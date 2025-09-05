High School

Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - September 5, 2025

Follow all the scores throughout the Lone Star State as the 2025 high school football season continues in Texas

Ben Dagg

Hanks football players warm up before their homecoming game against Americas on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Hanks High School in El Paso, Texas.
Hanks football players warm up before their homecoming game against Americas on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, at Hanks High School in El Paso, Texas. / Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 530 high school football games are scheduled across Texas on Friday, September 5, and High School On SI has you covered with all of the in-game updates and final scores for the matchups scheduled for tonight.

To see live updates and every final score from each Division in Texas, click on the hyperlinks below.

You can also play the Pick 'Em Challenge for any game in the state simply by going to our Texas High School Football Scoreboard page, finding the game you want to play and clicking on it.

Texas High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 5

With many games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Texas high school football continues.

UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 115 games scheduled in Texas Division 6A. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard

6A Division Scoreboard

UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 80 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-1. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard

5A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 77 games scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard

5A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 82 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard

4A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 75 games scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard

4A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 84 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard

3A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 87 games scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard

3A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 79 games scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard

2A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 79 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard

2A-2 Division Scoreboard

UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 53 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard

1A-1 Division Scoreboard

UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5

There are 41 games scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard

1A-2 Division Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/Texas