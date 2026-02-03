Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
There are 52 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Klein Oak vs. Klein and West Brook taking on Lee in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Houston Heights vs Bellaire — 6:00 PM
Navasota vs Bellville — 6:00 PM
Victoria East vs Fort Bend Marshall — 6:30 PM
Victoria West vs Terry — 6:30 PM
Brenham vs A&M Consolidated — 6:30 PM
Manvel vs Sam Rayburn — 7:00 PM
Pasadena Memorial vs Shadow Creek — 7:00 PM
Klein Collins vs Klein Cain — 7:00 PM
Klein Oak vs Klein — 7:00 PM
Foster vs Fulshear — 7:00 PM
Nimitz vs Eisenhower — 7:00 PM
Tomball vs Magnolia — 7:00 PM
Magnolia West vs Tomball Memorial — 7:00 PM
West Fork vs Pasadena — 7:00 PM
West Brook vs Lee — 7:00 PM
Langham Creek vs Waller — 7:00 PM
Randle vs Lamar Consolidated — 7:00 PM
MacArthur vs Westfield — 7:00 PM
VR Eaton vs Trinity — 7:00 PM
Dobie vs Pearland — 7:00 PM
Montgomery vs Huntsville — 7:00 PM
Santa Fe vs Friendswood — 7:00 PM
Wharton vs Needville — 7:00 PM
Dekaney vs Spring — 7:00 PM
Dawson vs South Houston — 7:00 PM
Sterling vs Nederland — 7:00 PM
Porter vs Splendora — 7:00 PM
Cypress Ranch vs Cypress Woods — 7:00 PM
Sealy vs Stafford — 7:00 PM
Royal vs Freeman — 7:00 PM
Cypress Springs vs Cypress Park — 7:00 PM
Dayton vs Kingwood Park — 7:00 PM
Crockett vs New Waverly — 7:00 PM
Hargrave vs Hardin-Jefferson — 7:00 PM
Dickinson vs Clear Springs — 7:00 PM
Clear Creek vs Clear Lake — 7:00 PM
Furr vs Kashmere — 7:00 PM
Freeman vs Fort Bend Willowridge — 7:00 PM
Clear Falls vs Clear Brook — 7:00 PM
Sweeny vs Columbia — 7:00 PM
Bridgeland vs Cypress Lakes — 7:00 PM
Deer Park vs Brazoswood — 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill vs Beaumont United — 7:00 PM
Ball vs Texas City — 7:00 PM
La Marque vs Bay City — 7:00 PM
Alief Taylor vs Alief Hastings — 7:00 PM
Angleton vs La Porte — 7:00 PM
Strake Jesuit vs Alief Elsik — 7:00 PM
Aldine vs Benjamin Davis — 7:00 PM
Calhoun vs Jones — 7:15 PM
Liberty vs Shepherd — 7:30 PM
El Campo vs Brazosport — 7:30 PM
