oilers (3-6, 2-3)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in 

Granger Lions (10-0, 7-0) 

Iola Bulldogs (7-3, 6-1)

Burton Panthers (8-2 5-2)

On the bubble

Bartlett Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4) 

Milano Eagles (3-7, 3-4)

Somerville Yegaus (4-5, 2-4)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in 

Junction Eagles (9-0 4-0)

Brackettville Tigers (5-4, 4-1) — Idle in Week 11

Sabinal Yellowjackets (5-4, 3-1)

On the bubble

La Pryor Bulldogs (3-6, 1-4)

D’Hanis Cowboys (3-6, 1-3)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in 

Shiner Comanches (9-0, 4-0)

Falls City Beavers (5-4, 3-1)

Yorktown Wildcats (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble

Louise Hornets (2-7, 1-3)

Pettus War Eagles (1-8, 1-3)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in 

La Villa Cardinals (8-1, 3-0)

Agua Dulce Longhorns (7-2, 2-0)

Ben Bolt Badgers (4-5 1-2)

Woodsboro Eagles (3-6, 1-2)

On the bubble

None

CLASS 1A DIVISION

*. Class 1 schools only have 2 teams per district make the playoffs

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Booker Kiowas (7-1, 3-1)

Claude Mustangs (7-2, 3-1)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Springlake-Earth Wolverines (4-1, 4-0)

Nazareth Swifts (4-3, 2-0)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Gail Borden County Coyotes (7-0, 3-0)

Whiteface Antelopes (7-2, 3-0)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Rankin Red Devils (8-2, 4-0)

On the bubble 

Garden City Bearkats (5-3, 2-1)

Imperial Buena Vista Longhorns (2-6, 1-2)

Grady Wildcats (7-2, 1-2)

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Petersburg Buffaloes (4-5, 3-0)

Turkey Valley Patriots (2-6 2-0)

On the bubble 

Silverton Owls (2-7, 1-2) — Idle in Week 11

Lorenzo Hornets (3-5, 1-0)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Newcastle Bobcats (7-2, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Northside Indians (7-1-1, 2-1)

Bryson Cowboys (5-4, 1-2)

Perrin-Whitt Pirates (6-3, 1-2)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Ira Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0)

On the bubble 

Hermleigh Cardinals (6-3, 3-1)

Westbrook Wildcats (7-2, 3-1)

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Water Valley Wildcats (9-0, 3-0)

Robert Lee Steers (9-1, 3-1) — Idle in Week 11

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Milford Bulldogs(6-2, 2-0)

On the bubble 

Avalon Eagles (7-2, 1-1)

Blum Bobcats (3-6, 1-2)

Covington Owls (1-7, 0-2)

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Saint Jo Panthers (6-1, 2-0)

Gilmer Union Hill Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0)

On the bubble 

Campbell Indians (6-3, 1-2)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Aquilla Cougars (9-0, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Coolidge (7-2, 2-1)

Abbott Panthers (4-4, 2-1)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Chester Yellowjackets (6-1, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Apple Springs Eagles (3-4, 1-1)

Burkeville Mustangs (1-2, 0-1)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Gordon Longhorns (6-0, 3-0)

Gorman Panthers (3-4, 2-0)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

May Tigers (7-1, 2-0)

On the bubble 

Jonesboro Eagles (3-3, 1-0)

Lometa Hornets (3-4, 0-1)

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Menard Yellowjackets (9-0, 3-0)

Medina Bobcats (7-2, 2-1)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Runge Yellowjackets (7-2, 2-0)

On the bubble 

Benavides Eagles (1-4, 1-1)

Knippa Rockcrushers (2-1, 1-1)

Prairie Lea Indians (2-5, 0-2)

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

DISTRICT 1

Who’s in

Miami Warriors (9-0, 2-0)

Follett Panthers (4-6, 2-1)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 2

Who’s in

Motley County Matadors (8-1, 2-0)

On the bubble 

Paducah Dragons (7-1, 1-1)

McLean Tigers (3-6, 1-1)

DISTRICT 3

Who’s in

Whitharral Panthers (7-0, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Anton Bulldogs (3-4, 1-1)

Amherst Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1)

DISTRICT 4

Who’s in

Lamesa Klondike (10-0, 3-0)

Ackerly Sands Mustangs (7-3, 3-0)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 5

Who’s in

Balmorhea Bears (8-1, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Grand Falls-Royalty Cowboys (7-2, 2-2)

Fort Davis Indians (3-5, 2-2)

Sierra Blanca Vaqueros (1-7, 1-2)

DISTRICT 6

Who’s in

Bronte Longhorns (6-3, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Blackwell Hornets (3-6, 2-1)

Loraine Bulldogs (2-8, 2-2)

Trent Gorillas (6-3, 1-2)

DISTRICT 7

Who’s in

Benjamin Mustangs (6-0, 3-0)

Guthrie Jaguars (6-1, 3-1)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 8

Who’s in

Jayton Jaybirds (10-0, 4-0)

On the bubble 

Aspermont Hornets (8-1, 2-1)

Paint Creek Pirates (6-2, 1-1)

DISTRICT 9

Who’s in

Strawn Greyhounds (8-0, 2-0)

Woodson Cowboys (2-6, 2-0)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 10

Who’s in

Ladonia Fannindel Falcons (9-0, 1-0)

On the bubble 

Bowie Gold-burg Bears (2-7, 1-1)

Forestburg Longhorns (1-8, 0-1)

DISTRICT 11

Who’s in

Bluff Dale Bobcats (8-1, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Three Way School Braves (8-1, 2-1)

Iredell Dragons (5-5, 2-2)

Kopperl Eagles (6-3, 1-2)

DISTRICT 12

Who’s in

Oakwood Panthers (5-4, 2-0)

On the bubble 

Bynum Bulldogs (2-7, 1-1)

Mount Calm Panthers (6-2, 1-1)

Trinidad Trojans (2-7, 0-2)

DISTRICT 13

Who’s in

Zephyr Bulldogs (8-1, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Blanket Tigers (7-2, 2-1)

Gustine Tigers (6-2, 2-1)

DISTRICT 14

Who’s in

Evant Elks (5-4, 3-0)

Oglesby Tigers (8-1, 3-0)

On the bubble 

None

DISTRICT 15

Who’s in

Richland Springs Coyotes (8-0, 3-0)

On the bubble 

Rochelle Hornets (3-6, 2-1)

Panther Creek Panthers (5-4, 2-1)

DISTRICT 16

Who’s in

Cherokee Indians (8-1, 2-0)

Calvert Trojans (4-4, 2-0)

On the bubble 

None

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

