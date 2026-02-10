San Antonio Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 22 games scheduled across the San Antonio metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our San Antonio Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
San Antonio High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 10, 2026
Some of the marquee matchups of the evening featuring some of Texas's top teams are as follows:
Lanier vs Brackenridge – 5:00 PM
Wagner vs Alamo Heights – 6:30 PM
Southwest Legacy vs McCollum – 6:30 PM
MacArthur vs Southside – 6:30 PM
Veterans Memorial vs Smithson Valley – 6:30 PM
Highlands vs Seguin – 6:30 PM
Fredericksburg vs Wimberley – 6:30 PM
Tivy vs Boerne-Champion – 6:30 PM
New Braunfels vs Boerne – 6:30 PM
Canyon Lake vs Davenport – 6:30 PM
San Marcos vs Steele – 7:00 PM
Eagle Pass vs Del Rio – 7:00 PM
Johnson vs East Central – 7:00 PM
Pearsall vs Floresville – 7:00 PM
Canyon vs Judson – 7:00 PM
Devine vs Carrizo Springs – 7:00 PM
Dilley vs Poteet – 7:30 PM
La Vernia vs John F. Kennedy – 7:30 PM
San Antonio Memorial vs Gonzales – 7:30 PM
Cuero vs Navarro – 7:30 PM
Bandera vs Long Creek – 7:30 PM
Somerset vs Uvalde – 8:00 PM
