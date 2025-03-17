Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (03/17/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like basketball, golf, soccer, sand tennis during the week of March 10-15.
UIL held its boys state basketball championship last weekend to wrap up that season, while TAPPS also held boys and girls soccer finals.
Congrats to Elijah Garrett from Beaumont West Brook boys basketball for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. He got 41% of the votes.
He led the Bruins to the Class 5A Division I title and was named the MVP in the finals after scoring 26 points and adding 5 steals and 5 assists.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Jizel Acosta, Floresville girls soccer
The Jaguars secured a 1-0 win over Uvalde in the district finale when the senior scored on a penalty kick.
Shriya Aviur, Frisco Independence girls tennis
The sophomore took home first place in girls singles on Friday at the Horsepower Invitational.
Jazmine Benavides, Austin softball
The junior drove in 5 and had three hits — all singles — in a 19-2 win over Austin Akins on Tuesday.
Ella Berlage, Prosper Walnut Grove softball
The South Dakota State signee was 3-for-3 with 2 HR and 5 RBI in a 10-3 win over Lucas Lovejoy on March 11.
Faith Castellanos, Mesquite Poteet softball
The southpaw struck out 14 over 7 innings and went 3-for-5 with 5 RBI in a 17-8 win over Palmer on Tuesday.
Sydney Chavez, Benbrook girls soccer
On March 14, she had a pair of goals to help the Ladycats beat Fort Worth Dunbar to wrap up an undefeated district run. The junior had a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Fort Worth Carter-Riverside on March 11.
Mya Cherry, Aubrey softball
The senior broke the school record with 16 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Krum on Tuesday. The Texas Woman’s University signee previously held the record with 15 — three different times.
Andres Cordero, Midland Legacy baseball
The senior delivered a walk-off single to lift Legacy to an 8-7 win over Midland Greenwood on Tuesday.
Jack Dymert, Pearland Dawson baseball
The junior had 3 hits and drove in four runs in a 10-0 win over Pasadena Memorial on Friday. He was 3-for-4 in a 9-3 win over Alvin Shadow Creek on Saturday.
Bella Escobar, El Paso Americas girls soccer
The junior tallied a pair of goals and also added an assist in an 8-0 win over El Paso Hanks on Tuesday.
Giovanni Grado, El Paso Bowie boys soccer
The junior had his second hat trick of the year and also added an assist in a 10-0 win over El Paso Mountain View on Tuesday.
Alexandra Gomez, Hebbronville girls weightlifting
At the 3A Division II State finals, she won her third straight title. She also won Best Squat, Best Deadlift and Best overall lifter.
Angel Guerrea, Brownfield girls weightlifting
At the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association finals, she won the 123-pound class. She totaled 925 pounds and earned Best Squat Award, Best Deadlift Award and Best Overall Lifter Award at the Class 3A Division I meet on March 13.
Shiena Hall, The Woodlands College Park girls track and field
The senior won the triple jump and the long jump for the Cavs at the College Park Invitational on March 14.
Taelynn Harrison, Ponder girls golf
The junior took home first place at the Burleson Elks Tournament and helped the team take second on March 12.
Marcus Herrera, Canadian boys track and field
At the St. Patrick’s Day Relays on March 13, the sophomore won the discus and shot put event held in Shamrock.
Camden Holcomb, Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill baseball
In the first game of a doubleheader against Yantis on Friday, the sophomore struck out 15 in seven innings in a 13-3 win.
Landon Lang, Austin Lake Travis baseball
The Arizona State pledge threw a complete game shutout, fanning 8 and giving up 2 hits in a 5-0 win over Austin Bowie on Tuesday.
Natalie Lopez, Petersburg softball
In a 24-20 win against Rails on Tuesday, the freshman hit a grand slam for the Lady Buffs. She was 5-for-6 with 4 runs scored and 7 RBI.
Danielle Lozoya, El Paso Soccorro softball
The junior was 4-for-5 with a triple and home run and 9 RBI in a 19-11 win over El Paso Eastlake on Friday.
Gian Martinez, Killeen Harker Heights baseball
The junior went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in 5 runs to help the Knights beat Killeen, 14-0, on March 14.
Jaylin Morrow, San Antonio Davenport boys track and track
The Greenville University football pledge broke the school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.96 on March 13 at the Davenport Wolves Relay.
Hailey Nutter, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill softball
The Lady Eagles won the championship at the Brittany Tuck Memorial Softball Tourney. The Kentucky signee had a HR and 2 RBI vs. Leander Rouse; a triple, double, 3 RBI and struck 14 against Austin Lake Travis; and fanned 10 in a 1-hitter against East Central. She also tossed a no-hitter and fanned 9 on March 11 against Beaumont United.
Savanna Oberholtzer, Comal Canyon Lake girls soccer
The Lubbock Christian University signee had surpassed 100 career goals with a pair of markers in a 4-1 win over Marble Falls on March 11.
Elise Owen, New Braunfels girls soccer
The freshman had a pair of goals to help the Unicorns post a 3-2 win over San Antonio Alamo Heights on March 11.
Scarlett Poore, Mansfield Lake Ridge softball
In a 19-1 win over Crowley on March 11, the Tarleton State signee was 3-for-4 with a singe, double and grand slam. During an 18-3 win over Crowley on March 14, she was 2-for-4 with 5 RBI.
Presley Rivers, Hurst L.D. Bell softball
The Michigan State pledge was 3-for-3 with a double and a pair of home runs and 5 RBI against Southlake Carroll on Friday.
Mykaela Samuels, Amarillo softball
The sophomore went 3-for-5 with 5 RBI in a 17-10 win over Lubbock on Thursday. She had 2 RBI in a 16-3 win over Amarillo Tascosa on Saturday.
Tony Solis, Weslaco East baseball
The junior fanned 13 over 6 innings in a game against Harlingen South on Tuesday.
Jett Surratt, Carthage boys golf
At the Lindale Spring Invitational on Tuesday, the junior shot 68 to take home first place for the Bulldogs.
Jorian Wilson, Hallettsville baseball
The Texas A&M pledge went 3-for-4 with a double, grand slam and 5 RBI in a 13-1 win over Yoakum on March 11.
