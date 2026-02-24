Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 24, 2026
We have had an amazing week of Michigan girls' high school basketball. Since last week, we have three new No. 1 teams in Divisions 2, 3, and 4. Grand Rapids South Christian jumped up three spots to take the No. 1 spot in Division 2 over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian. In Division 3, McBain has jumped up a spot and now is No. 1 over Jackson Lumen Christian. In Division 4, new No. 1 Gaylord St. Mary's hopped over Concord and Morenci to take the top spot. This week should surely be another exciting one as the playoffs are coming.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 24, 2026.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. Detroit Renaissance
3. Midland
4. Saginaw Heritage
5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
6. Belleville
7. Wayne Memorial
8. Utica Eisenhower
9. South Lyon East
10. Grand Haven
11. Howell
12. Holt
13. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
14. Sturgis
15. Muskegon
16. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
17. DeWitt
18. Clarkston
19. Mount Pleasant
20. Saline
Division 2 Rankings
1. Grand Rapids South Christian
2. Tecumseh
3. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
4. Otsego
5. Goodrich
6. Grand Rapids West Catholic
7. Flint Powers Catholic
8. Yale
9. Haslett
10. Negaunee
11. Redford Westfield Prep
12. Warren Regina
13. Detroit Edison
14. Carleton Airport
15. Frankenmuth
16. St. Clair
17. Wayland
18. Portland
19. Big Rapids
20. Parma Western
Division 3 Rankings
1. McBain
2. Jackson Lumen Christian
3. Niles Brandywine
4. Blissfield
5. Kalamazoo Christian
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
8. Grass Lake
9. Brooklyn Columbia Central
10. Hemlock
17. Buckley
18. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
19. Deckerville
20. Onekama
12. Roscommon
13. Cass City
14. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest
15. Morley Stanwood
16. Evart
17. Harbor Springs
18. Caro
19. Saugatuck
20. Sandusky
Division 4 Rankings
1. Gaylord St. Mary
2. Morenci
3. Concord
4. Mio
5. Kingston
6. Mendon
7. Ishpeming
8. Baraga
9. Portland St. Patrick
10. Au Gres-Sims
11. Indian River Inland Lakes
12. Adrian Lenawee Christian
13. L'Anse
14. Ewen-Trout Creek
15. Frankfort
16. Climax-Scotts
17. Buckley
18. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
19. Deckerville
20. Onekama