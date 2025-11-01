Texas high school volleyball: Class 6A-5A bi-district playoff results, 10-31-2025
The first of six rounds of the UIL Texas high school volleyball started on Oct. 30 and almost all of the Class 6A and 5A school played Thursday night. The final first round game will be played Nov. 1, according the the official bracket.
Games that have not been played or scores that are not reported at italicized.
Class 6A Division I
El Paso Eastlake 3, Midland Legacy 0
Keller 3, Mansfield 0
Carrollon Hebron vs. Plano East
Richardson Lake Highlands vs. South Garland
Midland 3, El Paso Franklin 0
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 3, Mansfield Lake Ridge 1
Allen 3, Coppell 0
Arlington James Martin 3, Richardson 0
Wylie 3, Rockwall-Heath 2
Duncanville 3, Temple 0
Conroe Grand Oaks 3, Houston Douglas MacArthur 0
Cypress Bridgeland 3, Spring Klein Oak 0
Rockwall 3, Sasche 0
Waxhachie 3, Waco Midway 1
The Woodlands 3, Houston Benjamin Davis 0
Cypress Ranch 3, Tomball Memorial 1
Jersey Village 3, Houston Lamar 0
Katy Seven Lakes 3, Alief Taylor 0
Fort Bend Ridge Point 3, Pearland 0
Humble Atascocita 3, Deer Park 0
Cy-Fair 3, Bellaire 0
Fulshear 3, Katy Cinco Ranch 0
Pearland Dawson 3, Fort Bend Travis 0
League City Clear Springs 3, Humble Summer Creek 0
Austin Westlake 3, Round Rock 2
San Antonio Brennan 3, San Antonio Ronald Reagan 1
Cibolo Steele 3, Laredo United South 0
Weslaco 3, San Benito 0
Austin Lake Travis 3, Round Rock Stony Point 0
Helotes O’Connor 3, San Antonio Claudia Taylor Johnson 0
Buda Moe & Gene Johnson 3, Laredo United 0
Los Fresnos vs. Edinburg North
Class 6A Division II
El Paso Eastwood 3, San Angelo Central 0
Justin Northwest 3, Weatherford 0
Flower Mound 3, Plano 1
Richardson JJ Pearce 3, Arlington Mirabeau B. Lamar 0
El Paso Coronado 3, Wolfforth Friendship 2
Southlake Carroll 3, Mansfield Legacy 0
Plano West 3, Flower Mound Edward S. Marcus 0
Arlington 3, Irving Nimitz 0
Tyler Legacy 3, Garland Naaman Forest 1
DeSoto 3, Killeen Harker Heights 1
The Woodlands College Park 3, Houston Dwight D. Eisenhower 0
Tomball 3, Waller 1
North Forney vs. Wylie East
Mesquite Horn 3, Copperas Cove 2
Conroe Oak Ridge 3, Spring Westfield 0
Cypress Woods 3, Magnolia 2
Houston Memorial 3, Houston Westside 0
Katy Tompkins 3, George Ranch 0
Alvin Shadow Creek 3, Fort Bend Austin 0
Houston Clear Lake 3, Baytown Goose Creek Memorial 0
Houston Stratford 3, Houston Heights 0
Richmond Foster 3, Katy Jordan 1
Manvel vs. Fort Bend Elkins
League City Clear Creek 3, Kingwood 0
Dripping Springs 3, Austin Vandegrift 0
San Antonio Tom C. Clark 3, San Antonio Sonia Sotomayor 0
New Braunfels Canyon 3, Castroville Medina Valley 0
PSJA 3, Harlingen 0
Austin 3, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 1
San Antonio Harlan 3, San Antonio Brandeis 1
Laredo Alexander 3, Schertz Clemens 0
Edinburg 3, Brownsville Veterans Memorial 2
Class 5A Division I
El Paso Chapin 3, El Paso El Dorado 0
Amarillo 3, Wichita Falls Legacy 0
Aledo 3, Colleyville Heritage 0
Fort Worth Paschal 3, Cleburne 0
El Paso 3, El Paso Americas 0
Amarillo Tascosa 3, Abilene 0
North Richland Hills Birdville 3, Keller Fossil Ridge 0
Burleson Centennial 3, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 1
McKinney North 3, Texarkana Texas 0
Frisco Centennial 3, Frisco Rick Reedy 1
North Mesquite 3, Dallas W.T. White 1
Midlothian 3, Killeen Chaparral 0
Melissa 3, Lufkin 0
Dallas Highland Park 3, Frisco Heritage 0
Dallas Bryan Adams 3, Dallas Moisés E. Molina 1
Lake Belton 3, Red Oak 0
College Station 3, Kingwood Park 0
Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill 3, Angleton 0
Fort Bend Kempner 3, Houston Spring Woods 0
Pflugerville Hendrickson 3, Austin A.N. McCallum 0
Pasadena vs. College Station A&M Consolidated
Beaumont West Brook 3, La Porte 2
Victoria East 3, Houston Madison 2
Austin Anderson 3, Georgetown East View 0
Spring Branch Smithson Valley 3, Leander 1
Seguin 3, San Antonio Jay 1
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 3, Laredo Nixon 0
Edinburg Vela vs. Brownsville Lopez
New Braunfels 3, Leander Rouse 0
San Antonio Highlands 3, San Antonio Douglas MacArthur 2
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 3, La Joya Palmview 2
McAllen 3, Brownsville Rivera 0
Class 5A Division II
El Paso Burges 3, El Paso Hanks 0
Lubbock-Cooper 3, Wichita Falls Memorial 2
Azle vs. Grapevine
Burleson 3, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 0
El Paso Del Valle vs. El Paso Jefferson
Wylie 3, Lubbock Coronado 0
Arygle 3, Fort Worth Brewer 0
Joshua 3, Fort Worth South Hills 0
Prosper Walnut Grove 3, Whitehouse 0
Frisco Liberty 3, Frisco Lone Star 0
Mesquite Poteet 3, Dallas Hillcrest 0
Killeen Ellison 3, Midlothian Heritage 2
Hallsville vs. Lucas Lovejoy
Frisco Wakeland 3, Frisco Memorial 0
Dallas Woodrow Wilson vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff
Belton 3, Kaufman 0
Montgomery 3, Dayton 0
Port Neches-Groves 3, Santa Fe 1
Galena Park vs. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
Georgetown 3, Austin Richards School for Young Women’s Leaders 0
Montgomery Lake Creek 3, Kingwood West Fork 0
Friendswood 3, Nederland 1
Victoria West 3, Houston Carnegie Vanguard 0
Pflugerville Weiss 3, Bastrop 0
Cedar Park 3, Boerne-Champion 1
San Antonio Edison vs. San Antonio Harlandale
Gregory-Portland 3, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Mission Pioneer 3, Edcouch-Elsa 0
Liberty Hill 3, San Antonio Pieper 0
San Antonio Dillard McCollum vs. San Antonio Burbank
Mission Veterans Memorial 3, Corpus Christi King 1
Brownsville Pace vs. McAllen Memorial