Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (03/25/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, sand tennis during the week of March 17-22
Congrats to Jack Dyment from Pearland Dawson's baseball team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. He got 37% of the votes.
The junior had 3 hits and drove in four runs in a 10-0 win over Pasadena Memorial on Friday, March 7. He was 3-for-4 in a 9-3 win over Alvin Shadow Creek on Saturday, March 8.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Ian Alper, League City Clear Creek baseball
A two-run double with two outs helped the Wildcats break a tie and pick up a 9-3 win over Deer Park on Tuesday in a District 24-6A game.
Isabella Chapa, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial softball
The freshman went 3-for-3 with 3 grand slams and 12 RBI in a 24-0 win over Corpus Christi Ray Friday night.
Frankie Diaz, Lubbock Monterey boys soccer
The Plainsmen beat Abilene, 4-1, in a playoff game on Friday and the senior forward scored twice in the win.
Daniella Dominic-Etuk, Aubrey girls soccer
In a 7-1 win over Caddo Mills in a bi-district game, the freshman had a hat trick for the Lady Chaps.
Maggie Drake, Frisco Wakeland softball
In an 18-1 win over Carrollton Creekview on Tuesday, she went 5-for-5 and scored four times for the Wolverines.
Eden Fuller, Houston Incarnate Word girls track and field
The senior won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at the Fort Bend Christian Academy Relays, held March 21 in Sugar Land.
Maddie Green, Friendswood softball
The junior right-hander, a Stephen F. Austin pledge, struck out seven in a complete-game shutout on Tuesday. She secured a 2-0 win for the Mustangs over Santa Fe in a District 20-5A showdown.
Adeline Hahn, Midland girls soccer
In a 2-0 win over El Paso Eastlake, the Lady Bulldogs got a pair of goals from the sophomore in a win on Thursday in a Class 6A Division I playoff game.
Addison Hollomon, Bellville girls tennis
At the Caldwell Tournament on March 21, the sophomore beat teammate Caroline Poffenberger in the girls singles finals.
Cooper Lutkenhaus, Justin Northwest boys track and field
The sophomore ran 1:48.57 to win the 6A 800-meter run and set a new meet record on Saturday at the Jesuit-Sheaner Relays in Dallas.
Matthew McCullough, Pottsboro baseball
The 6-foot-7 hurler struck out 13 in 4 2/3 innings and also was 2-for-3 with an RBI double in an 11-0 win over S&S Consolidated Tuesday.
EJ Menchaca, Rockwall baseball
The senior doubled twice — going 4-for-4 with 5 RBI to help the Yellowjackets beat Longview, 12-1, on March 19.
Franklin Miller, Clint Horizon baseball
In an 11-1 win over El Paso Hanks on Thursday, he was 1-for-3 with a triple and drew three walks. On the mound, the sophomore fanned 12 and gave up only one hit.
Finley Montgomery, Denton Guyer softball
The junior, a Notre Dame pledge, tossed a 5-inning no-hitter in a 13-0 win against Little Elm on Tuesday. She fanned 9 in the circle and also drove in two runs.
Natalie Moreaux, Mansfield Legacy softball
The Northwestern State signee was 3-for-4 with 2 home runs and had 5 RBI in a 14-0 win over Crowley on Tuesday.
Sarah Morris, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff softball
The No. 9-hole hitter was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, 2 runs scored and 5 RBI in a 15-0 win over Corpus Christi Moody on Saturday. She was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI in a 21-1 facing Corpus Christi King on March 17.
Nicholas Norris, Dallas Jesuit boys golf
The senior carded a 72 to take medalist honors on March 17 at the District 7-6A preview meet at Firewheel Lakes Golf Course. The Rangers also took home first place in the 12-team event.
Aidan Ramirez, Waco Rapoport Academy boys track and field
The junior swept the distance events — the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs, at the Heart of Texas Relays on March 21 in Waco.
Makenzie Thomas, League City Clear Springs softball
The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, scored twice and had 3 RBI in a 13-2 win over Clute Brazoswood on Tuesday.
Angel Urbina, Galveston Ball boys soccer
He broke a tie in the second half and then added another goal as the Golden Tornadoes won 3-1 against Beaumont West Brooke on Friday in a Class 5A Division I playoff game.
