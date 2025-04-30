Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (04/30/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like softball, golf, and track and field during the week of April 21-26.
Golf teams in UIL and TAPPS were idle before the state meet, while UIL track and field teams were idle before the state meet.
Congrats to Jernie Nerio from the South Grand Prairie softball team for winning last week's SB Live/High School on SI Athlete of the Week poll. She got 55.1% of the votes.
The junior, a Weatherford College pledge, racked up career strikeout No. 600 in a game on April 15.
This week, we break baseball away for a separate player of the week poll by Levi Payton. Click below to look for that poll.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Monday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Avigail Bain, Dallas Woodrow Wilson softball
Facing Dallas Molina, the senior struck out 13 in Game 1 of the bi-district playoff.
Maadhvi Bhojani, Friendswood girls tennis
At girls singles, the junior took first place for the Mustangs at the District 20-5A meet on April 25.
Arianna Bonty, Lantana Harvest Christian girl track and field
At the TCAF State Championships, the sophomore won the 100 and 200 and was second in the long jump.
Bellalucia Cantu, Frisco Lone Star softball
The freshman southpaw recorded her 100th strikeout of the season on Friday for the Lady Rangers.
Mya Cherry, Aubrey softball
The Texas Woman’s signee had 16 strikeouts in a 9-0 win over Bonham, which locked up the bi-district series on April 26.
Madi Doty, Grandview softball
The Texas pledge struck out 15 and gave up one hit and one run over 7 innings on Monday.
Aubrey Flores, San Antonio Harlan softball
The UTSA recorded career strikeout No. 700 on April 25 in a playoff win against San Antonio Churchill. She had 17 Ks in 9 2/3 innings in the series.
Leija Folauo’o, Frisco softball
The sophomore struck out 12 and had 3 RBI to help the Raccoons beat Frisco Reedy, 9-6, on Thursday.
Rylan Goss, Lucas Christian boys track and field
At the 3A TAPPS North Regional in Arlington on April 23-25, he won the 100-, 200- and was second in the high jump.
Lyndsey Hooker, Prosper Walnut Grove softball
The Michigan State signee hit for the cycle against Lufkin, going 4-for-4 with 4 RBI in Game 1 of the playoffs.
Reese Johnson, Denton girls tennis
The junior took home first place on Friday at singles at the District 6-5A meet.
Lawson Keeling, Douglass girls softball
The junior threw 5 1/3 innings of relief to get the victory in a 9-7 win against Latexo. She was also 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI.
Kalin Love, Killeen Memorial Christian Academy boys track and field
The freshman won the 200-meter dash, high jump and long jump and was the runner-up in the 100 at the TCAF Championships April 26 in Springtown.
McKinley Mann, Rockwall softball
She tossed a 2-hitter and fanned 8 in Game 2 of a playoff series against Sachse. She had 14 K in 6 innings in Game 1.
Samantha Martinez, El Paso Parkland softball
The Weatherford Community College commit struck out 11 over 5 innings against Canutillo on Saturday.
Emily Pavlovsky, Burleson Centennial girls tennis
At the District 8-5A meet, the junior took home first place for the Lady Spartans in girls singles.
Maddison Ruiz, Lake Belton softball
The San Angelo State signee blanked Ennis, 1-0, on Thursday. She struck out 15 and gave up one hit in 7 innings.
Ella Smith, Austin Lake Travis softball
The junior smacked a two-run homer to help the Lady Cavs pick up a 6-0 win against Round Rock in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game.
Devyn Somers, Venus softball
The sophomore surpassed 500 career strikeouts when she fanned 8 in a no-hitter against Dallas Carter on Thursday.
Cozy Tyson, Fort Worth Brewer softball
During the bi-district series, she threw 16 2/3 innings and gave up only 4 runs against Argyle. She tossed a 1-hitter in Game 3.
