Texas High School Soccer Championship Day 2 Recap: Prosper Walnut Grove repeats, runs unbeaten streak to 58 games

Day two of the UIL Texas High School Soccer championship featured a repeat champion and then three games decided by a goal.

The Class 6A championship games will be on Saturday at Birkelbach Field. Five of the eight teams hail from the Houston area.

Two Dallas-Fort Worth area team and one CenTex squad make up the rest of the field.

The Klein Cains boys are the only team seeking a chance to repeat as state champions.

Class 5A Division 1 Girls

Spring Branch Smithson Valley 1, Prosper Walnut Grove 0, OT

Playing shorthanded eventually caught up to Prosper Walnut Grove.

The Wildcats played the final 24 minutes of regulation down a player, due to a red card. However, the game went to overtime tied 0-0.

In the 84th minute, Alondra Sanchez scored for the Lady Rangers to take a 1-0 lead.

After playing the final six minutes of the first overtime and 10 minutes in the second overtime, Walnut Grove had no answer and lost in the finals.

It was the first title game berth for both teams.

Smithson Valley was in the semifinals last year but lost to eventual champion College Station A&M Consolidated in a shootout. They were also in the semifinals in 2023, losing to eventual champion Grapevine.

Prosper Walnut Grove is only in its third season of play, and this was the longest postseason trip.

The win also meant Smithson Valley finished the year 29-0. It was the third year in a row that the champion was undefeated — as A&M Consolidated was 25-0-1 in 2025 and Frisco Wakeland was 24-0-2 in 204 in the last year of a single-division championship.

The first half was chippy with four yellow cards in the opening 16 minutes.

A second yellow card on Averi Scruggs came in the 56th minute, meaning she had to exit.

Four minutes later, an injury to Paisley Bowling meant Walnut Grove was down two of its starting three defenders.

Bowling did not return to the game.

Smithson Valley also scored late in the second half. Izzy Sutherland’s free kick from about 18 yards out hit the top crossbar and fell down into the goalie box, but was cleared.

The Lady Rangers had a free kick from 32 yards away with 8 minutes to play, but the shot sailed wide left of the goal.

With 4 minutes left, another shot at the Walnut Grove goal sailed just wide of the post.

In overtime, Sanchez scored her 18th goal of the year. She battled a Walnut Grove defender and a collision happened. Sanchez broke free and sent the shot to the opposite post. She was named the finals MVP.

Clutch in OT. ⚽️

Alondra Sanchez scored the game-winner to earn 5A-D1 @nike MVP honors. pic.twitter.com/Pf7dVZ8kAN — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) April 10, 2026

Walnut Grove (23-3-1) had a shot in the final minute, but it was not on target.

In the second OT, Walnut Grove had the only two shots of the 10-minute session. Brianna Lyons stopped one and got a shutout for the Lady Rangers.

Class 5A Division 1 Boys

Prosper Walnut Grove 2, College Station 0

The Wildcats are still the champions and still unbeaten.

In only the program’s third year of existence, Prosper Walnut Grove now has two state titles.

For the second in a row, senior Mason Kutch was named the MVP of the finals. He had four shots on goal and scored in the team’s second goal in the 42nd minute.

Last year, the DePaul signee was the MVP as the Wildcats won 3-2 in overtime against San Antonio Southwest.

Walnut Grove was 31-0 this year and add in last year’s 25-0-2 run, they are unbeaten in the past 58 games.

The last loss? A 4-1 loss to Frisco Wakeland back on April 2, 2024.

The Wildcats dominated this game, outscoring College Station 8-0.

Quinn Shelton got the win in net despite not facing a goal. It was the 16th shutout of the year for Walnut Grove.

Kutch factored into both goals for the Wildcats. He took a free kick in the 32nd minute — from 32 yard away — and it went off the wall set up by College Station.

Isaac Marah was there for the deflection and scored for Walnut Grove.

