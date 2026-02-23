Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (2/23/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Feb. 16-22. Voting closes on Sunday, March 1 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Landri Von Gonten of The Woodlands College Park (Texas) wrestling for winning last week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week poll. Von Gonten captured the 135-pound Class 6A state crown—her third consecutive UIL title—last weekend.
High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Kelly Boinski, sr., Catholic Memorial (Wisconsin) basketball
Boinski netted 16 points to become the all-time leading scorer in Catholic Memorial history in an 81-73 overtime loss to Waukesha West. The senior has 1,393 points for her career.
2. Jordyn Dyer, sr., La Cueva (New Mexico) basketball
Dyer, a Pacific signee, surpassed the 2,000 career points mark in an 87-10 rout of Manzano.
3. Aubrey Fogel, jr., Seminole Ridge (Florida) flag football
Fogel completed 14 of 20 passes for 208 yards and five touchdowns as Seminole Ridge blanked Dillard, 39-0.
4. Chloe Johnson, so., Duluth Marshall (Minnesota) basketball
Johnson dominated with 40 points—including the 3,000th of her prep career—nine steals and nine rebounds in a 112-40 rout of Aitkin.
5. Abby Lusk, sr., Pocatello (Idaho) basketball
Lusk, a Gonzaga signee, had 23 points and 13 rebounds as Pocatello defeated Sandpoint for its second straight Class 5A state title, 62-49.
6. Alyse Mercredi, jr., Winter Haven (Florida) basketball
Mercredi tallied 30 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 68-59 come-from-behind win over Riverview Sarasota.
7. Alexa Regan, jr., Immaculata (New Jersey) basketball
Regan had 24 points—including the 1,000th of her Immaculata career—18 rebounds and two blocks in a 63-53 overtime victory over Phillipsburg.
8. Lola Rey, jr., Montverde Academy (Florida) soccer
Rey netted a hat trick in a 5-0 Class 3A state semifinal shutout of Pensacola Catholic.
9. Jerzy Robinson, sr., Sierra Canyon (California) basketball
Robinson, a South Carolina signee, led the way with 28 points and 10 rebounds as Sierra Canyon routed Mater Dei in a Southern Section Open Division quarterfinal, 79-38.
10. Mimi Thiero, sr., Quaker Valley (Pennsylvania) basketball
Thiero broke the Quaker Valley career points record in a 54-35 victory over Avonworth. The Maryland signee recorded 29 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in the game. She has 1,980 career points and counting.
11. Ariel Tobeck, so., Vista Ridge (Texas) softball
Tobeck whirled a no-hitter in a 9-1 victory over Rouse.
12. Kamryn Weir, jr., Midland (Texas) softball
Weir went 2 for 3 with two home runs, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk while striking out four in the circle in a 9-3 victory over Amarillo. Later in the day, she went 2 for 4 with a homer, a triple, four RBIs and three runs scored in an 18-4, run-rule win over El Paso Montwood.
—
