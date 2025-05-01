Texas high school head football coach of nearly 20 years passes away
According to a Facebook post by the D'Hanis ISD page, D'Hanis High School head football coach Troy Langfield has passed away.
Dear Parents and Guardians,
It is with great sorrow that we share the sad news of the passing of Troy Langfeld, a teacher and coach at D'Hanis ISD. Throughout his career at D'Hanis, Troy taught business classes and coached high school football and baseball. We ask that you keep his family, friends, students/athletes, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.
Counseling is available for students and staff the rest of the week. If you or your child needs to speak with someone, we will ensure the necessary support is available. Students that need support may report to the library at anytime throughout the day.
We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time, and if you have any questions, feel free to reach out at 830-364-4020.
Sincerely,
Brian Thompson
Superintendent
Since the 2006 season, Langfield had been at the helm of the Cowboys and went on to coach the football program for 19 seasons. D'Hanis was coming off a 4-6 campaign in 2024.
Langfield compiled an overall record of 132-76 during his time at D'Hanis.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi