Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
In a rematch of the 2025 Class 5A Iowa girls high school basketball championship game, Johnston got by Dowling Catholic.
Just three points separated the two rivals, who have another meeting on the schedule later this season, and a potential third in the state tournament if the stars align.
With the win, the Dragons remained No. 1 in the latest state power rankings, as the Maroons held firm right behind after bouncing back with a 20-point win over Waukee.
Two newcomers joined the Top 25 this week in Clear Creek-Amana and Spirit Lake.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 9-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: The Dragons stretched their win streak to 60 with wins over Dowling Catholic and Urbandale.
2. Dowling Catholic (5A, 8-1)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: A three-point loss to Johnston only motivated the Maroons to handle Waukee, 61-41, three nights later.
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 8-0)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: The week featured double-digit wins over Des Moines Roosevelt and Oskaloosa.
4. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 8-0)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: Two more wins for the defending 1A state champs, who are allowing just 36 points per game.
5. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: After holding Le Mars to 18, the Crusaders dropped Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 67-39.
6. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 8-0)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The Go-Hawks took care of Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 52-34.
7. Waukee Northwest (5A, 5-3)
Previous Rank: No. 8
Last Week: Nice bounce-back for the Wolves over Waukee and Southeast Polk.
8. Maquoketa (3A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: No. 16
Last Week: Signature win for Maquoketa, as they beat Norwalk, 76-71.
9. Treynor (2A, 7-0)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: The Cardinals have reeled off seven straight, averaging over 60 per night.
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A, 4-1)
Previous Rank: No. 14
Last Week: Big wins over Western Dubuque and Waterloo West have the Hawks back on track.
11. Norwalk (4A, 7-1)
Previous Rank: No. 4
12. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 18
13. Newell-Fonda (1A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 19
14. Maquoketa Valley (2A, 5-0)
Previous Rank: No. 20
15. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: No. 21
16. North Polk (4A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 22
17. Clear Creek-Amana (7-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
18. Spirit Lake (5-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
19. Cherokee (3A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 9
20. Denver (2A, 5-1)
Previous Rank: No. 10
21. Iowa City West (5A, 4-3)
Previous Rank: No. 13
22. Iowa City High (5A, 6-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
23. Des Moines Christian (3A, 7-2)
Previous Rank: No. 23
24. Hinton (2A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 24
25. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1A, 6-1)
Previous Rank: No. 25
Dropped out: No. 15 Williamsburg; No. 17 Cedar Rapids Xavier.