Vote: Who should be Texas high school baseball Athlete of the Week? (04/30/2025)
As the regular season nears its end in Texas, everyone wants to be playing their best when the postseason starts. The 20 players on this week's High School on SI Texas high school baseball Athlete of the Week list certainly had the hot hand last week.
We have no-hitters, multi-home run games and walk-offs galore. Be sure to read up on each of last week's standout performers and be sure to cast your vote in the poll at the bottom of the page to let us know who you think deserves to be considered Texas high school baseball Athlete of the Week.
Please note this is not a ranking and players were considered based on their performances in the prior week's games.
You may vote as many times as you'd like. Voting ends on Tuesday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Texas high school baseball Athlete of the Week candidates
Tye Briscoe, Wylie
Pitching a no-hitter is enough to get you considered for this list. But what Tye Briscoe did with the bat last week was enough to make him a sure lock. On Tuesday, Briscoe went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI at the plate while also pitching a no-no with 12 strikeouts and two walks in an 11-0 win in five innings. He also doubled and drove in two runs in a 15-0 win on Thursday.
Andrew De Leon, Laredo Alexander
De Leon was De Le-ON against Laredo United on Friday. While teammate Ronaldo Lorenzo handled the offense (you can find him further down this list) in the 7-0 shutout, De Leon did the mound work for the Bulldogs, firing a one-hitter and picking up the win. The southpaw struck out 11 and walked one batter in seven innings.
Jacob Delgadillo, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
The catcher flexed his muscles on Tuesday in a blowout win for Pharr-San Juan-Alamo. Batting third in the Bears’ lineup, Delgadillo went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and six RBI in a 15-3 win over La Joya. He smacked RBI singles in the first and second innings, then added a three-run home run in the third inning before capping his day with an RBI double in the sixth.
Gunnar Dillard, Wall
With a name befitting an old west outlaw, Dillard was the sheriff in town when Jim Ned came rolling in last week. Batting third and catching for the Hawks, Dillard crushed a grand slam in the second inning to make it 7-0 and went on to finish 3-for-4 with seven RBI and two runs scored in a 13-2 victory. He also had two hits and drove in three runs in a 14-3 win over Mineral Wells on Saturday give him 10 RBI for the week.
Ethan Guzman, Clyde
Sometimes players just will themselves to victory. On Friday against Godley, Guzman willed the Clyde Bulldogs to victory. Batting third and catching, Guzman went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI. His second homer, a solo blast, was a one-out walk-off shot in the bottom of the eighth inning in Clyde’s 8-7 win. He broke a 2-2 tie in the third with a two-run shot. He also threw out a pair of baserunners in clutch moments. He ended the top of the fifth inning and preserved Clyde’s 4-3 lead when he threw out a runner trying to steal third. He nabbed another runner at second with two on and nobody out in the sixth, just five pitches before a single tied the game and likely would have given Godley the lead.
Alex Hernandez, Houston Cypress Ranch
Things were looking bleak for Cypress Ranch last Tuesday before storming back with a 7-5 win. Trailing Langham Creek 5-3 with one out in the seventh, Hernandez stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and laced a triple into left field on a 2-2 pitch, clearing the bases and giving the Mustangs a 6-5 lead. He scored on a passed ball four pitches later to make it 7-5. Hernandez finished the game 2-for-3 with four RBI and a run scored.
Johann Infante, Fort Worth Boswell
Starting on the mound and batting ninth, Infante took matters into his hands on Tuesday in a 1-0 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge. Infante drove in the game’s only run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. He ensured that’s all the support he would need, as he turned in a complete-game shutout, scattering six hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks to earn the win.
Cole Koeninger, Keller
Pitching and batting leadoff against Fort Worth V.R. Eaton in a district showdown on Tuesday, Koeninger started on the mound and picked up the win after pitching six scoreless innings on one hit with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He also helped his own cause at the dish with two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs in the 6-0 victory.
