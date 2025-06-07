Tomball vs. Kingwood: Texas high school Class 6A Division II baseball championship; preview, live scoring, updates
Two of the top high school baseball teams in the country will meet Saturday afternoon with a UIL Class 6A state championship on the line.
In the first year of the UIL using split divisions in Classes 2A-6A, Tomball, the defending 6A champion, takes on Humble Kingwood for the Division II crown.
First pitch is slated for noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.
Tomball (34-6-1) has played its way into the state final with 13 straight wins. The Cougars, ranked No. 24 in the nation by High School On SI and inside the national top 25 all year, are a perfect 11-0 in the playoffs. They’ve outscored opponents 79-8 in that stretch behind a deep and balanced roster led by juniors Karson Reeder (.275 average, 12-1 on the mound) - the winning pitcher in the 2024 championship as a sophomore and the likely starter again on Saturday - CJ Sampson (.332 / 12-2) and their batterymate, the aptly named Catcher Hopkins (.389).
This marks Tomball’s fourth appearance in the state tournament and the program is trying to win its fourth championship. The Cougars swept through the playoffs with convincing series wins over Langham Creek, Willis, Tyler Legacy, Cypress Woods and Lewisville Marcus after opening with a 7-0 shutout of Magnolia West.
Kingwood (38-4) brings just as much firepower into the weekend. The Mustangs opened 2025 with a 16-game win streak and pieced together another 16-game run that stretched through the end of the regular season and deep into the playoffs. They have also gotten national love, ranking as high as No. 9 in the latest version of High School on SI’s final in-season national rankings and have won 10 of 11 in the postseason.
Kingwood had to battle to get here. The Mustangs swept their first four playoff rounds, then outlasted Dripping Springs in a gritty three-game semifinal series. They closed it out in nine innings with a 6-5 win in Game 3. Senior standouts Caden Callaway (.382), Brian Schumacher (.330) and Braden Fuentes (.333) and junior Graham Charboneau (.395) lead a lineup full of veterans, and the pitching staff is anchored by senior Ben Mayorga (10-2), junior Will Fiedler (7-0) and sophomore Brock Hill (10-1).
Follow High School on SI – Texas for full coverage of all the UIL state championship games from Round Rock, including live updates from Saturday’s 6A final between Tomball and Kingwood.
