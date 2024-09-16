Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (9/16/2024)
Which Texas high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball - all sports except football, which is highlighted separately.
Congratulations to Ovilla Christian School's Brenlin Garlitz for winning SBLive's Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 10-16.
Emma Allen, Atlanta girls cross country
The senior was the first of three Rabbits to finish in order at the Texas High School XC Invitational in Texarkana on Saturday. She won the 3,200-meter race in 15:11.94.
Hannah Beauford, Prosper volleyball
The California pledge had 16 kills, 15 assists and 10 digs in a win against Prosper Rock Hill and then added 13 kills, 21 assists and 22 digs in a win against Plano.
Takyla Brown, Pflugerville Weiss volleyball
In a pair of wins last week, the LSU pledge had 27 digs and 64 assists in wins against Burnet and Georgetown East View.
Arissa Carbonara, Cuero volleyball
The senior provided 35 kills and 48 digs in two matches last week for the Gobblers. The kills pushed her over 1,200 and she now has more than 1,100 digs in her career.
Azteca Crawford, Boerne-Champion volleyball
In a pair of wins this past week, the senior setter finished with 64 total assists. She had 37 in a 3-1 win against Boerne on Friday and then 27 against San Antonio Alamo Heights on Monday. She had 780 assists on the season.
Clark Gill, Highland Park boys water polo
The junior had eight goals and an assist in a 25-13 win against South Grand Prairie and then added a goal and assist in a 10-7 win over Rockwell-Heath on Saturday.
Jocelyn Gonzalez, El Paso Hanks volleyball
The senior contributed 14 assists, 10 kills and 4 aces to help the Knights beat El Paso Bel Air in straight sets on Tuesday.
Elise Heffernan, League City Clear Springs girls water polo
The senior now has back-to-back 8-goal games after helping the Chargers dispatch Clear Brook, 17-9, on Tuesday. She has 89 goals on the season.
Zaniah Hoskins, Buda Johnson volleyball
The Lousiana-Monroe pledge tallied 25 kills with a .391 hitting percentage in a 3-1 win over San Marcos on Tuesday. She now had 439 kills on the year and should pass her career-high of 483 set last season.
Breeli Lane, Wichita Falls Christ Academy
The junior had 64 assists in wins on Tuesday against Vernon and Wichita Falls Legacy, including 39 of those going to Bella Rose.
Megg Lindley, Windthorst volleyball
A returning all-stater for the Trojans, she had 19 kills, 9 digs and 13 assists in a 3-1 win against Iowa Park on Tuesday.
Hayden Long, Ponder boys cross country
The freshman stayed perfect in his young high school career by winning for the fifth straight race by taking first at the 17th Anna Lipan Invitational on Sept. 11. He set a new personal best at 15:32.22 in the process.
Brandon Lopez, Magnolia West boys cross country
The senior secured his first win in his high school career by running 15:27.07 at the Klein ISD XC Invitational on Saturday. Earlier this season, he posted a pair of fourth-place finishes.
Samantha Loyd, Dickinson volleyball
The 5-foot-10 senior, who is committed to Southwestern Assemblies of God University, had 18 kills against both Clear Creek and Fort Bend Hightower. She also had 21 digs against Clear Creek, a 3-2 win.
Alexia Martinez, Fabens girls cross country
At the El Paso High School Invitational on Saturday, the sophomore ran 20:03.99 to take first place — winning her second straight meet this season.
Ada Mathis, San Antonio Brandeis girls cross country
At the San Antonio ISD XC Invitational, the senior took first place and ran a personal best of 18:39.56 on Saturday.
Walker Mochel, San Antonio Clark boys water polo
The state-ranked Cougars rolled to a 24-2 win against Boerne on Saturday. The junior had five goals and five assists in the contest. In a 24-2 win against Marshall later that day, he added three goals and three assists.
Benjamin Montgomery, Bridgeland boys cross country
The senior was part of a 1-2-3 finish at the Texas A&M Invitational on Saturday, running 15:18 to take first place in College Station.
Joshua Odums, Mansfield Legacy boys cross country
At the Mansfield Legacy race on Friday in Burleson, the senior took first place and was the only boy runner to break 16 minutes.
Danielle Seabern, San Antonio Antonian Prep
A Colorado Christian pledge, the senior had 28 digs and 86 assists in two games last week for the Apaches. Her 54 assists against Laredo Alexander was a season-high.
Shannon Skinner, Lewisville volleyball
In sweeps over Denton and Flower Mound Marcus, the senior had 22 kills and 26 digs and didn’t have a return error in 18 chances.
Angelina Smith, Cypress Ranch girls water polo
In wins against CypressLakes and Bridgeland last week, she had a hat trick in both games for the Mustangs.
Jordan Taylor, Houston Langham Creek volleyball
The Minnesota pledge helped the Lobos beat Cy-Fair in straight sets on Tuesday with 21 kills. It was her eighth game with more than 20 kills in a win.
Kendall Timme, Richardson Pearce volleyball
The 6-foot-2 senior, the younger sister of former Gonzaga basketball star Drew Timme, has double-digit kills in all 24 games this season. She had 13 and 14, respectively, in wins against Little Elm and Irving Nimitz this week. She added 32 combined digs in those wins.
Macy Wingard, Denton Braswell girls cross country
A defending state champion, the junior took first place in the elite division at the Lovejoy XC Fall Festival on Saturday in McKinney, running 17:09.7. It was her second win in two meets this fall.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx