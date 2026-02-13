San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 27 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 13, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Pleasanton vs Devine – 4:30 PM
Jefferson vs Brackenridge – 5:00 PM
Canyon Lake vs Fredericksburg – 6:15 PM
New Braunfels vs Pieper – 6:30 PM
Tivy vs Alamo Heights – 6:30 PM
Jay vs Winn – 6:30 PM
Marion vs Young Men's Leadership Academy – 6:30 PM
Southwest vs Southwest Legacy – 6:30 PM
Southside vs Harlandale – 6:30 PM
Edison vs Highlands – 6:30 PM
Gonzales vs La Vernia – 6:30 PM
Burbank vs Seguin – 6:30 PM
Veterans Memorial vs Boerne-Champion – 6:30 PM
Wagner vs Boerne – 6:30 PM
Bandera vs Davenport – 6:30 PM
Eagle Pass vs Medina Valley – 7:00 PM
Laredo LBJ vs Del Rio – 7:00 PM
South San Antonio vs MacArthur – 7:00 PM
Judson vs Johnson – 7:00 PM
East Central vs Clemens – 7:00 PM
Steele vs Canyon – 7:00 PM
Carrizo Springs vs Somerset – 7:00 PM
Poteet vs Cotulla – 7:15 PM
Uvalde vs Pearsall – 7:30 PM
San Antonio Memorial vs Navarro – 7:30 PM
Cuero vs John F. Kennedy – 7:30 PM
Sam Houston vs Lanier – 8:00 PM
