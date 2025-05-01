High School

Texas high school head football coach of nearly 20 years passes away

According to a Texas school district superintendent, a 19-year coaching veteran of the Lone Star State has died

Andy Villamarzo

According to a Facebook post by the D'Hanis ISD page, D'Hanis High School head football coach Troy Langfield has passed away.

Dear Parents and Guardians,
It is with great sorrow that we share the sad news of the passing of Troy Langfeld, a teacher and coach at D'Hanis ISD. Throughout his career at D'Hanis, Troy taught business classes and coached high school football and baseball. We ask that you keep his family, friends, students/athletes, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
Counseling is available for students and staff the rest of the week. If you or your child needs to speak with someone, we will ensure the necessary support is available. Students that need support may report to the library at anytime throughout the day.
We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time, and if you have any questions, feel free to reach out at 830-364-4020.
Sincerely,
Brian Thompson
Superintendent

D'Hanis ISD announced that head football coach Troy Langfield has passed away
D'Hanis ISD announced that head football coach Troy Langfield has passed away / Courtesy of D'Hanis ISD

Since the 2006 season, Langfield had been at the helm of the Cowboys and went on to coach the football program for 19 seasons. D'Hanis was coming off a 4-6 campaign in 2024.

Langfield compiled an overall record of 132-76 during his time at D'Hanis.

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Texas