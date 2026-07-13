Four IMG Academy Alumni Selected in 2026 MLB Draft, Led by First-Round Pick Zion Rose

IMG Academy continued its strong presence in professional baseball this week as four former Ascenders were selected during the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft, highlighted by outfielder Zion Rose, who went No. 6 overall to the Kansas City Royals.

Rose became the second-highest MLB Draft selection in IMG Academy baseball history and the sixth first-round pick produced by the Bradenton, Florida, program.

IMG grads joining Rose in this year's draft class were catcher Brady Neal, selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth round (No. 242 overall), left-handed pitcher Cameron Johnson, chosen by the Chicago White Sox in the 15th round (No. 435), and catcher Max Kaufer, who was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 18th round (No. 538).

The four selections increased IMG Academy's total to 77 MLB Draft picks since 2005.

Rose Headlines Impressive Draft Class

Rose transferred to IMG Academy for his senior season in 2023 and helped lead the Ascenders to a perfect 25-0 record and the program's first undefeated season.

He later developed into one of the nation's top collegiate players at Louisville. Despite being limited to 36 games this spring because of injury, Rose batted .417 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 47 RBIs and 24 stolen bases, earning All-America honors before becoming the No. 6 overall pick.

Three More Alumni Selected

Neal was drafted for the second time after originally being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 before choosing the college route. Following stops at LSU and Alabama, he hit .316 with 10 home runs and a .969 OPS for the Crimson Tide this season before being selected by Cincinnati.

Johnson also declined to sign after being drafted out of high school in 2023. After beginning his college career at LSU and transferring to Oklahoma, the left-hander struck out 72 batters in 53.2 innings this season while holding opponents to a .205 batting average.

Kaufer likewise heard his name called for the second consecutive year. After previous stops at Texas A&M and South Carolina, he transferred to Wichita State, where he batted .440 with 11 home runs and a 1.747 OPS in 18 games before being selected by Texas.

Continuing a Strong Pipeline

IMG Academy has now produced at least three MLB Draft selections every year since 2014. According to the academy, 25 baseball alumni are currently playing affiliated professional baseball, while 65 competed at the NCAA Division I level during the 2026 season.