Vote: Who is the Houston/Southeast Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - November 25, 2025
Week 12, the first week of the playoffs in Texas high school football, is in the books. There were plenty of standout performers across the Houston and Southeast Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Nov. 21-22 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Monday, Dec. 1 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post. Vote as many times as you want and be sure to share it on social media..
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congrats to last week's winner Kane Killough from Sealy, who had 56.4% of the votes. The senior posted his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season with 113 yards and 2 scores for the Tigers. The Air Force pledge matched a season-high with 3 touchdowns and completed 11 of 16 passes for 156 yards.
Want to nominate an athlete? Tweet or send me a message @Codythorn
Houston/Southeast Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Darnell Bradley, Houston C.E. King
The junior had only two catches, but both went for a touchdown in a 51-6 win against Alvin Shadow Creek. He had a 29-yard score and a 12-yard score.
Cartelle Brown, Brenham
The senior hauled in two touchdowns for the second week in a row for the Cubs. He had four catches for 104 yards and scored twice in a 27-24 win against Liberty Hill.
Tripp Davis, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
For the fifth game in a row, the senior had more than 100 yards receiving for the Eagles. He finished with 7 catches for 176 yards and 2 scores in a 43-30 win over Austin L.C. Anderson.
Noriel Dominguez, Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
The senior linebacker had 11 tackles, 1 sack and a forced fumble as the defending state champions beat Pflugerville John B. Connally by a score of 59-28.
Tydrick Finley, Klein Collins
The senior had three catches for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 42-27 win over The Woodlands on Saturday. The yards and TDs were the most this year for him.
Tyson Henry, Port Neches-Groves
The junior had 16 carries and turned that into 282 yards and four touchdowns. That helped the Indians blitz Ennis, 63-21, on Friday.
Tremayne Hill, Katy
The Tigers got a big game from the senior running back in a 48-7 win against Houston Memorial on Friday. He posted his sixth straight 100-yard gain, tallying 169 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Cory Hosea, La Marque
The senior got a season-high 25 carries for the Cougars against China Spring. He ran for 200 yards and scored twice in a 34-27 win.
Khelvy Jefferson, West Orange-Stark
The Mustangs beat Robinson, 35-21, behind a 157-yard, 3-touchdown effort from the junior.
Patrick Spann, Katy Jordan
The senior running back scored a season-high 4 touchdowns in a 49-29 win over Houston Stratford. He ran the ball 17 times for 195 yards.
Noah Spinks, Humble Summer Creek
The junior tossed a career-high 8 touchdowns in a 72-35 win against Manvel in a victory on Friday. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 457 yards.
Kah’ni Watts, Iowa Colony
The senior defensive back had a pair of interceptions in a 49-7 win against Pflugerville on Friday. It was the second time this year that the Houston pledge had two picks in a game.
Keimarion Wiggins, Bay City
The Blackcats’ quarterback ran for a season-high 178 yards and 3 touchdowns and also threw another in a 34-19 win against Austin LBJ on Saturday.
As a reminder, fan voting is wide open. You may cast as many votes as you'd like until next Monday for each player, and we encourage you to share this page on all of your social platforms to get exposure for each of these deserving players.