High School

Texas' UIL State Executive Committee serves 2-year suspension to a head football coach

Earlier this week, the Lone Star State's governing body for high school sports handed down a stiff penalty due to the submission of false residency documents

Andy Villamarzo

According to a report by DCTF.com's Matt Stepp, Dallas Samuell head football coach Danny Cobbin has been given a 2-year suspension along with a 3-year probation, voted by the UIL Executive Committee on Monday.

The suspension stems from numerous violations regarding player eligibility that emerged back in the fall of 2024.

Per Stepp, allegations arose when Texas' high school athletics governing body received three emails back in October regarding accusations of the falsifying of Previous Athletic Participation Forms (PAPF), that had been previously submitted to the UIL.

The report continues with that Cobbin didn't conduct any proper home visits, providing falsified PAPF documents and utility bills in order to gain eligibility for players.

It wouldn't be but a week later that the school district sent in a self-report to the UIL advising that five football players were ineligible, according to Stepp's report.

End result for the Dallas Samuell football program was having to forfeit seven games total due to the ineligible players and now several months later on the heels of spring football, Cobbin being handed down a 2-year ban and a 3-year probation.

Cobbin will have to appear in front of the UIL SEC once his suspension is over before he can return to coaching, per the report.

The Spartans had opened the 2024 season with a wild 70-64 victory over Molina and through the first three games averaged an impressive 56.6 points per game en route to a 3-0 start.

-- Andy Villamarzo

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