Boston Ladd, Amarillo West Plains
The lad had quite a performance against Borger on Tuesday. The shortstop went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and two runs scored as West Plains rolled 16-2. He doubled in the first inning, hit a two-run shot and also singled and drove in another run in the third and smacked a solo shot in the fourth.
Ronaldo Lorenzo, Laredo Alexander
While teammate Andrew De Leon dazzled on the mound, Lorenzo quite literally handled the offense for the Bulldogs. Batting cleanup, the slugging first baseman crushed two home runs and drove in six of Alexander’s seven runs in a 7-0 win over Laredo United on Friday. Lorenzo hit a three-run shot with one out in the first inning to make it 3-0, then chipped in a two-run shot in the third. The win helped snap a two-game losing skid.
Emerson McKnight, Flower Mound Marcus
There are two pitchers on our list who found ways to win despite their team only getting one hit. McKnight is one of them. He found himself locked in a battle with Coppell starter Drew Minnick on Tuesday. Both pitchers threw complete-game one-hitters, only McKnight came out a bit better. He picked up the 1-0 win after pitching seven scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Evan O’Connor, Brock
He wasn’t in line to get a win despite his strong start on the mound, so Evan O’Connor decided to win the game with his bat instead. After pitching seven strong innings, allowing two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts, O’Connor stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 2-2 and smacked a one-out single to right. The walk-off single scored Everardo Campos and Brock pulled out a 3-2 victory.
Jake Qualia, Lubbock-Cooper
It’s tough to win a game when your team only gets one hit. But with Jake Qualia on the mound Friday against Amarillo, the Pirates didn’t need much offense. You see, Qualia matched Amarillo starter Taegen Tate and fired a one-hitter of his own, striking out five and walking only one in seven scoreless innings to preserve a key 1-0 victory. Consistently around the zone, Qualia needed only 83 pitches to complete the task and threw 57 of them for strikes (69 percent).
Brady Quinn, Waco Midway
In 3-0 win against Copperas Cove on Tuesday he threw a no-hitter with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. He needed 73 pitches and threw 48 strikes. He also doubled and scored a run. The win was Midway’s 12th in a row. They’ve now won 15 straight.
Karson Reeder, Tomball
The Cougars, No. 25 on our latest national high school baseball rankings, outscored their opponents 28-0 last week and Reeder had a hand in all three of their wins. He hit .556 on the week (5-for-9) with three doubles and four RBI. He also started Saturday’s game on the mound against Magnolia West and pitched five scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and no walks with nine strikeouts. He combined with pitchers CJ Sampson and Blake Edling on a one-hitter in the 7-0 win.
Colten Simonton, Katy Tompkins
Friday’s game against Katy Taylor was one Simonton will probably remember for a long time. He doubled and drove in a run in the second inning to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead. After Katy Taylor came back to tie it, Simonton led off the bottom of the seventh and jumped on the second pitch he saw and hit a walk-off home run. The Falcons won the game 3-2 and Simonton finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Ryder Taylor, Graham
Taylor set the tone for Graham’s district series sweep against Glen Rose. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Taylor smashed a solo home run to help steer the Steers to a 6-0 win. But that was only part of his day. He also pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 11 with two walks in seven innings to earn the win.
Alexis Torres, Colleyville Heritage
Torres was the hero in Wednesday’s 5-4 walk-off win in extras against Richland. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Grant Rhodes drew a walk before Torres roped a double to left, scoring Rhodes from first with the winning run. He also led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo homer to give the Panthers a 4-2 lead.
Jaylen Walker, Houston Lutheran South
They simply couldn’t get Jaylen Walker out last week. Playing for one of the state’s top teams this season, the junior right fielder went 5-for-5 at the plate across two games with two home runs, six RBI and scored three runs. He went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in a 6-5 loss to Central Catholic on Tuesday, then went 3-for-3 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored in a 10-0 win over Waltrip.
Bryce Wells, Spring Branch Smithson Valley
Wells packed plenty of punch last week as the Rangers beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 11-1 and 10-0. He combined to go 4-for-6 across those games with a home run, triple, two doubles and four RBI. He went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and three RBI in Tuesday’s game before going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI on Friday.