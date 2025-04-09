Texas' UIL State Executive Committee serves 2-year suspension to a head football coach
According to a report by DCTF.com's Matt Stepp, Dallas Samuell head football coach Danny Cobbin has been given a 2-year suspension along with a 3-year probation, voted by the UIL Executive Committee on Monday.
The suspension stems from numerous violations regarding player eligibility that emerged back in the fall of 2024.
Per Stepp, allegations arose when Texas' high school athletics governing body received three emails back in October regarding accusations of the falsifying of Previous Athletic Participation Forms (PAPF), that had been previously submitted to the UIL.
The report continues with that Cobbin didn't conduct any proper home visits, providing falsified PAPF documents and utility bills in order to gain eligibility for players.
It wouldn't be but a week later that the school district sent in a self-report to the UIL advising that five football players were ineligible, according to Stepp's report.
End result for the Dallas Samuell football program was having to forfeit seven games total due to the ineligible players and now several months later on the heels of spring football, Cobbin being handed down a 2-year ban and a 3-year probation.
Cobbin will have to appear in front of the UIL SEC once his suspension is over before he can return to coaching, per the report.
The Spartans had opened the 2024 season with a wild 70-64 victory over Molina and through the first three games averaged an impressive 56.6 points per game en route to a 3-0 start.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi