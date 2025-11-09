High School

Texas high school volleyball: Class 6A-Class 1A Regional Finals schedule, matchups

The UIL playoffs are down to 8 teams per bracket as march toward Garland continues

Houston Straford's Audrey Cook sets the ball in a game against Fulsher. The Spartans are in the Class 6A Division II regional finals.
Houston Straford's Audrey Cook sets the ball in a game against Fulsher. The Spartans are in the Class 6A Division II regional finals. /  Matt Powell

The Texas high school volleyball season is coming down to the final weeks. 

This week Class 6A to Class 1A will hold regional finals, with eight teams left. Then, on Nov. 15, the state semifinals will be held at neutral site.

That is a change from what most people are accustomed to seeing. Last year, with the expansion from single-class champions to two divisions, the state semifinals will no longer be held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The semifinal game will be Saturday, Nov. 15 at various locations around the state.

Class 6A Division I 

Regional Finals

Region 1

Plano East vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Conroe Grand Oaks vs. Cypress Ranch, Nov. 11 at Wheeler Fieldhouse

Region 2

Katy Seven Lakes vs. Pearland Dawson, Nov. 11 at Delmar Stadium 

Austin Westlake vs. Helotes O’Connor 

Class 6A Division II

Regional Finals 

Region 1

Flower Mound vs. Southlake Carroll, Nov. 11 

Tomball vs. North Forney, Nov. 11

Region 2

Katy Tompkins vs. Houston Stratford, Nov. 10

Dripping Springs vs. Austin 

Class 5A Division I

Regional finals 

Aledo vs. North Richland Hills Birdville, Nov. 11

McKinney North vs. Dallas Highland Park, Nov. 11

Region 2

College Station vs. College Station A&M Consolidated, Nov. 11

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff vs. New Braunfels

Class 5A Division II

Regional finals 

Region 1

Grapevine vs. Arygle, Nov. 11

Frisco Liberty vs. Lucas Lovejoy 

Region 2

Georgetown vs. Friendswood, Nov. 11 at Merrell Center 

Cedar Park vs. Liberty Hill 

Class 4A Division I

Regional finals

Region 1

Springtown vs. Decatur, Nov. 10

Celina vs. Lindale, Nov. 11

Region 2

Bullard vs. Bellville

Corpus Christi Calallen vs. La Vernia, Nov. 10

Class 4A Division II

Regional finals

Region 1

Fort Worth Eagle Mountain vs. Canyon Randall, Nov. 11

Aubrey vs. Longview Spring Hill 

Region 2

Georgetown Gateway College Prep vs. Salado, Nov. 11

Fischer Canyon Lake vs. Wimberly

Class 3A Division I

Regional final 

Region 1

Bushland vs. Peaster 

Gunter vs. Ponder, Nov. 11 

Region 2

Troy vs. Grandivew, Nov. 11

Corpus Christi London vs. Goliad

Class 3A Division I 

Regional finals

Region 1

Holliday vs. Wall 

Paradise vs. Boyd 

Region 2

Clifton vs. Hardin, Nov. 11 at Bryan High School 

Vanderbilt Industrial vs. Stockale 

Class 2A Division I

Regional finals

Region 1

Hamilton vs. Nocona  

Tioga vs. Whitewright 

Region 2

Corsicana Mildred vs. Leon 

Schulenburg vs. Flatonia, Nov. 11 at Columbus High School 

Class 2A Division II

Regional finals

Region 1

Sterling City vs. Windthorst, Nov. 10

Crawford vs. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, Nov. 10

Region 2

Detroit vs. Iola, Nov. 11

Burton vs. Shiner, Nov. 11 at Rice Consolidated High School 

Class 1A

Regional finals

Region 1

Klondike vs. Veribest, Nov. 11 at Colorado City

Buena Vista vs. Water Valley 

Region 2

Saint Jo vs. Jonesboro, Nov. 11 at Weatherford

Harold vs. Oglesby 

Regional semifinals 

Region 3

Abbott vs. Sulphur Bluff 

Blum vs. Dodd City 

Region 4

Round Top-Carmine vs. Utopia, Nov. 11 at Seguin

Fayetteville vs. Tilden McMullen County 

Cody Thorn
CODY THORN

Cody Thorn is a veteran journalist who covers high school sports across the state of Texas and Missouri. He is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has covered sports and news since 1999.

