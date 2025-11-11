Vote: Who Should be San Antonio/South Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (11/11/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s San Antonio/South Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 3-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Grant Sweeney, Boerne, Quarterback
Sweeney connected on 21 of 29 passes for 362 yards with three passing touchdowns in a 62-35 win over Kerrville Tivy. He also ran nine times for 155 yards.
Levi Golla, New Braunfels, Quarterback
The senior was a precise 9-for-11 passing with three of those completions resulting in touchdowns, as he finished with 145 yards in a 35-14 victory vs. San Antonio Wagner.
DJ Green, Cibolo Steele, Quarterback
Green racked up 270 yards and five touchdowns on just 10 completions in a 42-7 victory over Buda Johnson.
Julian Navarrete, Boerne Champion, Quarterback
In a 51-44 shootout win over San Antonio Pieper, Navarrete completed 19 of 25 for 423 yards and six touchdowns, including a 73-yard strike.
Cash Lynch, Llano, Wide Receiver
Lynch hauled in eight passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 61-yarder, as he posted 26 yards per reception.
Corey Dailey, Seguin, Running Back
Dailey, a senior, broke free for 189 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 18 carries in a narrow 47-42 triumph vs. San Antonio MacArthur.
Quincy Jones, Shiner, Wide Receiver
The senior reeled in eight receptions with four of those resulting in touchdowns, posting 238 yards in the air in a 61-12 beatdown of Yorktown.
Kade Pape, Marion, Quarterback
Pape was a perfect 10-for-10 passing with four touchdowns and 233 yards as his team bested Florence, 48-7.
Edward Rodriguez, San Antonio Burbank, Running Back
Rodriguez, a junior, led his team to a 49-18 victory over San Antonio Lanier by rushing 22 times for 258 yards with five touchdowns.
Topper Sterling, San Antonio Antonian Prep, Running Back
Sterling earned some much-needed rest following his 35-carry, 315-yard, five-touchdown showing in a 53-21 conference win over San Antonio Central Catholic.
Aden Rhiver, Leakey, Wide Receiver
Rhiver was a big-play threat over and over again in a dominating 71-13 win vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, catching nine passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns.
Coy Gann, Stockdale, Quarterback
Gann opted to use his legs instead of his arm in a 42-30 win vs. Nixon-Smiley, rushing 21 times for 284 yards and five touchdowns.
Donivin Lard, San Antonio Brennan, Wide Receiver
Lard hauled in four passes with three of those going to the end zone, as he finished with 101 yards receiving in a 49-7 victory vs. San Antonio Warren.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.