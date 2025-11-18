Vote: Who Should be San Antonio/South Texas High School Football Player of the Week? (11/17/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s San Antonio/South Texas high school football player of the week for Nov. 10-15. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dane Spencer, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Linebacker
Spencer recorded seven tackles with two interceptions, a sack and a tackle for loss in a 54-14 playoff win vs. Zapata.
Braelyn Allen, San Antonio Johnson, Wide Receiver
Allen hauled in seven passes for 138 yards with three touchdowns, averaging nearly 20 yards per reception.
Wynter Smith, San Antonio Brandeis, Running Back
The junior rushed 27 times for 196 yards and four touchdowns, including a 72-yard burst in a 35-32 playoff victory over San Antonio Sotomayor.
Isaiah Gaitan, San Antonio Pieper, Quarterback
Gaitan picked San Antonio Jay apart, going 21-for-32 for 364 yards with two touchdowns.
DK Garza, San Antonio Alamo Heights, Running Back
Garza could not be kept out of the end zone in a 60-0 thrashing of Corpus Christi Mary Carroll, scoring four rushing touchdowns and on a 75-yard reception. His rushing scores covered 3, 26, 30 and 55 yards.
Jamin Harvell, Cibolo Steele, Wide Receiver
Harvell caught seven passes for 188 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 69-14 win in the postseason over Laredo LBJ.
Kale Russell, El Maton Tidehaven, Quarterback
Russell completed 10 of 14 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, rushing eight times for 119 yards and three more scores.
Brody Metting, Yorktown, Running Back
Metting surpassed 300 yards on the ground, rushing 21 times for 313 with five touchdowns.
Ty Carter, La Vernia, Running Back
Carter received just eight carries in a 78-0 win over Hidalgo Early College, but he made each one count, rushing for 181 yards and six touchdowns.
Logan Spalding, Ingram Tom Moore, Quarterback
Spalding was 25 of 44 for 339 yards with three touchdowns in a narrow 24-17 victory vs. Hondo.
Jorge Luna, Laredo United, Quarterback
Luna, a senior, kept his career going with a 42-0 victory over Converse Judson. He completed 22 of 30 for 389 yards and six touchdowns.
