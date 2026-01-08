No. 1-ranked CB in 2027 Class Transfers to New School in Texas
The No. 1 cornerback in Texas — and the country — is at a new school.
John Meredith III posted on X that he has transferred to North Crowley in a post on Jan. 7.
Meredith, a junior, has played the last three seasons at Euless Trinity. According to 247Sports, he holds 40 Division I offers from just about every Power 4 school out there.
This fall, he took unofficial visits to Ohio State, Texas A&M and Alabama.
“Honestly, he’s as talented a kid as I’ve ever been around,” Euless Trinity coach Aaron Lineweaver told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in a season preview story ahead of the 2025 campaign. “I've never seen anything like it. He’s intelligent, and he has the ability to grasp football to go along with his physical tools. He’s gotten taller and he’s doing a good job in the weight room.”
Elite Talent
Lineweaver recalled the impression Meredith made on a Power 4 football this spring. A rainy day led the an indoor practice and the unnamed coach’s jaw drop at what he saw from the speed of Meredith.
In addition to football workouts last spring, Meredith was also on the track and field team. At the District 4-6A meet, he took third in the 200-meter dash (21.74) and seventh in triple jump (41-11 1/2).
He was the District 4-6A defensive newcomer of the year for the Trojans in 2024.
Top recruit
247Sports lists him as a 5-star recruit with a composite score of 99.88 out of a possible 100. He was 99.86 prior to this past season. He His national rank fell from No. 4 to No. 6 in their rankings, but he passed Kennedy Brown, an offensive lineman from Humble Kingwood, as the No. 1 recruit in the Lone Star State.
In a unique twist, Meredith and Euless battled North Crowley in a scrimmage in Fort Worth on Aug. 14. It was part of ESPN’s cross-country trip called SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days.