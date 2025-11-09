Texas high school volleyball: Class 6A-Class 1A Regional Finals schedule, matchups
The Texas high school volleyball season is coming down to the final weeks.
This week Class 6A to Class 1A will hold regional finals, with eight teams left. Then, on Nov. 15, the state semifinals will be held at neutral site.
That is a change from what most people are accustomed to seeing. Last year, with the expansion from single-class champions to two divisions, the state semifinals will no longer be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
The semifinal game will be Saturday, Nov. 15 at various locations around the state.
Class 6A Division I
Regional Finals
Region 1
Plano East vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Cypress Ranch, Nov. 11 at Wheeler Fieldhouse
Region 2
Katy Seven Lakes vs. Pearland Dawson, Nov. 11 at Delmar Stadium
Austin Westlake vs. Helotes O’Connor
Class 6A Division II
Regional Finals
Region 1
Flower Mound vs. Southlake Carroll, Nov. 11
Tomball vs. North Forney, Nov. 11
Region 2
Katy Tompkins vs. Houston Stratford, Nov. 10
Dripping Springs vs. Austin
Class 5A Division I
Regional finals
Aledo vs. North Richland Hills Birdville, Nov. 11
McKinney North vs. Dallas Highland Park, Nov. 11
Region 2
College Station vs. College Station A&M Consolidated, Nov. 11
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. New Braunfels
Class 5A Division II
Regional finals
Region 1
Grapevine vs. Arygle, Nov. 11
Frisco Liberty vs. Lucas Lovejoy
Region 2
Georgetown vs. Friendswood, Nov. 11 at Merrell Center
Cedar Park vs. Liberty Hill
Class 4A Division I
Regional finals
Region 1
Springtown vs. Decatur, Nov. 10
Celina vs. Lindale, Nov. 11
Region 2
Bullard vs. Bellville
Corpus Christi Calallen vs. La Vernia, Nov. 10
Class 4A Division II
Regional finals
Region 1
Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Canyon Randall, Nov. 11
Aubrey vs. Longview Spring Hill
Region 2
Georgetown Gateway College Prep vs. Salado, Nov. 11
Fischer Canyon Lake vs. Wimberly
Class 3A Division I
Regional final
Region 1
Bushland vs. Peaster
Gunter vs. Ponder, Nov. 11
Region 2
Troy vs. Grandivew, Nov. 11
Corpus Christi London vs. Goliad
Class 3A Division I
Regional finals
Region 1
Holliday vs. Wall
Paradise vs. Boyd
Region 2
Clifton vs. Hardin, Nov. 11 at Bryan High School
Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Stockale
Class 2A Division I
Regional finals
Region 1
Hamilton vs. Nocona
Tioga vs. Whitewright
Region 2
Corsicana Mildred vs. Leon
Schulenburg vs. Flatonia, Nov. 11 at Columbus High School
Class 2A Division II
Regional finals
Region 1
Sterling City vs. Windthorst, Nov. 10
Crawford vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, Nov. 10
Region 2
Detroit vs. Iola, Nov. 11
Burton vs. Shiner, Nov. 11 at Rice Consolidated High School
Class 1A
Regional finals
Region 1
Klondike vs. Veribest, Nov. 11 at Colorado City
Buena Vista vs. Water Valley
Region 2
Saint Jo vs. Jonesboro, Nov. 11 at Weatherford
Harold vs. Oglesby
Regional semifinals
Region 3
Abbott vs. Sulphur Bluff
Blum vs. Dodd City
Region 4
Round Top-Carmine vs. Utopia, Nov. 11 at Seguin
Fayetteville vs. Tilden McMullen County