Vote: Who Should be San Antonio/South Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (11/11/2025)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s San Antonio/South Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 3-8

Boerne-Champion Chargers vs Wagner Thunderbirds - Oct 31, 2025 / Ralph Mawyer

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s San Antonio/South Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 3-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Grant Sweeney, Boerne, Quarterback

Sweeney connected on 21 of 29 passes for 362 yards with three passing touchdowns in a 62-35 win over Kerrville Tivy. He also ran nine times for 155 yards.

Levi Golla, New Braunfels, Quarterback

The senior was a precise 9-for-11 passing with three of those completions resulting in touchdowns, as he finished with 145 yards in a 35-14 victory vs. San Antonio Wagner.

DJ Green, Cibolo Steele, Quarterback

Green racked up 270 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 completions in a 42-7 victory over Buda Johnson.

Julian Navarrete, Boerne Champion, Quarterback

In a 51-44 shootout win over San Antonio Pieper, Navarrete completed 19 of 25 for 423 yards and six touchdowns, including a 73-yard strike.

Cash Lynch, Llano, Wide Receiver

Lynch hauled in eight passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 61-yarder, as he posted 26 yards per reception.

Corey Dailey, Seguin, Running Back

Dailey, a senior, broke free for 189 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 18 carries in a narrow 47-42 triumph vs. San Antonio MacArthur.

Quincy Jones, Shiner, Wide Receiver

The senior reeled in eight receptions with four of those resulting in touchdowns, posting 238 yards in the air in a 61-12 beatdown of Yorktown.

Kade Pape, Marion, Quarterback

Pape was a perfect 10-for-10 passing with four touchdowns and 233 yards as his team bested Florence, 48-7.

Edward Rodriguez, San Antonio Burbank, Running Back

Rodriguez, a junior, led his team to a 49-18 victory over San Antonio Lanier by rushing 22 times for 258 yards with five touchdowns.

Topper Sterling, San Antonio Antonian Prep, Running Back

Sterling earned some much-needed rest following his 35-carry, 315-yard, five-touchdown showing in a 53-21 conference win over San Antonio Central Catholic.

Aden Rhiver, Leakey, Wide Receiver

Rhiver was a big-play threat over and over again in a dominating 71-13 win vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, catching nine passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns.

Coy Gann, Stockdale, Quarterback

Gann opted to use his legs instead of his arm in a 42-30 win vs. Nixon-Smiley, rushing 21 times for 284 yards and five touchdowns.

Donivin Lard, San Antonio Brennan, Wide Receiver

Lard hauled in four passes with three of those going to the end zone, as he finished with 101 yards receiving in a 49-7 victory vs. San Antonio Warren.

