Vote: Who should be Texas high school Athlete of the Week? (9/23/2024)

Each week, SBLive scoured the Lone Star State for the top fall sports performers, from cross country to volleyball - all sports except football, which is highlighted separately.
Congratulations to Cuero volleyball standout Arissa Carbonara, who ran away with the vote to win SBLive's Athlete of the Week for Sept. 10-15.
TEXAS ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Cayden Bartusek, Dallas Jesuit boys water polo
The junior goalkeeper posted 4 wins this past week and allowed only one combined goal in wins over South Grand Prairie and Plano John Paul II on Friday.
Sophia Bendet, Universal City Randolph girls cross country
In her fifth race of the season, the senior ran 17:10.30 to take first place at the McNeil Invitational in Round Rock this past weekend to win race No. 5 of the season.
Gavin Blad, Flower Mound boys cross country
The Jaguars had a 1-2-3-4 finish at the Braswell Little D Invitational on Thursday in Denton. The senior led the way with a time of 15:49.54 to take first place.
Brooklyn Dotts, Fort Worth Boswell girls cross country
For the second weekend in a row, the junior took home first place. This time, she ran 19:03.11 to win her home meet on Saturday, the Boswell XC Invitational.
Mariana Garcia, Chisholm Trail volleyball
The senior had a double-double with 21 kills and 15 digs in a 3-0 win over Fort Worth Brewer on Sept. 17.
Breslin Garlitz, Red Oak Ovilla Christian volleyball
The junior had 60 total assists in two wins for the Eagles this past week. She has 754 assists in 29 games.
Andrew Gilbert, Cypress Ridge boys water polo
In a 20-2 win over Cypress Springs, the 6-foot-5 senior scored 7 goals for the Mustangs.
Sam György, Grapevine girls tennis
She posted straight sets wins in singles and teammates with Sophia Esselbach to win a doubles match against Birdville on Sept. 17.
Brooke Jimenez, San Antonio Harlan girls water polo
The senior posted six goals and added five assists in a pair of wins for the Mavericks over Warren and O’Connor on Saturday.
Kim Kulow, Fort Bend Austin girls water polo
In a 17-5 win over Fort Bend Kempner on Friday, the sophomore had six goals and three assists for the Bulldogs. She has had at least two goals in every game this year.
Dane Johnson, Carrollton Hebron boys water polo
In a pair of wins, 15-7 and 16-9, the junior had a total of 13 goals for the Hawks. He has at least six goals in the past four games.
Za'Nyia Johnson, Lufkin volleyball
The sophomore setter had 29 assists, five digs and three areas in a 3-1 win over Tyler on Friday.
Marlee Lightsey, New Braunfels Canyon volleyball
The Cougars’ junior outsider hitter recorded 48 kills and 34 assists in two games last week. In the 3-0 win over Schertz Clemens, she recorded kill No. 500 for the season.
Ian McDonald, Melissa boys cross country
The senior picked up his first win of his high school career by traversing the course at the Denison Invitational in 16:59.92.
Adelyn Miller, Northside Taft girls cross country
The freshman picked up a first-place finish, just ahead of teammate Madeleine Farr, in 19:46.11 at the Judson Cross Country meet on Saturday in San Antonio.
Brooklyn Peoples, North Crowley volleyball
The sophomore surpassed the 500 career kills mark in a 3-0 win over Keller Timber Creek on Tuesday. She had 15 kills for the Panthers.
Sara Quigley, McKinney Boyd volleyball
The Wyoming pledge surpassed the 1,500 career assist mark in a 3-1 win over Plano on Tuesday. She had 55 assists and 11 kills in the win.
Adrian Ramirez, Tenaha boys cross country
The junior ran a season-best 18:12.30 to take first place at the Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational on Friday in Longview.
Sloan Reed, Plano John Paul II volleyball
The 5-foot-10 junior had 14 service points to help the Cardinals beat Hockaday in three sets on Sept. 17 — the first win in the series in 7 years.
Ale Romo, McKinney Boyd volleyball
The North Texas pledge had 30 digs in a 3-1 win over Plano on Tuesday and went over 1,000 career digs for her career.
Kimanni Rugley, Pearland volleyball
The senior posted a season-high 23 kills, 6 kills in a 3-2 win against Alvin Shadow Creek on Friday
Makayla Schulte, Rockwall-Heath girls water polo
The junior goalkeeper recorded 41 saves in wins last week in victories against Rockwall and Nacogdoches. She is now 11-2 on the year.
Humberto Serna, El Paso Coronado boys cross country
The junior ran 17:34.34 to pick up a first-place finish at the Coronado XC Invitational on Friday in El Paso. That helped the Thunderbirds take first by one point.
Chayse Wilson, Round Rock Christian Academy volleyball
The Crusaders got 16 kills from the senior in wins over Vanguard College Prep and Veritas Academy this week. The senior is closing in on 500 kills this year and has more than 1,300 in her career.
Kinsley Young, Southlake Carroll volleyball
The 6-foot-3 junior had 12 kills and 6 blocks in a 3-0 win over Justin Northwest on Tuesday.
