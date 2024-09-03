Vote: Who should be Texas high School Athlete of the Week? (9/3/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball, to tennis to volleyball — all sports except football, which is highlighted separately.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Taryn Hogarth, Atascocita cross country
Her 19:31.23 in the 5,000 was good enough for first and helped the host school finish second in the Atascocita Invitational on Friday.
Eli Mugambi, Atascocita cross country
Thr sophomore ran a 16:10.91 to win the 5,000 at the Atascocita Invitational on Friday and Atascocita finished second to Friendswood as a team.
Landon Eubank, Dickson cross country
His 16:37.88 blew away the next fastest runner, helping him win Eubank the Battle of the Buff meet and Dickson place second.
Lydia Butler, Klein Oak cross country
Blitzed the field for a 14:25 to win the 4,000 at the College Park Invitational. Klein Oak finished third.
Humberto Serna, El Paso Coronado cross country
Serna was way out in front of a Coronado trio that swept the Montwood High Invitational boys 5,000.
Rebecca Duran, El Paso Chapin cross country
Her 20:43.08 netted her a 5k win at the Montwood Invitational on Friday.
Macaria Spears, Prestonwood Christian volleyball
The Texas commit and one of the nation's top outside hitters won MVP honors at Volleypalooza.
Kylie Kleckner, Byron Nelson volleyball
Helped Byron Nelson go 3-0 on the week with standout performances against Southlake Carroll (34 kills), Plano (18 kills) and Lubbock Cooper (16 digs).
Alexys James, Fulshear volleyball
Logged 42 assists in a win over Ridge Point and led the team to a third place finish at the Volleypalooza in Leander.
Jordyn Sims, Friendswood volleyball
The Citadel commit turned in 15 kills without an error in a win over Clear Brook and led Friendswood to a Dobie tournament victory.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx