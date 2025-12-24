Iowa Girls High School Wrestling Regionals Announced
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced regional girls high school wrestling assignments on Tuesday, adding to the release of locations for those meets as well.
Host sites in Class 1A include Atlantic, Colfax-Mingo, Crestwood, Denver, Midland, Wapello, Western Christian and Williamsburg. For 2A, Iowa City High, Glenwood, Independence, Nevada, Ottumwa, South Tama County, Spencer and Waverly-Shell Rock will host meets.
Girls High School Wrestling Regionals Set For January 30
Regional tournaments are scheduled for Friday, January 30 with the Iowa girls high school state wrestling championships set for February 5-6 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.
East Buchanan is the defending 1A state team champion while Raccoon River-Northwest won the 2A title last season. East Buchanan will head to Crestwood for regionals and Raccoon River-Northwest is slated for action in Ottumwa.
Iowa Girls High School Wrestling Regional Assignments
Class 1A
At Atlantic
Atlantic, Audubon, CAM, Clarinda, East Mills, Griswold, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Riverside Oakland, Shenandoah, Sidney, Treynor, Tri-Center, West Central Valley, West Monona, Woodward-Granger.
At Colfax-Mingo
Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarke Community, Colfax-Mingo, Earlham, East Union, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Interstate 35, Kuemper Catholic, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Ogden, Panorama, Saydel, Southeast Valley, Southeast Warren, Wayne, West Liberty.
At Crestwood
Clear Lake, Crestwood, East Buchanan, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Lake Mills, MFL MarMac, New Hampton, Northwood-Kensett, Oelwein, Osage, Postville, Riceville, Rockford, Saint Ansgar, Starmont, Waukon, West Fork.
At Denver
AGWSR, Aplington-Parkersburg, Central Elkader, Charles City, Clarksville, Denver, Eagle Grove, Hampton-Dumont, Humboldt, Janesville, Meskawaki Settlement, Nashua-Plainfield, North Fayette Valley, South Winneshiek, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union Community, Wahlert Catholic.
At Midland
Bellevue, BGM, Camanche, Columbus Catholic, Highland, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Midland, Mount Vernon, North Linn, North Tama, Northeast, Tipton, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Branch, Wilton.
At Wapello
Albia, Davenport Assumption, Cardinal, Columbus, Davis County, Durant, English Valleys, Fairfield, Iowa Valley, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie, North Mahaska, Sigourney, Van Buren County, WACO, Wapello.
At Western Christian
Akron-Westfield, Central Lyon, East Sac County, Emmetsburg, GTRA, Manson Northwest Webster, Okoboji, Pocahontas Area, Rock Valley, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, South Central Calhoun, Spirit Lake, West Bend-Mallard, West Lyon, Western Christian, Woodbury Central.
At Williamsburg
Alburnett, Anamosa, Baxter, BCLUW, Centerville, Center Point-Urbana, Don Bosco, Iowa Falls-Alden, Moravia, North Cedar, PCM, Pekin, Pleasantville, Washington, West Delaware, West Marshall, Williamsburg.
Class 2A
At Iowa City High
Bettendorf, Iowa City High, Clear Creek-Amana, Davenport West, Fort Madison, Linn-Mar, Muscatine, Oskaloosa, Southeast Polk, Western Dubuque
At Glenwood
Ankeny, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Creston, Dallas Center-Grimes, Glenwood, Hinton, Lewis Central, Norwalk, Winterset.
At Independence
Ames, Cedar Falls, Clinton, Decorah, Independence, Iowa City West, Maquoketa, North Scott, Solon, Waterloo West.
At Nevada
Algona, Benton Community, Boone, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan Community, Nevada, Cedar Rapids Prairie, West Des Moines Valley, Webster City.
At Ottumwa
Burlington, Carlisle, Des Moines Hoover, Keokuk, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Ottumwa, Pella, Perry, Raccoon River-Northwest.
At South Tama County
Ballard, Central DeWitt, Gilbert, Indianola, Iowa City Liberty, Johnston, Marshalltown, North Polk, Pleasant Valley, South Tama County.
At Spencer
Carroll, Fort Dodge, Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley, Ridge View, Sioux Center, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Spencer.
At Waverly-Shell Rock
Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Grinnell, Marion, Mason City, Newton, Waverly-Shell Rock, Cedar Rapids Xavier.