Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/24/2025)
Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.
Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 20-22. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Derrick Wolford of Yates for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Wolford notched 10 total tackles (three for loss), a sack and two forced fumbles in a 50-24 win over Needville.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees
1. Carter Buck, sr., Lake Travis
Buck, a TCU commit, had seven total tackles (three for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hurries in a 13-7 victory over Brennan.
2. Trevan Burnett, sr., Bay City
Burnett led the way with four total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in a 34-19 win over LBJ Austin.
3. Cameron Colvin, jr., Cypress Falls
Colvin intercepted two passes and added three pass breakups and five total tackles as Cypress Falls took down Cinco Ranch, 46-25.
4. Andrew Henley, sr., Victoria West
Henley had 13 total tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries in a 58-14 win over Mission Veterans Memorial.
5. Eddison King, fr., La Vega
Only a freshman, King dominated in a 30-14 win over Silsbee with seven total tackles (three for loss) and two sacks.
6. Robbie Ladd, sr., Southlake Carroll
Ladd notched eight total tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry in a 72-7 romp over San Angelo Central.
7. Malakhai Miller, sr., Georgetown
Miller had a monster game in a 42-21 loss to Lone Star, finishing with 15 total tackles (one for loss), two interceptions and a pass breakup.
8. Tramell Minter, sr., South Oak Cliff
Minter tallied eight total tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in a 46-7 thrashing of Mt. Pleasant.
9. David Olotu-Judah, so., Katy
Olotu-Judah picked off three passes in a 48-7 rout of Houston Memorial.
10. Tyrell Roberson, sr., Coppell
Roberson had an interception, a forced fumble and three total tackles (one for loss) as Coppell blew by Richardson, 38-7.
11. Laiton Springer, jr., Pieper
Springer was unblockable in a 42-35 win over Flour Bluff, piling up 15 total tackles (five for loss) and four sacks.
12. Zan Stevens, jr., College Station
Stevens led the way with 10 total tackles (two for loss) and a sack in a 51-7 victory over Beaumont United.
13. Kah’ni Watts, sr., Iowa Colony
Watts, a Houston commit, intercepted two passes in a 49-7 win over Pflugerville.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports
Download the SBLive App
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App