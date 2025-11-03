Vote: Who is the Houston-SE Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - November 2, 2025
The Houston/SE High School Football Player of the week voting has begun with top performances from across the area.
With the regular season nearing its end, we provided a list of 16 athletes who excelled last week from across the Houston area.
Houston/SE High School Football Player of the Week candidates - November 2, 2025
Gavin Bickham, Clear Springs
Bickham caught the game-winning 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kody Rosas with 1:05 left in the game to give Clear Springs a 14-13 victory over Deer Park.
Tavis Coleman, Alvin Shadow Creek
Coleman completed 8 of 10 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-7 win over South Houston.
Davis Roup, Katy Cinco Ranch
Roup completed 13 of 18 passes for 276 yards and five touchdowns, while adding one rushing touchdown for 50 yards in a 52-14 win over Morton Ranch.
Austin Lee, Fort Bend Ridge Point
Lee had a successful night on defense with two total tackles, one forced fumble, a blocked punt and one fumble recovery he scored a touchdown in a 44-6 win over Fort Bend.
Omosefe Ayemere, Fort Bend Elkins
Ayemere had 11 total tackles. 2.0 tackles for loss and two sacks in a 44-12 win over Fort Bend Clements.
Kaden Cole, Houston Heights
Cole had three receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 69-0 victory over Houston Math Science & Tech.
Keisean Henderson, Legacy School of Sport Sciences
Henderson completed 23 of 29 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, while adding two rushing touchdowns for 83 yards on eight carries in a 56-22 win over Richland.
John Hebert, Houston Strake Jesuit
Hebert rushed for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. He also completed 1-of-1 passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in a 41-7 win over Alief Hastings.
Derek Stevenson, Katy Paetow
Stevenson caught three passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 44-30 victory over Katy Taylor.
Kaleb Dixon, Fort Bend Austin
Dixon caught 12 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 76-71 loss to Fort Bend Bush.
Traeshawn Brown, Huntsville
Brown ran for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in a 35-21 win over Nederland.
Lorenzo Aguirre, Dickinson
Aguirre completed five touchdowns passes to five different receivers in a 51-17 victory over Clear Falls. He completed touchdown passes from 45, 15, 21,14 and 35 yards out.
Landyn Arriaga, Ganado
Arriaga completed 11 of 15 passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns, while adding three rushing touchdowns for 90 yards on four carries in a 62-6 win over Bloomington.
Kobie Campbell, Needville
Campbell rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries in a 34-0 win over Fort Bend Willowridge.
Darien Rogers, Cypress Woods
Rogers completed 14 of 21 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Cypress Park.
Cole Larsen, Pasadena First Baptist Christian Academy
Larsen completed 5 of 5 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns in a 106-95 win over Logos Prep Academy.