GOAL WALNUT GROVE!!! 33rd minute. Free kick by Mason Kutch finds the foot of Isaac Marah!! Pushes it past the keeper far post. WAIT FOR THE CELLY back flip! 1-0 Wildcats vs College Station #txhssoccer #uilstate @PISD_Athletics @WGHS_BoysSoccer pic.twitter.com/DT9yCu8aUF — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) April 10, 2026

Two minutes into the second half, Kutch scored.

Gavin Titko had a long kick that went off a College Station defender. Kutch corralled it and dribbled to his right before launching a kick across the goal and past Andres Martinez-Salazar.

The Cougars finished the year 16-8-4 and were in the finals for the first time in program history.

Class 5A Division 2 Girls

Montgomery Lake Creek 3, Grapevine 2

Maddison Patton helped Grapevine rally from a 2-0 deficit.

Her second goal provided the equalizer with 9 minutes left.

Two minutes later, Harper Montgomery scored the game-winner for Lake Creek.

The junior, a Valpo commit, scored her second goal in the 73rd minute.

A foul set up a free kick, which Hallie Montgomery took for the Lions from about 27 yards away from the goal.

Her shot went into the goalie box and Grapevine goalkeeper Brooke Bereuter tried to save it. She deflated it to Xochil Ramirez, who kicked it across the box. Harper Montgomery was there to head it in with 6:25 left.

Prior to that, Patton had a shot at a third goal, but Pyper Johnson made the save with 8 minutes left.

Patton’s second goal helped the Mustangs pull even with 9 minutes left in regulation.

Patton got a steal, outran two defenders, and then curved a shot into the net from 20 yards out in the 71st minute.

The teams combined for 23 shots, the most through the first seven games of these finals.

Harper Montgomery had two shots and scored on both, earning MVP honors.

The first goal of the game for the Lions was scored by Lainy Zabriegala. The forward scored with 2 minutes left in the first half to give Lake Creek a lead at the break.

Harper Montgomery’s first marker in the 42nd minute made it 2-0. Zabriegala had the assist.

Patton scored in the 63rd and 71st for Grapevine.

Lake Creek finished the year 18-6-2, a late surge after being 5-5-1 at one point. This was the school’s first trip to the semifinals and finals.

Grapevine, meanwhile, was the veteran of these scenarios. The Mustangs (18-6-6) were in the semifinals for the fifth time in the past six years — the exception was the COVID year, when no tournament was held.

However, Grapevine fell to 1-4 in title games with the loss.

Class 5A Division 2 Boys

San Antonio Pieper 1, Frisco Wakeland 0

In the final game on Friday, a goal with less than 8 minutes left sealed the win for the Warriors.

Goalkeeper Nolan Masker was named the MVP of the game after recording 10 saves in what was a rain-filled game — the only such one of the day.

Jack Blische scored the only goal late in the second half for the Warriors.

Jackson Blankenship was created with the assist.

Blankenship got a pass from Blake Dildy and started to attack down the right side. He crossed it and found Blische near the left post. The junior scored his 13th goal of the year after settling the pass and kicking it to the opposite post with 7:31 left on the clock.

Wakeland held a 9 to 2 advantage in shots in the second half, but Masker kept on turning away the Wolverines.

Seven of the 10 saves came in the second half for the senior, who has committed to Queens University.

FINAL: Comal Pieper 1, Frisco Wakeland 0@WakeSoccer sends a cross over the box in the closing seconds, but Nolan Masker makes the stop and Pieper hangs on for the win. Warriors scored with 7:31 left on a goal by Jack Blische, and Wakeland finishes as 5A D2 runner-up. pic.twitter.com/qdxZjJ1MXL — Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 11, 2026

Pieper, in the finals for the first time, was 21-2-5 this season. They either won or tied the final 24 games this year.

Wakeland was seeking state title No. 6 and the first since the 2021-22 season.

The Wolverines finished 26-2-1 — suffering a loss for the first time since a Jan. 10 loss to state champion Prosper Walnut Grove, 2-1.