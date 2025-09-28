Vote: Who is the Dallas/North Texas High School Football Player of the Week - Sept. 28, 2025
Week 5 of Texas high school football is in the books, and there were plenty of standout performers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and North Texas.
We focus on some of the top players in this poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Sept. 25-27 and cast your vote in the poll below.
The previous winner was Kenyen Cotton from Crowley, who had more than 29,000 votes.
In a 33-32 win, the Eagles got a big showing from their running back. He had 32 carries for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Dallas/North Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Chevy Andrews, Arlington Juan Seguin
The quarterback racked up 240 total yards and 5 touchdowns to help the Cougars pick up a 68-30 win over The Colony on Thursday.
Correll Buckhalter Jr., Argyle Liberty Christian School
The transfer from Colleyville Covenant ran for 140 yards and 2 TDs and added a TD catch as well in a 63-17 victory against Addison Trinity Christian.
Julian Caldwell, Argyle
The junior wideout hauled in 5 catches for 100 yards and scored twice in a 58-35 win over Colleyville Heritage on Friday.
Casen Carney, Muenster
The senior accounted for 5 TDs. He threw for 4 and 204 yards, while rushing for 145 yards and another score in a 47-16 win over De Leon.
Sukora Cooper Jr., Dallas Oak Life Cliff
For the fifth game in a row, the freshman had more than 100 yards receiving. In a loss to Pottsboro, he had a line of 7/155/1.
Omogbolahan Daudu, Mansfield Summit
He ran for 173 yards on 15 carries — 11.5 yards per carry — and scored twice in a 58-14 win over Grapevine Thursday.
Brendon Gleim, Hurst L.D. Bell
He had a 73-yard touchdown run and added a touchdown catch. He finished with 232 yards on 40 carries in a 2OT win against Haslet V.R. Eaton on Friday.
Davian Groce, Frisco Lone Star
The Florida pledge had 9 catches for 215 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Rangers in a 54-7 win over Frisco Heritage.
Landon Gigliotta, Fort Worth Christian
During a 45-7 win over Victoria St. Joseph, the senior threw for 204 yards — completing 73% of his passes — with a pair of TDs. He also ran for a score for the Cardinals.
Lincoln Harn, Frisco Reedy
The 6-foot-1 junior threw for 225 yards and 4 TDs — while completing 13 of 16 passes — and added another score on the ground in a 41-3 win over Lebanon Trail.
Joshua Hickman, Ponder
The junior booted a 47-yard field goal to help Ponder stay undefeated with a 32-29 win over Boyd on Friday.
Donnie Hooten, Tom Bean
The Tomcats rolled to a 69-6 win over Whitewright. The senior threw for 421 yards and 6 scores and ran for 2 more.
Eli Johnson, Arlington James Martin
The senior linebacker forced a fumble and had 16 tackles, 4 of which were TFL.
Dylan Jones, Dallas First Baptist
The Saints rolled to a 56-12 win over Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep on Friday. Jones threw for 306 yards and 4 TDs and added an 8-yard TD run.
Cade Kirby, Dallas Jesuit
The senior had four catches and two of them were for touchdowns in a 52-13 win over Irving. He finished with 111 yards receiving for the Rangers.
Hudson Leonard, Sunnyvale
During a 42-30 loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove, the junior had 5 catches for 148 yards and a pair of TDs for the Raiders.
Josiah Lucas, South Grand Prairie
He was a workhorse with 31 carries, picking up 223 yards and 4 TDs as the Warriors beat Arlington, 48-31.
Jayden Maples, Frisco Wakeland
The Wolverines posted a 52-24 win over McKinney North on Friday. The senior completed 24 of 32 passes for 409 yards and 4 TDs.
Greeley McAden, Tioga
The Bulldogs hammered Trenton, 72-0, on Friday. The senior quarterback was 23 of 25 passing for 481 yards and 8 TDs in one half of action.
Dax Montelongo, Midlothian Heritage
The Jaguars got a 5-TD game from the senior on Friday. He ran for 214 yards on 12 carries in a 56-21 win against Ennis.
Greg Nash Jr., Dallas Bryan Adams
In a 30-28 loss to Carrollton R.L. Turner, the senior had 9 catches for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Keidric Osunde-Brown, Arlington James Bowie
Posted a season-high 8 catches in 52-7 win over Arlington Sam Houston. Finished with 144 yards and a pair of scores.
Rhys Ragan, Decatur
The sophomore quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 175 yards and 5 TDs in a 63-0 win over Fort Worth Carter-Riverside.
Vudrico Roberson, Haltom City
The Buffalos got in the win column and the running back is one reason why. He had a season-high 4 TDs and ran for 153 yards in a 43-42 win over Arlington Mirabeau Lamar on Friday.
Devin Scott, Irving Ranchview
The senior had a season-high in catches (7), yards (180) and tied a season-high with 2 TDs in a 40-14 win against Bridgeport on Thursday.
Bodey Weaver, Colleyville Heritage
The Panthers’ QB was 37 for 48 passing for 381 yards and 4 TDs and added 85 yards and a score on the ground in a loss to Argyle.
Sam Williams, Fort Worth F.L. Paschal
The senior linebacker had a season-high 10 tackles, added 3 TFL and had a fumble recovery in a 52-14 win over Fort Worth South Hills on Saturday.
Trey Wright, Frisco Lone Star
The dual-threat QB was 9-for-9 passing for 213 yards and 2 scores, while adding 103 yards and 2 TDs on the ground in a 54-7 win over Frisco Heritage.
