Official Michigan Girls High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 24, 2026

We have three new No. 1 teams in this week's rankings.

Clarkston's Elli Robak looks to pass during an open gym on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.
Clarkston's Elli Robak looks to pass during an open gym on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. / Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have had an amazing week of Michigan girls' high school basketball. Since last week, we have three new No. 1 teams in Divisions 2, 3, and 4. Grand Rapids South Christian jumped up three spots to take the No. 1 spot in Division 2 over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian. In Division 3, McBain has jumped up a spot and now is No. 1 over Jackson Lumen Christian. In Division 4, new No. 1 Gaylord St. Mary's hopped over Concord and Morenci to take the top spot. This week should surely be another exciting one as the playoffs are coming.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA girls basketball rankings for the week of February 24, 2026.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. Detroit Renaissance

3. Midland

4. Saginaw Heritage

5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s

6. Belleville

7. Wayne Memorial

8. Utica Eisenhower

9. South Lyon East

10. Grand Haven

11. Howell

12. Holt

13. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

14. Sturgis

15. Muskegon

16. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek

17. DeWitt

18. Clarkston

19. Mount Pleasant

20. Saline

Division 2 Rankings

1. Grand Rapids South Christian

2. Tecumseh

3. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian

4. Otsego

5. Goodrich

6. Grand Rapids West Catholic

7. Flint Powers Catholic

8. Yale

9. Haslett

10. Negaunee

11. Redford Westfield Prep

12. Warren Regina

13. Detroit Edison

14. Carleton Airport

15. Frankenmuth

16. St. Clair

17. Wayland

18. Portland

19. Big Rapids

20. Parma Western

Division 3 Rankings

1. McBain

2. Jackson Lumen Christian

3. Niles Brandywine

4. Blissfield

5. Kalamazoo Christian

6. Pewamo-Westphalia

7. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

8. Grass Lake

9. Brooklyn Columbia Central

10. Hemlock

12. Roscommon

13. Cass City

14. Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest

15. Morley Stanwood

16. Evart

17. Harbor Springs

18. Caro

19. Saugatuck

20. Sandusky

Division 4 Rankings

1. Gaylord St. Mary

2. Morenci

3. Concord

4. Mio

5. Kingston

6. Mendon

7. Ishpeming

8. Baraga

9. Portland St. Patrick

10. Au Gres-Sims

11. Indian River Inland Lakes

12. Adrian Lenawee Christian

13. L'Anse

14. Ewen-Trout Creek

15. Frankfort

16. Climax-Scotts

17. Buckley

18. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

19. Deckerville

20. Onekama

CONNER LINSNER

Conner has been covering high school football and basketball recruiting for over five years. In college, he started his own blog covering high school recruiting. Right now, Conner is the Site Expert at All for Tennessee, covering Tennessee Volunteers athletics. He has also been covering college and professional sports on various FanSided sites since 2020. After graduating from Wayne State University in 2024, he decided that his passion for collegiate and professional athletics had driven him to pursue a career in sports media. Conner has been to over half of the Major League Baseball stadiums with his father and plans to hit every single ballpark in the majors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.

