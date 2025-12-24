High School

Iowa Girls High School Wrestling Regionals Announced

Teams know heading into Christmas where postseason begins

Dana Becker

Raccoon River’s Katie Biscoglia wrestles against Ankeny’s Lauren Watson at 110 lbs. on Dec. 11, 2025, at Waukee Northwest High School.
Raccoon River’s Katie Biscoglia wrestles against Ankeny’s Lauren Watson at 110 lbs. on Dec. 11, 2025, at Waukee Northwest High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced regional girls high school wrestling assignments on Tuesday, adding to the release of locations for those meets as well.

Host sites in Class 1A include Atlantic, Colfax-Mingo, Crestwood, Denver, Midland, Wapello, Western Christian and Williamsburg. For 2A, Iowa City High, Glenwood, Independence, Nevada, Ottumwa, South Tama County, Spencer and Waverly-Shell Rock will host meets.

Girls High School Wrestling Regionals Set For January 30

Regional tournaments are scheduled for Friday, January 30 with the Iowa girls high school state wrestling championships set for February 5-6 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.

East Buchanan is the defending 1A state team champion while Raccoon River-Northwest won the 2A title last season. East Buchanan will head to Crestwood for regionals and Raccoon River-Northwest is slated for action in Ottumwa.

Iowa Girls High School Wrestling Regional Assignments

Class 1A

At Atlantic

Atlantic, Audubon, CAM, Clarinda, East Mills, Griswold, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Riverside Oakland, Shenandoah, Sidney, Treynor, Tri-Center, West Central Valley, West Monona, Woodward-Granger.

At Colfax-Mingo

Central Decatur, Chariton, Clarke Community, Colfax-Mingo, Earlham, East Union, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Interstate 35, Kuemper Catholic, Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr, Ogden, Panorama, Saydel, Southeast Valley, Southeast Warren, Wayne, West Liberty.

At Crestwood

Clear Lake, Crestwood, East Buchanan, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Lake Mills, MFL MarMac, New Hampton, Northwood-Kensett, Oelwein, Osage, Postville, Riceville, Rockford, Saint Ansgar, Starmont, Waukon, West Fork.

At Denver

AGWSR, Aplington-Parkersburg, Central Elkader, Charles City, Clarksville, Denver, Eagle Grove, Hampton-Dumont, Humboldt, Janesville, Meskawaki Settlement, Nashua-Plainfield, North Fayette Valley, South Winneshiek, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Union Community, Wahlert Catholic.

At Midland

Bellevue, BGM, Camanche, Columbus Catholic, Highland, Lisbon, Lone Tree, Midland, Mount Vernon, North Linn, North Tama, Northeast, Tipton, Vinton-Shellsburg, West Branch, Wilton.

At Wapello

Albia, Davenport Assumption, Cardinal, Columbus, Davis County, Durant, English Valleys, Fairfield, Iowa Valley, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Mid-Prairie, North Mahaska, Sigourney, Van Buren County, WACO, Wapello.

At Western Christian

Akron-Westfield, Central Lyon, East Sac County, Emmetsburg, GTRA, Manson Northwest Webster, Okoboji, Pocahontas Area, Rock Valley, Sheldon, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, South Central Calhoun, Spirit Lake, West Bend-Mallard, West Lyon, Western Christian, Woodbury Central.

At Williamsburg

Alburnett, Anamosa, Baxter, BCLUW, Centerville, Center Point-Urbana, Don Bosco, Iowa Falls-Alden, Moravia, North Cedar, PCM, Pekin, Pleasantville, Washington, West Delaware, West Marshall, Williamsburg.

Class 2A

At Iowa City High

Bettendorf, Iowa City High, Clear Creek-Amana, Davenport West, Fort Madison, Linn-Mar, Muscatine, Oskaloosa, Southeast Polk, Western Dubuque

At Glenwood

Ankeny, Council Bluffs Jefferson, Council Bluffs Lincoln, Creston, Dallas Center-Grimes, Glenwood, Hinton, Lewis Central, Norwalk, Winterset.

At Independence

Ames, Cedar Falls, Clinton, Decorah, Independence, Iowa City West, Maquoketa, North Scott, Solon, Waterloo West.

At Nevada

Algona, Benton Community, Boone, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan Community, Nevada, Cedar Rapids Prairie, West Des Moines Valley, Webster City.

At Ottumwa

Burlington, Carlisle, Des Moines Hoover, Keokuk, Knoxville, Mount Pleasant, Ottumwa, Pella, Perry, Raccoon River-Northwest.

At South Tama County

Ballard, Central DeWitt, Gilbert, Indianola, Iowa City Liberty, Johnston, Marshalltown, North Polk, Pleasant Valley, South Tama County.

At Spencer

Carroll, Fort Dodge, Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley, Ridge View, Sioux Center, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Spencer.

At Waverly-Shell Rock

Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Washington, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Grinnell, Marion, Mason City, Newton, Waverly-Shell Rock, Cedar Rapids Xavier.

