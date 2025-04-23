Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (04/23/2025)
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for spring sports like softball, golf, soccer, and track and field during the week of April 14-19.
This week, we break baseball away for a separate player of the week poll by Levi Payton. Click below to look for that poll.
Vote: Who should be Missouri high school baseball Athlete of the Week? (04/21/25)
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Wednesday, April 29 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future weeks, email swanson@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Ethan Carranza, Killeen Ellison boys track and field
The senior shaved nearly 14 seconds off his personal best and his time of 9:27.01 was enough to win the 3,200-meter race at the Region 1-5A meet in Arlington on Friday.
Jack Clancy, Dallas Jesuit boys golf
At the Region 1-6A meet at Tangle Ridge Golf Course, the junior shot 71-73 to finish with a 144 to take 1st.
Lexi Clark, Wolfforth Frenship softball
The senior recorded her 200th strikeout on the season on April 14 against Midland, fanning 13. On Thursday, she had 13 Ks in a 14-4 win against Midland Legacy.
Tenera Gray, Canyon Randall girls track and field
At the Region 1-4A meet, she set three records and advanced to state in three events. She won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.45, a school and regional record. She won the long jump and took second in the triple jump, setting a new school record in that event.
Carlie Hrncir, Santa Fe softball
The Tyler Junior College signee tossed a 1-hitter as Santa Fe beat Texas City, 2-0, on Tuesday. On Thursday, she was 2-for-3 at the plate in a 13-3 win over Iowa Colony.
Mackenna Jackson, Keller softball
The future Kansas Jayhawk broke a school record against V.R. Eaton on April 17 when she drove in her 54th run — a new single-season record.
Aubree Jones, Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated softball
The senior, an Arkansas Tech signee, hit a pair of home runs and drove in 5 runs as the Lady Mustangs beat Victoria West, 9-3, on Thursday. The win locked up the school’s first-ever softball district title.
Kaitlyn Kilgore, Gregory-Portland girls track and field
After winning district and area titles, the junior won the Region IV-5A shot put title with a throw of 427 feet, 7 1/2 feet on April 18.
William King, Dickinson boys track and field
The Houston pledge is now the national leader in the 300-meter hurdles with a 36.15 after running in the Region 3-6A meet. He also won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.65.
Carlie McClain, Refugio girls track and field
At the Region 4-4A meet, the junior set a new school and regional record with a time of 11.85 in the 100-meter dash.
Madelyn McFadden, Franklin girls track and field
The senior set a new regional record at the Region 3-3A meet in the 800 with a time of 2:13.36, winning the race. She was second in the 400 and will go to state in that event as well.
Ensley McGuire, Honey Grove girls track and field
At the Region 2-2A meet, the junior set a new school record by winning the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet, 9 3/4 inches.
Hayden Mowrey, Sadler S&S Consolidated softball
In a 4-0 win against Gunter on Tuesday, the North Texas pledge struck out 13 and gave up 3 hits, while also adding 2 RBI.
Jernie Nerio, South Grand Prairie softball
The junior, a Weatherford College pledge, racked up career strikeout No. 600 in a game on April 15.
Reese Pena, Lubbock girls track and field
The senior won the 1,600-meter run (5:01.39) and the 3,200-meter run (10:52.89) at the Region 1-5A meet.
Elle Pistana, Trophy Club Byron Nelson girls golf
She junior took home first place at the Region 1-6A finals on Tuesday after a 5-hole playoff win. She had a two-day score of 144.
Danny Torres, El Paso Eastwood boys track and field
The future Texas Longhorn ran 8:51.40 to win the 3,200-meter Region 1-6A meet in Arlington on Friday. That is the fastest time for any El Paso running and a new regional record as well.
Ava Villegas, Corpus Christi London girls golf
She won the individual title and helped the Lady Pirates take home first place in the Region IV-3A meet on Wednesday.
Hannah Wells, Coahoma softball
On April 17, the Bulldogettes won their 81st straight game. The Texas signee tossed a 1-hitter and fanned 11 in the circle and had a pair of doubles, a home run and drove in 3 runs in a 15-0 over Compass Academy.
Brayden Williams, Duncanville boys track and field
The Georgia signee ran a wind-aided 9.82 in the 100-meter dash in the prelims at regional — the fastest ever in the U.S. for all conditions. He won the event in the finals.
Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.