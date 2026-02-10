Texas (UIL) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores UIL - February 10, 2026
Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues on February 10, 2026
There are 282 games scheduled across Texas top classes on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Texas high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas' top-ranked teams as Fredericksburg travels to Wimberley, and Americas takes on Hanks.
Texas High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Tuesday, February 10
With many games featuring top teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season rolls on.
UIL Class 6A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 83 games scheduled in the UIL 6A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Coronado vs. Eastlake. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 6A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full UIL Class 6A Scoreboard
UIL Class 5A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 107 games scheduled in the UIL 5A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Highlands vs. Seguin. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 5A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full UIL Class 5A Scoreboard
UIL Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10
There are 92 games scheduled in the UIL 4A classification on Tuesday, February 10, highlighted by Pearsall vs. Floresville. You can follow every game on our UIL Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
View full UIL Class 4A Scoreboard
