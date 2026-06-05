Class of 2028 four-star safety and three-sport athlete Bryce Hayes-Roberts announced on social media that starting July 15,2026 he will be leaving Lone Star High School in Texas to pursue his football dreams at IMG Academy (FL).

"Starting July 15, I will be enrolling at IMG Academy. This is the hardest decision I have personally ever had to make. Leaving Lone Star High School, my teammates, coaches, teachers, staff, and friends is not easy because y'all have all played a huge role in my journey and helped shape me into the person I am today. I am beyond thankful for every memory, lesson, and relationship I have built over the years.While I am excited for this next chapter and the opportunity to continue chasing my goals, I am definitely going to miss everyone. This is not goodbye though, I will still be back during breaks and whenever I get the chance. Thank y'all for everything and for being a part of my story."

In a recent Q&A with High School On SI, Hayes-Roberts said his fondest memory with the Lone Star Rangers family "was playing on a great team last year and helping them reach the state championship game. Then playing in front of over 21,000 fans at AT&T stadium." Hayes- Roberts, who is 6-foot-3 and 188 pounds, has had an incredible recruitment process that has taken off with 24 offers from UCLA, Ole Miss, North Carolina, TCU, Sacramento State and others.

Q&A with IMG's Newest Addition Bryce Hayes-Roberts

Myckena Guerrero: What went into the decision to leave Lone Star High School and enroll at IMG Academy, and what ultimately made IMG the right fit for your future?

Bryce Hayes-Roberts: I sat down with my parents and went over what would be required of me everyday to be able to compete at IMG. So ultimately it was the opportunity to go to the best high school in the country and compete against the best everyday.

MG: In your message, you talked about how difficult it was to leave behind your teammates, coaches, and community. What are some of the biggest lessons or memories you’ll carry with you from Lone Star?

BHR: Probably one of the best memory was playing on a great team last year and helping them reach the state championship game. Then playing in front of over 21,000 fans at AT&T stadium.

MG: You’re already one of the top safeties in Texas for the Class of 2028. How do you think training and competing at IMG Academy will help elevate your game to the next level?

BHR: I get to compete against the best players everyday on the field, in the weight room, film room etc. Iron sharpens iron so it’ll definitely make me better.

MG: As a multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and basketball, how have those sports helped shape you into the football player you are today?

BHR: Playing multiple sports has helped me with my footwork and speed

MG: What goals have you set for yourself during your first year at IMG, both on the field and in the classroom?

BHR: My goal is to go in and compete at everything we do and become the best I can be.

MG: When it’s all said and done, what type of legacy do you hope to leave behind not only as a football player, but as a person?

BHR: I’d like to be known as one of the hardest workers ever and as a person be known as someone who did things the right way.