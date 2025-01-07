Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (01/06/2025)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.
Congrats to basketball player Jordan Sapien from El Paso Pebble Hills girls basketball who won last week's SB Live Athlete of the Week poll with 39% of the votes. The senior won the MVP award from the Byron Johnston Tournament, held at Midland College. She had 27, 15 and 12 points to help the Lady Spartans take first place.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Brenden Acosta, El Paso Andress boys soccer
The Eagles took first place at the West Texas A&M Showcase to open the season. The senior had a goal against Pampa, four goals and an assist vs. Burkburnett, a goal and two assists against Borger and a goal against Wollforth Frenship. He tied teammate Roberto Corona for the Golden Boot — the most goals in the tournament.
Braeon Arceneaux, Galveston Ball girls basketball
The 5-foot-7 junior scored a season-high 37 points, while adding 6 steals and 5 rebounds in a 76-31 win over Texas City on Jan. 3.
Kalyse Buffin, Tyler girls basketball
The senior point guard scored a career-high 40 points, including 9 3-pointers, in the Lady Lions’ 82-36 win over Hallsville on Jan. 3.
Luke Burgar, Southlake Carroll boys wrestling
The Keller Timber Creek transfer picked up five wins at the 22nd Annual Cy-Fair ISD Tournament in Cypress and picked up his 100th career win in the process on Saturday.
Cayden Campbell, Allen boys wrestling
Campbell posted a 6-0 mark and took home first place in 113 pounds at the Texas Outlaw Tournament, which wrapped up on Saturday. He helped the Eagles take home first place as well.
Avery Cathey, Panhandle girls basketball
The Pantherettes picked up a 63-35 win over Wellington on Jan. 3 behind a game-high 25 points from the senior guard.
Kashlyn Conkin, Clarendon girls basketball
In a lopsided 97-16 win over Amarillo Highland Park, the junior point guard scored 25 points for the Lady Broncos.
Hailey Delgado, El Paso Eastwood girls wrestling
The freshman continues to dominate in her first varsity season. She went 5-0 to take first place in the 100-pound bracket at the 22nd Annual Cy-Fair ISD Tournament in Cypress.
Mario Delgado, Tyler Legacy boys soccer
The junior forward scored twice in a 4-2 win against Richardson Berkner on Jan. 2 and then twice in a 7-1 victory against Frisco Liberty on Jan. 3 in the Dr. Pink Tournament in Frisco.
Morgan Earle, Spearman girls basketball
The Lynxettes won their third straight game with a 57-29 win over Stinnett West Texas on Jan. 3 behind 23 points from the senior guard.
Treylan Fennell, Italy boys basketball
The senior surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career for the Gladiators in a 59-50 loss to Clifton on Jan. 3.
Wrigley Green, Argyle girls basketball
The Lady Eagles improved to 4-0 in district play with a 75-17 win over Denton on Friday. Green led the way with 26 points, while adding 6 steals and 5 rebounds.
Jazmyn Guerrero, El Paso Franklin girls soccer
The junior recorded a hat trick on Thursday to help the Cougars secure an 8-0 win over El Paso Hanks. She finished with four goals and two assists and was named the El Paso ISD Tournament offensive MVP.
Ellington Heis, Dallas Highland Park girls basketball
The sophomore had a team-high 24 points to help the Lady Scots’ offense in a 58-36 win over The Colony on Friday.
Sara Lepsis, Frisco Centennial girls wrestling
She picked up her first-ever tournament win at the Texas Ladies Outlaw Tournament in Allen. She went 7-0 to take home first place in the 235-pound bracket and also was earned Most Outstanding Wrestler honors on Saturday.
Heath Miller, Lindale boys basketball
The junior buried 7 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 26 points in a 75-70 win on Dec. 31.
Landyn Nguyen, Beaumont West Brooks boys swimming
The senior won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races and was part of two winning relay teams at the Duck Dash on Jan. 4 in Lufkin.
Law Pinnick, Cisco boys basketball
The 6-foot-3 senior had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a 57-43 win over Anson in a District 10-2A game on New Year’s Eve.
Ry Reed, Gordon boys basketball
Fresh off a 6-man football title, Reed had 27 points, shooting 10-for-13 from the field and drained 6 3-pointers in a 68-44 win over Stephenville on Jan. 2.
Grayson Rigdon, Columbus boys basketball
The Wyoming pledge had 35 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals in a 66-42 win over Hallettsville on Dec. 31 and followed up with a double-double with 41 points and 15 rebounds — also adding 6 steals and 4 assists — in a 76-40 win over Palacois on Jan. 3.
Jonathan Sanchez, Rockwall-Heath boys soccer
The senior posted the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Allen in the season opener on Dec. 30.
Zac Sells, Kountze boys basketball
The 5-foot-10 senior dropped in 38 points in a 90-31 win over Anahuac on Jan. 3. In the game, he surpassed the 3,000-point mark in his career.
Phoenix Sneed, Houston Lamar girls basketball
The senior forward had her fourth straight 20-point game by scoring 20 in 51-37 win over Cypress Park on Dec. 31. She has eight games of 20 or more points for the Texans.
Jayden Spriggs, Navasota boys basketball
The freshman had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in a 55-32 win over Columbia on Dec. 31. The next game out, he recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in the Rattlers’ 61-44 win over Coldspring-Oakhurst on Jan. 3.
Mya Turney, Pollok Central girls basketball
The junior had 20 points to help the Lady Bulldogs pick up a 54-49 win over Zavalla on Tuesday.
Bohdan Zeitz, Needville boys basketball
The senior had a team-high 17 points in a loss to Richmond George Ranch on Dec. 31 and surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career.
