Vote: Who should be Texas Defensive High School Football Player of the Week? (11/24/2025)

Another week of the Texas high school football postseason is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Lone Star State.

Here are High School on SI’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees for Nov. 20-22. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below. 

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Derrick Wolford of Yates for winning last week’s Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week poll. Wolford notched 10 total tackles (three for loss), a sack and two forced fumbles in a 50-24 win over Needville. 

Texas Defensive Football Player of the Week nominees  

1. Carter Buck, sr., Lake Travis

Buck, a TCU commit, had seven total tackles (three for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hurries in a 13-7 victory over Brennan. 

2. Trevan Burnett, sr., Bay City

Burnett led the way with four total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in a 34-19 win over LBJ Austin. 

3. Cameron Colvin, jr., Cypress Falls

Colvin intercepted two passes and added three pass breakups and five total tackles as Cypress Falls took down Cinco Ranch, 46-25. 

4. Andrew Henley, sr., Victoria West

Henley had 13 total tackles, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries in a 58-14 win over Mission Veterans Memorial. 

5. Eddison King, fr., La Vega

Only a freshman, King dominated in a 30-14 win over Silsbee with seven total tackles (three for loss) and two sacks. 

6. Robbie Ladd, sr., Southlake Carroll

Ladd notched eight total tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry in a 72-7 romp over San Angelo Central. 

7. Malakhai Miller, sr., Georgetown

Miller had a monster game in a 42-21 loss to Lone Star, finishing with 15 total tackles (one for loss), two interceptions and a pass breakup. 

8. Tramell Minter, sr., South Oak Cliff

Minter tallied eight total tackles (three for loss) and two sacks in a 46-7 thrashing of Mt. Pleasant. 

9. David Olotu-Judah, so., Katy

Olotu-Judah picked off three passes in a 48-7 rout of Houston Memorial. 

10. Tyrell Roberson, sr., Coppell

Roberson had an interception, a forced fumble and three total tackles (one for loss) as Coppell blew by Richardson, 38-7. 

11. Laiton Springer, jr., Pieper

Springer was unblockable in a 42-35 win over Flour Bluff, piling up 15 total tackles (five for loss) and four sacks.  

12. Zan Stevens, jr., College Station

Stevens led the way with 10 total tackles (two for loss) and a sack in a 51-7 victory over Beaumont United. 

13. Kah’ni Watts, sr., Iowa Colony

Watts, a Houston commit, intercepted two passes in a 49-7 win over Pflugerville. 

Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a freelance sports writer who has covered high school and college sports in the Pacific Northwest since 2009. He was inspired to write Finish, his first book, after spending four years on the Oregon State baseball beat for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and The Oregonian. He covers high school sports from a national perspective for High School On SI with reports on breaking news, trending topics and national polls.

