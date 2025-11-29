Willis vs. Forney: Live score, updates from Texas high school football Class 6A Division II playoffs
A date in the regional final awaits either Willis or Forney next week. First up is a 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday at The Ford Center in Frisco.
Both teams enter with 10-2 mark. The winner will get a matchup with DeSoto next in the quarterfinals — and the Region 2 final — in Class 6A Division II.
The Willis Wildkats’ two losses have came against other playoff teams: Klein Collins and The Woodlands College Park — both teams that were alive coming into this week’s regional semifinals. The Forney Jackrabbits dropped games to Waxahachie and North Forney and was 3-2 at one point this year. Waxahachie is still alive in the postseason as well.
Willis has been 12-1 the past two seasons and this marks the third straight year of 10 wins or more.
For a program that started in 1928, the Wildkats had more 0-10 seasons (3) than 10 or more wins (2) heading into this season.
The opponent in this game, it is almost the opposite.
Forney started playing football in 1899 and had its first 10-win season in 1922 and the second in 1925.
Now, in 2025, this is the 21st season with 10 or more wins.
Who to watch?
This game will feature two of the best players in the state in Jermaine Bishop Jr., from Willis and Forney’s Javian Osborne.
Both are already Division I pledges with Osborne going to Notre Dame and Bishop heading to the Forty Acres in Austin to play for Texas.
Bishop had more than 30 offers and is ranked as the No. 2 athlete in the country by 247Sports.
He’s No. 10 all-time in receiving yards and catches all-time in Texas high school football history. His number across the board, on offensive and defense, are impressive.
- Passing: 4 for 6 for 86 yards and 1 TD
- Rushing: 71 carries, 881 yards and 15 TDs
- Receiving: 257 catches, 4,382 yards and 50 TDs
- Kickoff returns: 897 yards, 2 TDs
- Punt returns: 163 yards, 1 TD
- Interception returns: 467 yards, 3 TDs
- 182 total tackles
- 16 INTs
- 70 total touchdowns
He’s been the Texas District 13-6A Utility Player of the Year (as a sophomore) and was the District 13-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.
Osborne went over the 6,000 yard mark on career rushing yards earlier this season and has more than 100 career touchdowns for the Jackrabbits.
Osborne, the No. 10 recruit in the state, he’s been one of the top running backs in recent years. He’s at 2,015 yards rushing with 32 touchdowns this season. Osborne has ran for at least 1,000 yards each season and this is his second time moving over 2,000 yards. He had 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore, helping the Jackrabbits reach the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.
He had more than 40 offers when he pledged to Notre Dame in May. Since then, he’s visited Miami and Michigan.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Forney
QB Nelson Peterson Jr., sr. — The brother of former NFL standout Adrian Peterson, this one throws the ball first but can run it as well. He’s only 43 yards away from a second season of 2,000 yards or more passing. He’s also ran for 309 yards and 5 TDs. Uncommitted but most recent offers were from UTSA, Howard, Utah State and Wake Forest.
OL Jordan Carraway, jr. — The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder is a 3-star recruit. He’s generated nearly 20 offers, including Houston, North Carolina, Texas Tech, TCU, Tulane, SMU and Pitt. Has started his first three years for the Jackrabbits.
LB Landry Hopkins, sr. — Became Forney's all-time leader in tackles with 452. He’s a 4-year starter for the Jackrabbits and has 134 tackles this year. Holds offers from East Texas A&M, Sacramento State
OT Mason Joshua, jr. — The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tackle holds 15 offers.
WR Preston Jackson, sr. — The Rice pledge has 33 catches for 542 yards and 5 touchdowns this fall.
WR Imari Jehiel, sr. — Texas Tech pledge had 2 touchdowns and 127 yards in bi-district game. For the year, his stat line is 49/931/10.
DE/LB Chris Ridore, so. — Impressive numbers across the board with 40 tackles, 13 TFL, 8 sacks, 14 QB hurries and 4 forced fumbles.
Willis
OG Day’jon Moore, sr. — The No. 73-ranked player in Texas in 2026, he’s headed to Maryland. He’s a 3-star recruit had offers from Big 12 SEC, ACC and Big Ten programs.
TE Jaivion Martin, sr. — One of the top tight ends in the state, he’s a future Houston Cougar. The 6-foot-3 target transferred to Willis after playing in Pflugerville. Has 61 catches for 996 yards and 13 touchdowns.
QB Lincoln Frazier, fr. — He had a college offer to Arizona State before a varsity snap. He’s thrown for 3,358 yards and 37 touchdowns and ran for 231 yards and 3 scores as well. He’s cementing himself as one of the best 9th graders in the state.
RB Jamarcus Robinson, so. — The Wildkats’ top rusher with 550 yards and 7 touchdowns.
LB Cayden Williams, jr. — He’s the top tackler with 128 stops, while adding 20 TFL and 5 sacks.
DE/DT Waylan Nolen, jr. — Holds offers from UNLV, Sacramento State and Syracuse. Has 89 tackles, 17 TFL, 10 1/2 sacks, 11 QB hurries and 2 fumble recoveries.
DB Jamal Lagway, so. — Texas A&M and Florida have both offered the cornerback, who had 4 DI offers. His brother, DJ, was the former Willis QB and is now at Florida. His father, Derek, was a Baylor running back in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
How to watch
Watch on Victory+ App or Computer
Willis vs. Forney: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs
Refresh for the latest update.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Willis
Forney
LIVE UPDATES