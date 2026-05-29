2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony: History Made As Location, Details Revealed

With each passing year, the hype engulfing the Ballon d’Or seems to intensify.

The award distributed by France Football to the world’s best male soccer player—and the leading female star since 2018—has grown in status during the social media age, passionate opinions over its worthy recipient frenziedly colliding each time a victor is crowned.

The event now draws a massive audience when live streamed across the globe, with the 2026 edition marking the 70-year anniversary of the award’s inception. This year’s ceremony is being staged in an entirely new city and venue on Monday, October 26.

Here are all the details regarding the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Where Will 2026 Ballon d’Or Ceremony Be Staged?

The Ballon d’Or is the most coveted individual prize in soccer. | Getty/Franck Fife

The Ballon d’Or ceremony has been held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris since 2019, but a change of venue has been confirmed by organizers of the 2026 instalment.

For the first time ever, London will host the ceremony, although the exact venue has yet to be revealed. The decision to move location honors inaugural Ballon d’Or winner Stanley Matthews, one of only four Englishmen to have scooped the prize.

The iconic winger picked up his award in a small town hall in Blackpool back in 1956, but 2026’s celebrations will be much grander. Expect the usual glitz and glamor that comes with the planet’s elite soccer stars descending on one particular arena for an evening of festivities.

The ceremony’s relocation has been confirmed as temporary, hinting at a return to France’s capital for the 2027 edition and beyond.

Who Could Win the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

A successful World Cup campaign could earn Harry Kane the fabled prize. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

The hunt for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is in its closing phase, this summer’s World Cup the final opportunity for players to thrust themselves into contention. Ousmane Dembélé won the prize last year and is among the favorites to retain his crown, even if others are further ahead in the running.

Harry Kane could well dethrone the Frenchman after an astonishing goalscoring season with Bayern Munich. A domestic treble and 61 strikes across all competitions puts him firmly in the conversation, especially if England can enjoy a fruitful World Cup campaign.

The striker is competing with somebody at the other end of their career, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal having enjoyed another sensational season that has yielded a La Liga title and could potentially end with World Cup glory. Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise is also in pursuit of the accolade after a terrific term which saw him named Bundesliga Player of the Season.

Dembélé’s Paris Saint-Germain clubmate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is in the mix, although Georgia’s World Cup absence hinders his chances. Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is the outstanding candidate within a Premier League title-winning squad.

Alexia Putellas could be reunited with the Ballon d’Or Féminin trophy. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

In the Ballon d’Or Féminin, Aitana Bonmatí won’t claim her fourth successive title after an injury-hit season, but former two-time champion and departing Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas is among the favorites following an exceptional final season with the Catalan behemoths. A Champions League-winning campaign brought 34 goal involvements.

Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay is the other outstanding candidate for the prize. A stellar season finished with the French league title and a run to the Champions League final, before succumbing to Barça.

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