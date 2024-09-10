Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (9/10/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball - all sports except football, which is highlighted separately.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Caden Leonard, Southlake Carroll boys cross country
Leonard won the varsity boys Elite division title at the Southlake Carroll XC Invite held on Saturday. His winning time was 14:37.10.
Emily Orr, El Paso Franklin girls cross country
Orr captured first place in the varsity girls Elite division at the Southlake Carroll XC Invite over the weekend, finishing with a time of 17:46.70.
Eva Cragnolino, Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy girls cross country
Cragnolino was the girls' winner at the Austin ISD XC Invite on Sept. 6. She won her event with a time of 18:53.30.
Luke Bone, Austin High boys cross country
Bone was the boys’ division winner at the Austin ISD XC Invite on Sept. 6, winning in a time of 16:00.80.
Brenlin Garlitz, Ovilla Christian School volleyball
Garlitz had a big night, a triple-double as a matter of fact, in her team’s win against North Central Texas Academy last week. She had 10 kills, 16 digs and 43 assists.
Briley Marion, Denton Ryan volleyball
Marion recorded 49 assists and 20 digs in her team’s victorious match on Sept. 4 against Saginaw. She even added two kills and two service aces.
Sienna Cavalier, Amarillo High volleyball
Cavalier had 14 kills and 11 digs as Amarillo recorded a three-set sweep against Plainview on Friday to move to 21-6 overall and 3-0 in District 3-5A.
Bird Moffitt, Lubbock-Cooper volleyball
Moffitt had 13 kills and 27 digs as Cooper posted a three-set win this weekend against Lubbock Coronado, moving the Lady Pirates to 2-0 in District 3-5A.
Heaven Hammett, Amarillo River Road volleyball
In a pair of matches on Saturday, a four-set win against Amarillo Highland Park and a three-set sweep against Memphis, Hammett had a total of 45 digs.
Emma Williams, Sanford-Fritch volleyball
Williams had a big day at the net on Saturday, finishing with 14 kills as the Lady Eagles recorded a three-set sweep against Tulia.
Joy Udoye, Cedar Park volleyball
Udoye had 18 kills and eight digs along with a .412 hitting percentage as Cedar Park posted a win against Lake Travis on Sept. 3.
MC Brandl, Leander Glenn volleyball
Brandl had 17 kills, 20 digs and three aces in a win against Austin Bowie on Sept. 3.
Addison Gaido, Georgetown volleyball
Gaido, a University of Texas commit, had 20 kills and 25 digs as Georgetown posted a win against Liberty Hill on Friday.
Paityn Winters, Burleson Centennial volleyball
Winters had 11 kills, five blocks, 32 assists and 18 digs in her team’s five-set win Friday against Mansfield Lake Ridge.
