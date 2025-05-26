Final in-season national high school baseball top 25 rankings
Our final national high school top 25 in-season rankings are here and there was a huge shakeup from our last rankings.
In a shakeup at the top, Corona (California) moves back into the No. 1 spot after opening the season at No. 1 and then spending the last several weeks at No. 2 after IMG Academy took over the top spot.
The Panthers are in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 state semifinals this week, where they will take on No. 14 Crespi (Encino, California) for a trip to the state finals.
In another shakeup, Puyallup (Washington) remained unbeaten and slides into the No. 2 spot, leaping IMG Academy, which falls from No. 1 after the Ascenders have been idle since their season ended on Apr. 25.
The entire top 5 got a shakeup this week, as Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Florida) moves to No. 4 after an impressive run to the Florida 7A state championship and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) jumps from No. 19 to No. 5.
As our rankings continue, so do the changes. This is the biggest shakeup we’ve seen all season, as nine new teams join the top 25 this week: No. 8, Corpus Christi Calallen (Corpus Christi, Texas); 9, Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas); 12, Miller School of Albemarle (Charlottesville, Virginia); 16, Brother Rice (Chicago, Illinois); 17, South Salem (Salem, Oregon); 18, Staley (Staley, Missouri); 19, Basic (Henderson, Nevada); 20, Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana); 21, Ballard (Louisville, Kentucky).
Not one spot on our top 25 is the same this week. Check the final 2025 top 25 in-season rankings below.
Final 2025 in-season national high school baseball top 25 ranking
May 26, 2025
1. Corona (Corona, California)
Current record: 27-2
Previous ranking: 2
2. Puyallup (Puyallup, Washington)
Current record: 26-0
Previous ranking: 4
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Final record: 24-1
Previous ranking: 1
4. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Florida)
Final record: 31-2
Previous ranking: 5
5. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California)
Current record: 30-1
Previous ranking: 19
6. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.)
Final record: 30-1
Previous ranking: 13
7. Catholic-B.R. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Final record: 37-5
Previous ranking: 12
8. Corpus Christi Calallen (Corpus Christi, Texas)
Current record: 32-2
Previous ranking: NR
9. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)
Current record: 36-3
Previous ranking: NR
10. Vianney (Kirkwood, Missouri)
Current record: 35-1
Previous ranking: 15
11. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)
Final record: 30-5
Previous ranking: 7
12. Miller (Charlottesville, Virginia)
Current record: 34-6
Previous ranking: NR
13. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Florida)
Final record: 31-4
Previous ranking: 6
14. Crespi (Encino, California)
Current record: 24-2
Previous ranking: 16
15. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 22-3-1
Previous ranking: 18
16. Brother Rice (Chicago, Illinois)
Current record: 31-3
Previous ranking: NR
17. South Salem (Salem, Oregon)
Current record: 27-0
Previous ranking: NR
18. Staley (Staley, Missouri)
Current record: 33-3
Previous ranking: NR
19. Basic (Henderson, Nevada)
Final record: 25-7
Previous ranking: NR
20. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Final record: 40-8
Previous ranking: NR
21. Ballard (Louisville, Kentucky)
Current record: 31-3-1
Previous ranking: NR
22. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Georgia)
Final record: 33-9
Previous ranking: 24
23. Live Oak (Watson, Louisiana)
Final record: 32-6
Previous ranking: 14
24. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 28-6-1
Previous ranking: 25
25. Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Final record: 42-3
Previous ranking: 17